DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested

The new shift in Democrat/media narrative about ICE has become abundantly clear: ICE is arresting and deporting illegal aliens, the majority of which have "non-violent" criminal records.

Advertisement

The new talking points guide for Democrats came out earlier today courtesy of CBS News, which says that "less than 14 percent of nearly 400,000 individuals arrested by ICE in Trump's first year back in power had violent criminal records."

CBS News Exclusive: An internal DHS document shows that less than 14% of nearly 400,000 individuals arrested by ICE in President Trump's first year back in power had violent criminal records.



It's the most detailed look yet at who ICE has arrested.https://t.co/zMt5Y2vfCJ — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) February 9, 2026

Just on the surface, apparently we're supposed to think that 56,000 of the people ICE picked up in the last 12-plus months DO have criminal records beyond crossing the border illegally is a fairly insignificant number.

Now let's get into what counts as "non-violent" crime when it comes to forwarding the Democrats' anti-ICE narrative.

This is the kind of thing we're supposed to believe is just low-level misdemeanor stuff:

Horrendous crimes such as the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, burglary, fraud, human smuggling, even being in a gang like MS13 or Tren de Aragua or being a known or suspected terrorist are considered “non-violent crimes” by the media.



Take Antonio Israel… https://t.co/obCuzBxE4j pic.twitter.com/NvqeNvukp8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 9, 2026

"Non-violent" is doing some heavy lifting in the latest media effort to carry water for the anti-ICE Democrats.

@ICEgov arrested Pedro Luis Ortiz-Mendez and his brother, Jose Vicente Ortiz-Mendez, last July. They were both wanted for MULTIPLE MURDERS back in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of their victims was CHOPPED with a machete.



These two criminal illegal aliens are cold-blooded… pic.twitter.com/nMoYmszqR0 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 9, 2026

These are the kinds of people who the Dems are fighting to keep from being deported.

No one can reasonably consider MS-13 member Edward Hernandez a non-criminal just because, despite his FIVE savage murders back in El Salvador, he has no convictions in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/VMUGuK3mBG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 9, 2026

"Reasonably" is the key word. There is no reason or common sense on the Democrat side any more, all while the media tries their best to help with the spin.

The media’s "non-violent" or "non-criminals" are foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists. We will stop at nothing to remove these public safety threats and Make America Safe Again.



You can see more of the gruesome criminals we’ve apprehended on our public database:… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 9, 2026

Advertisement

By the way, fraud is also on the list of "non-violent" offenses that Illegals should not deported over. It's almost as if the Dems and media are trying to protect this racket:

🚨OMG — Crosslake, MN mayor says last week a third audit was conducted of Minnesota and they discovered 14 HIGH-RISK programs that could estimate another BILLION dollars in fraud alone!



"Fraud is impacting every citizen in the state of Minnesota and city budgets."



Wow. pic.twitter.com/YaewIr9sOZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2026

But it's "non-violent" fraud so the Democrats and MSM don't really have a problem with it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.