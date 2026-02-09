Duper Bowl: Ed Krassenstein’s ‘Liam Ramos’ Bad Bunny Grammy Hoax Post Gets Boost...
What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashi...
Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa...
Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too
No to Voter ID: Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Justify Dems Being on Unpopular...
'How Do You Do, Fellow Bad Bunny Fans?', John Kasich Drops Cringeworthy...
Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super...
Senate Republican Leader John Thune Provides a Sneak Peek of the Pregame Flyover
Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just...
HHS Hands Off Some Gameday Menu Suggestions
Legal Action Launched to Stop Puberty Blocker Experiment ON CHILDREN
Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing...
Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE...
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on February 09, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Pfüderi from Pixabay)

A new week is here, and we all know what that means: Monday has arrived. Yes, Monday, the day you just have to endure … sort of like a football game loaded with field goals and mediocre rabbits.

Advertisement

It doesn't have to be all bad, however. We can get it started on a positive note with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we mined from Twitter/X in the past week.

This is a perfect depiction of how Monday feels. 😂

But, hey, your Monday could be even worse …

Yep, Jake's having a bad Monday … again … AGAIN?!

We can't quite get past the word 'again'. 😂😂😂

Sorry, we were already on the topic.

(Language Warning)

LOLOLOL. When it leaped at the camera, we nearly died! 💀💀💀

That squirrel needs a freeze frame narrated by Waylon Jennings. 😂

HA! Exactly!

Simple, right? 😂

Honestly, that's pretty much what our Super Bowl Sunday plans looked like.

Recommended

What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Did you hear about the beavers whose house fell on them? Dam nearly killed them. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

Seriously?! What is the alternative to new Texas toast? What would gently used Texas toast even look like?

Yep, we're definitely hanging out with the ladies in the second group. 😂

We all have our preferred sport.

Been there. Done that. 😂

He deserves whatever comes next. LOL.

It may have been a dare. 😂

Advertisement

Bwahaha!

Ah, hail, no!

That just cleared up years of confusion, and now we feel dumb. 😂

Now we can't shake the thought that our fridge thinks we're creepers.

That's an accurate description. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

That's the type of person you have to deal with on Monday. 😂

The GenX and older folks will appreciate that spoof.

Oh, man! 😂

'I said to make me a BUNT cake!'

That dude loves his cookies!

Advertisement

LOL. Well played.

We can't even imagine what you folks would say when under the influence of anesthetics. 😂

HAHAHA!

We are finding these corny jokes way too funny this week! 😂

YES! 😂

We understand this all too well.

Dad warned us this would happen! 😂

Advertisement

We have a hunch that Snoop Dogg's favorite dreams look something like this.

And the puns just keep coming. 😂

LOL. The replies say:

'Couldn't you just pause it?'

'Oh my sweet summer child.'

This very scenario was responsible for innumerable toe stubbings, stair tailbone rides, and smashed shins. 😂

You got this, Marco!

If you're not having a little fun embarrassing your kids, are you even parenting?

LOL.

Advertisement

HAHAHA! Accurate!

We're going back a bit more than twenty years to a classic Super Bowl commercial for our throwback funny this week.

'Hey Janice!' It still cracks us up! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Whatever happens this Monday, try to be Auntee … not Unc.

Thanks for joining us every Monday morning to get the week started right. We can't wait to see you back here next week to do it all over again!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement
Warren Squire
Duper Bowl: Ed Krassenstein’s ‘Liam Ramos’ Bad Bunny Grammy Hoax Post Gets Boost From Careless CNN Anchor
Warren Squire
Home Alone: Harry Sisson’s Response to Personally Housing Illegal Aliens Is ‘Mi Casa No Es Su Casa’
Warren Squire
'How Do You Do, Fellow Bad Bunny Fans?', John Kasich Drops Cringeworthy Panderful Tweet
Gordon K
Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too
Gordon K
No to Voter ID: Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Justify Dems Being on Unpopular Side of Yet Another 80/20 Issue
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Canuck? Confused Public Has Questions About Canadian Olympic Team’s Bizarre Fashion Statement Warren Squire
Advertisement