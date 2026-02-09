Monday Morning Meme Madness

A new week is here, and we all know what that means: Monday has arrived. Yes, Monday, the day you just have to endure … sort of like a football game loaded with field goals and mediocre rabbits.

It doesn't have to be all bad, however. We can get it started on a positive note with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we mined from Twitter/X in the past week.

This is a perfect depiction of how Monday feels. 😂

But, hey, your Monday could be even worse …

Yep, Jake's having a bad Monday … again … AGAIN?!

We can't quite get past the word 'again'. 😂😂😂

The fact that “hemorrhoids” aren't called “asteroids” is a major missed opportunity for science, health, and the English language — mariana Z (@mariana057) February 8, 2026

Sorry, we were already on the topic.

(Language Warning)

LOLOLOL. When it leaped at the camera, we nearly died! 💀💀💀

That squirrel needs a freeze frame narrated by Waylon Jennings. 😂

HA! Exactly!

Please refer to this during the Super Bowl if you need clarification: pic.twitter.com/qJ1BDcBc1D — AlphaFox (@alphafox) February 6, 2026

Simple, right? 😂

Honestly, that's pretty much what our Super Bowl Sunday plans looked like.

Did you hear about the beavers whose house fell on them? Dam nearly killed them. (Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

Buy new as opposed to..? pic.twitter.com/kaZkKACGmx — Evelyn (@EvelynLouise8) February 7, 2026

Seriously?! What is the alternative to new Texas toast? What would gently used Texas toast even look like?

The second group looks way more fun 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oCNJV5zMcG — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) February 6, 2026

Yep, we're definitely hanging out with the ladies in the second group. 😂

Lindsey Vonn is competing in the Olympics with a torn ACL & I just asked my son to bring me the remote because I’d already sat down. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 7, 2026

We all have our preferred sport.

Me, who gets short of breath walking up the stairs, watching the Olympics:



Her form was terrible — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 7, 2026

Been there. Done that. 😂

Dishwashers are far more versatile than we give them credit for pic.twitter.com/EiWWPmGahv — Magnetic Norse (@MagneticNorse) February 7, 2026

He deserves whatever comes next. LOL.

I have to assume the invention of the Two-Man Luge went something like this: "You want me to do what?" pic.twitter.com/C9r0PamJaN — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) February 7, 2026

It may have been a dare. 😂

Bwahaha!

I refuse to accept this 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/c4HqgeiKlE — Today Years Old (@todayyearsold) February 7, 2026

Ah, hail, no!

That just cleared up years of confusion, and now we feel dumb. 😂

Now we can't shake the thought that our fridge thinks we're creepers.

That's an accurate description. LOL.

Friends will do what friends will do…😏 pic.twitter.com/gZqjMWMiXy — Dweller (@One_Way_Home) February 8, 2026

LOLOLOL!

That's the type of person you have to deal with on Monday. 😂

The GenX and older folks will appreciate that spoof.

That’s it for me. Won’t be attempting to bake EVER AGAIN! 🍰 pic.twitter.com/SINap10XAL — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) February 7, 2026

Oh, man! 😂

'I said to make me a BUNT cake!'

I think we should let inflation go crazy for a bit just to see how much this guy will pay for a cookie. https://t.co/AFSkJrYOx0 — 𝑴𝒐 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒓 (@MoMohler) February 7, 2026

That dude loves his cookies!

I'll never forget the look on the cashiers face as she scanned the bag of bird seed and I asked her how long it will take for the birds to grow? And how often do I need to water them?

🤣🤣🤣

Ps. I'm now banned from Pets are us.

🤣 — Paul Rees. ex Rucksack. (@HannahIamthest1) February 7, 2026

LOL. Well played.

"My doctor. His name is Dave.



I think he tried to touch my wiener."



People coming out of anesthesia can be hilarious. 😆 pic.twitter.com/KsdWMWA2cP — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 8, 2026

We can't even imagine what you folks would say when under the influence of anesthetics. 😂

Eye doctor: Your test results just came back.



Me: Can I see them?



Eye doctor: Probably not. — Alice Mills (@millsalice144) February 7, 2026

HAHAHA!

My friend said his favourite Star Wars quote was, "Aargh Luke, ye scurvy dog, I be yer father."



I think he got a pirated copy — Miss Ally (@MissAlly_01) February 6, 2026

We are finding these corny jokes way too funny this week! 😂

YES! 😂

Anyone with kids would totally understand this. This couple accidentally left the door open to their van. The kids left so much of a mess in the car that it looked like someone already robbed them. That’s why nobody bothered to go in there, thankfully her wallet was still in the… pic.twitter.com/7hrFOcYPPx — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) February 7, 2026

We understand this all too well.

Dad warned us this would happen! 😂

“Yeah so anyway I performed in the Super Bowl halftime”



“Really, what role?”



“Foliage number 264”pic.twitter.com/3nXjxBBMC6 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 9, 2026

We have a hunch that Snoop Dogg's favorite dreams look something like this.

Hi I’m Jason and this is Mamoa pic.twitter.com/9upOMd15mZ — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) February 7, 2026

And the puns just keep coming. 😂

LOL. The replies say:

'Couldn't you just pause it?'

'Oh my sweet summer child.'

This very scenario was responsible for innumerable toe stubbings, stair tailbone rides, and smashed shins. 😂

Marco Rubio getting ready to replace all of the US Olympic athletes who are complaining and whining about living in the United States. pic.twitter.com/WZjVSHQDv3 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 8, 2026

You got this, Marco!

Mother hilariously embarrasses her son after he took a picture of their waitress and uploaded it to his Snapchat story, calling her a "baddie" (meaning she's hot).



So she pulled the waitress aside to let her know, then this happened 😂😂😂😂



Credit katlynmichal on Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/5aaEHh6XFQ — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) February 8, 2026

If you're not having a little fun embarrassing your kids, are you even parenting?

LOL.

HAHAHA! Accurate!

We're going back a bit more than twenty years to a classic Super Bowl commercial for our throwback funny this week.

Simpler times: when the commercials were the real halftime show.



Remembering Terry Tate: Office Linebacker. Super Bowl XXXVII, January 26, 2003. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eiuLsO40o1 — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) February 8, 2026

'Hey Janice!' It still cracks us up! 😂

Unc d*** near fighting for his life and Auntee laughing.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cfMCTWeU3f — Inspirenaire (@Inspirenaire) February 6, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Whatever happens this Monday, try to be Auntee … not Unc.

Thanks for joining us every Monday morning to get the week started right. We can't wait to see you back here next week to do it all over again!

Until we meme again …

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!