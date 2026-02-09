Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin

With the help of CBS News, the week started with a new spin about illegal aliens that are being arrested by ICE and then potentially deported: They're mostly not "violent criminals."

Yep, this is where the goalposts have been moved:

CBS News Exclusive: An internal DHS document shows that less than 14% of nearly 400,000 individuals arrested by ICE in President Trump's first year back in power had violent criminal records.



It's the most detailed look yet at who ICE has arrested.https://t.co/zMt5Y2vfCJ — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) February 9, 2026

Except, the definition of "non-violent" is what's the problem.

It depends on what your definition of "non-violent" is...

Horrendous crimes such as the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, burglary, fraud, human smuggling, even being in a gang like MS13 or Tren de Aragua or being a known or suspected terrorist are considered “non-violent crimes” by the media.



Take Antonio Israel… https://t.co/obCuzBxE4j pic.twitter.com/NvqeNvukp8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 9, 2026

However, that didn't stop Sen. Chuck Schumer from getting in on the Dem action:

Trump: “We’re only arresting the worst, most violent criminals.”



Reality: Less than 14% of those arrested by ICE last year were the “worst of the worst” by DHS’ own definition.



This is NOT targeted enforcement. This is NOT about public safety.



This is why we must rein in ICE. https://t.co/dWZr3PP8HJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 10, 2026

Yeah, Chuck, it IS about public safety.

Fox News' Bill Melugin sank the latest media/Dem effort with just a few tragic stories from the last few years:

None of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, & Rachel Morin’s illegal alien killers had any “violent” criminal history beforehand. https://t.co/IJF0tYfUSo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 9, 2026

And they were still in the country thanks to Team Biden and the rest of the Democrats. The consequences were tragic.

Your post of the day… https://t.co/05tqOOfyQF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 9, 2026

How many American citizens are dead or have been harmed as a result of the Biden administration's open border?

