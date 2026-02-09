Jasmine Crockett Says They’re Playing Games to Distract From Trump’s Mentions in the Epstein Files

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee headed straight for the microphones and camera after emerging from a deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, where she refused to answer questions. Of course, Rep. Jasmine Crockett was right there, making it all about President Donald Trump. They're playing games right now, she says, shielding and distracting from Trump, "who was absolutely mentioned in those files." Then she says, "the allegation was there" that he sexually molested a child, adding that "granted, the case didn't go through and whatever." But …the allegations were there, even before he was elected.

Advertisement

BREAKING: After walking out of the closed-door deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, DEI extraordinaire Crockett can only reference debunked claims about Trump and his "involvement."



Why does she look high out of her mind? What concoction does her doctor have her on and how close is… pic.twitter.com/9061eexPEV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 9, 2026

The post continues:

… it to what Hillary Clinton takes? "Frankly, we know that he had already been sued prior to him ever entering office, where there were allegations that he sex*ally mol*sted a child. This is on the record. Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but.." This is done intentionally to stir the pot and does NOTHING to bring justice to victims and survivors. Democrats are doing EVERYTHING they can to "get Trump" no matter who it hurts in the process. Truly depraved and delusional.

Once again, if there were anything implicating Trump in a crime in the Epstein files, the Joe Biden campaign would have released it during his administration. They've got nothing.

No eyelashes today. That's all I will contribute because I'm not unmuting 😆 — Mrsjmac520 (@mrsjmac0520) February 9, 2026

Yeah, she hasn't been sporting the eyelashes recently. We wonder if there's a reason.

Okay so then by those rules someone could just say that there are "allegations that she sexually molested a child" too, right? — ConstantF-ingDelight (@LipCurlGirl) February 9, 2026

Literally no other name matters to them — Max (@maxwellian278) February 9, 2026

Arms flailing/gesticulating, excited delivery. It's all so tiresome... — B Howard (@RealBradHoward) February 9, 2026

The woman is a lawyer. She knows what she’s doing. She’s skirting the edges of the truth just to get the clip circulating which will like stop just short of the caveat. @POTUS should come out swinging on this. — Skylark (@skylark1984) February 9, 2026

She cannot be out of our Capitol soon enough. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) February 9, 2026

"...the case didn't go through and whatever, but..." 🙄 — N. R. Burnett, Sr. (@PastorNiral) February 9, 2026

Oh wow. She really side stepped that one — BigBird (@iBuildNC) February 9, 2026

This morning's deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell resulted in no information about anything because Ghislaine invoked the 5th admendment..



Crockett, as usual, is full of it.. — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) February 9, 2026

Advertisement

How would she like it if she got sued for something she didn't do and won in court?



But it was only done to be used to later say, "It's on record that she was sued for these allegations." — PhoenixPhyre™ (@PhoenixPhyre1) February 9, 2026

Whatever they are on makes their eyes do that...and they're crazy. It's always in the eyes. — The Bold Tiger (@the_boldtiger) February 9, 2026

What about all of the Democrats who've been mentioned in the Epstein files? Any accusations about them?

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.