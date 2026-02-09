Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About...
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
VIP
Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Fr...
So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative...
Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in...
Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and...
BRO ... Get a Room! John Brennan's Trump/Obama Meme Meltdown Turns Into Hilarious...
Joe Scarborough Melts Down As Americans Tune Out Woke Super Bowl Halftime Show
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows...
Sen. Mike Lee Has a Question About the MASSIVE Number of Private Jets...
Catherine Herridge's BRUTAL Update Includes Outlet's Anonymous Dem Source With BAD NEWS fo...
'Have a NICE Day': DataRepublican ENDS The Expert™ Tom Nichols in HEATED Back...

DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested

Doug P. | 5:43 PM on February 09, 2026
Twitchy

The new shift in Democrat/media narrative about ICE has become abundantly clear: ICE is arresting and deporting illegal aliens, the majority of which have "non-violent" criminal records. 

Advertisement

The new talking points guide for Democrats came out earlier today courtesy of CBS News, which says that "less than 14 percent of nearly 400,000 individuals arrested by ICE in Trump's first year back in power had violent criminal records." 

Just on the surface, apparently we're supposed to think that 56,000 of the people ICE picked up in the last 12-plus months DO have criminal records beyond crossing the border illegally is a fairly insignificant number. 

Now let's get into what counts as "non-violent" crime when it comes to forwarding the Democrats' anti-ICE narrative.

This is the kind of thing we're supposed to believe is just low-level misdemeanor stuff: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

"Non-violent" is doing some heavy lifting in the latest media effort to carry water for the anti-ICE Democrats. 

These are the kinds of people who the Dems are fighting to keep from being deported. 

"Reasonably" is the key word. There is no reason or common sense on the Democrat side any more, all while the media tries their best to help with the spin. 

Advertisement

By the way, fraud is also on the list of "non-violent" offenses that Illegals should not deported over. It's almost as if the Dems and media are trying to protect this racket:

But it's "non-violent" fraud so the Democrats and MSM don't really have a problem with it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About the 'Shared Oppressor'
Brett T.
Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and Michelle Obama
Grateful Calvin
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)
Sam J.
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Friendly'
Grateful Calvin
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement