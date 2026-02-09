Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a...
Jasmine Crockett Says They’re Playing Games to Distract From Trump’s Mentions in the Epstein Files

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee headed straight for the microphones and camera after emerging from a deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, where she refused to answer questions. Of course, Rep. Jasmine Crockett was right there, making it all about President Donald Trump. They're playing games right now, she says, shielding and distracting from Trump, "who was absolutely mentioned in those files." Then she says, "the allegation was there" that he sexually molested a child, adding that "granted, the case didn't go through and whatever." But …the allegations were there, even before he was elected.

The post continues:

… it to what Hillary Clinton takes?

"Frankly, we know that he had already been sued prior to him ever entering office, where there were allegations that he sex*ally mol*sted a child. This is on the record. Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but.."

This is done intentionally to stir the pot and does NOTHING to bring justice to victims and survivors. 

Democrats are doing EVERYTHING they can to "get Trump" no matter who it hurts in the process.

Truly depraved and delusional.

Once again, if there were anything implicating Trump in a crime in the Epstein files, the Joe Biden campaign would have released it during his administration. They've got nothing.

Yeah, she hasn't been sporting the eyelashes recently. We wonder if there's a reason.

What about all of the Democrats who've been mentioned in the Epstein files? Any accusations about them?

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JASMINE CROCKETT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

