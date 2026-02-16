Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges

The pro-illegal alien crowd thought that had their new "Maryland man" in Seamus Culleton, an Irish illegal alien being held in one of ICE's "concentration camps" who made news after CBS News essentially transcribed a telephone interview Culleton had with an Irish radio station a day earlier, claiming that he feared for his life because ICE agents had killed people at his detention center.

Advertisement

British media picked up on the story and revealed that Culleton was facing three charges relating to drug offences back in his country, making him a fugitive as well as an illegal (and, according to Sen. Ed Markey, a man "with strong Massachusetts ties").

Sorry, Dems, but this isn't your new Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Now, the British media has gotten in touch with the twin daughters, who say their father abandoned them and should return to Ireland to face the charges.

He's the Irish illegal immigrant who claims he's a victim of Trump's ICE crackdown - but now his twin daughters back home say he abandoned them as toddlers and should return to face drug charges https://t.co/nBTjXIBov8 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 14, 2026

The Daily Mail reports:

The estranged twin daughters of a man detained in the US have claimed he ‘abandoned’ them and called for their father to be sent home to face justice on his drugs charges. They spoke out after ICE detainee Séamus Culleton this week appealed on RTÉ radio for the Irish Government to raise his case with US president Donald Trump so that he could return to his wife, a US citizen, and his plastering company in the Boston, Massachusetts, area. The twins, who will turn 19 over the coming days, said Mr Culleton ‘abandoned’ them when they were just 18 months old, leaving their mother Margaret (Maggie) to raise the children herself. … Their father, they say, built a new life for himself in the US but never saw his own daughters in person again. Heather and Melissa claim their father is ‘not the man people think he is’ and said his claim that he has done ‘no wrong’ is false. The two young women said their mother has not received ‘a penny’ in child maintenance from Mr Culleton since he ‘abandoned’ them.

So, the wanted drug dealer from Ireland, who abandoned his 18-month-old daughter and their mother and married a U.S. citizen, is calling into Irish radio complaining about the "kid-sided" meals at his ICE detention center. And Markey demands his immediate release.

Democrats always choose the best martyrs — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) February 15, 2026

Drug charges and now abandoned daughters! — Cannae, Gaugamela, Austerlitz (@TherouxPeter) February 15, 2026

Always seems to be more to the story.... — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) February 15, 2026

The rest of the story…….as usual — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) February 15, 2026

Every. Damn. Time. — Howl America 250 (@AlohaOasis) February 15, 2026

He has spent 16 years on the run in America, he’s a criminal 🤔 — Teddybear (@teddybear_inc) February 15, 2026

Leaving behind two toddlers who grew up without him, which seems fortunate for them.

Odd that most of the media left those details out. — RW Evans (@FakeAngelof) February 15, 2026

What a dad! — Someone Important (@justimportant2) February 15, 2026

Wrong poster boy for the open borders crowd…again. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) February 15, 2026

Just proves that Trump’s crack down on illegals isn’t racist at all and is a crack down on illegals. He’s a criminal for being in America illegally and now we know he’s a criminal back home who ran to escape charges. Yes, send him home. Feel for his twins. He’s heartless. — Revisionist Media (@RevisionistNow) February 15, 2026

Advertisement

ICE detention is so bad that they allow him to call home to Ireland and tell the media just how bad it is.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.