Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin

Doug P. | 8:45 PM on February 09, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

With the help of CBS News, the week started with a new spin about illegal aliens that are being arrested by ICE and then potentially deported: They're mostly not "violent criminals."

Yep, this is where the goalposts have been moved:

Except, the definition of "non-violent" is what's the problem.

It depends on what your definition of "non-violent" is...

However, that didn't stop Sen. Chuck Schumer from getting in on the Dem action:

Yeah, Chuck, it IS about public safety.

Fox News' Bill Melugin sank the latest media/Dem effort with just a few tragic stories from the last few years: 

And they were still in the country thanks to Team Biden and the rest of the Democrats. The consequences were tragic. 

How many American citizens are dead or have been harmed as a result of the Biden administration's open border? 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

