Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation' in His State

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 09, 2026
Twitchy

In 2023, Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear vetoed what he described to The View as "the nastiest piece of anti-LGBTQ legislation" that ever came through his state. The state legislature had passed Senate Bill 150, which would have banned "gender-affirming care," such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors, among other things. The Republican-led legislature overrode his veto, though. He's still proud of vetoing the legislation, though, telling The View harpies that his faith guided him, citing the Good Samaritan as an example. "Love thy neighbor" was his calling.

The View and its viewers? That is the perfect audience for it. But where are all of the people pulling their hair out about theocracy and the separation of church and state? His faith made him veto legislation to ban schools from transing kids without telling their parents.

***

