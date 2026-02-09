Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation' in His State

In 2023, Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear vetoed what he described to The View as "the nastiest piece of anti-LGBTQ legislation" that ever came through his state. The state legislature had passed Senate Bill 150, which would have banned "gender-affirming care," such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors, among other things. The Republican-led legislature overrode his veto, though. He's still proud of vetoing the legislation, though, telling The View harpies that his faith guided him, citing the Good Samaritan as an example. "Love thy neighbor" was his calling.

Kentucky Democrat Governor Andy Beshear uses the Bible to justify the gender mutilation of children:



BESHEAR: "My faith teaches me, that all children are children of God." pic.twitter.com/8kmFIUIqXR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2026

Beshear is shameless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 9, 2026

Leftists really love the Bible, except when it contradicts their own, weird religion. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) February 9, 2026

And they were created perfectly as He intended — capnblackfish 🏴‍☠️ (@theridgefield) February 9, 2026

What Bible is he reading?

It sure doesn't say that in mine anywhere. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 KY Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MaxxPayne6423) February 9, 2026

It doesn't surprise me that anyone willing to mutilate scriptures from the Bible is also willing to mutilate the bodies of children 😒 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) February 9, 2026

Does this Potemkin Christian think God is so fallible he puts female souls in male bodies, and male souls into female bodies?



An actual believer would accept that “trans” people were made correctly, and help them accept what God made them. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) February 9, 2026

He’s right. That’s why they should be affirmed as they are and not mutilated. — Chance the Gardner (@C_Gardner55) February 9, 2026

His faith in what? Because it isn't the only true and living God. — jojomarks81🇺🇲 (@JoJoMarks4) February 9, 2026

What a pandering liar. This is the ABSOLUTE worst kind of politician. He doesn't believe a WORD he is saying. Pure evil and the PERFECT audience for it. — CondoKat (@CondoKat) February 9, 2026

The View and its viewers? That is the perfect audience for it. But where are all of the people pulling their hair out about theocracy and the separation of church and state? His faith made him veto legislation to ban schools from transing kids without telling their parents.

