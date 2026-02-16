Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges

Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 16, 2026
Simpsons

The pro-illegal alien crowd thought that had their new "Maryland man" in Seamus Culleton, an Irish illegal alien being held in one of ICE's "concentration camps" who made news after CBS News essentially transcribed a telephone interview Culleton had with an Irish radio station a day earlier, claiming that he feared for his life because ICE agents had killed people at his detention center.

British media picked up on the story and revealed that Culleton was facing three charges relating to drug offences back in his country, making him a fugitive as well as an illegal (and, according to Sen. Ed Markey, a man "with strong Massachusetts ties").

Sorry, Dems, but this isn't your new Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Now, the British media has gotten in touch with the twin daughters, who say their father abandoned them and should return to Ireland to face the charges.

The Daily Mail reports:

The estranged twin daughters of a man detained in the US have claimed he ‘abandoned’ them and called for their father to be sent home to face justice on his drugs charges.

They spoke out after ICE detainee Séamus Culleton this week appealed on RTÉ radio for the Irish Government to raise his case with US president Donald Trump so that he could return to his wife, a US citizen, and his plastering company in the Boston, Massachusetts, area.

The twins, who will turn 19 over the coming days, said Mr Culleton ‘abandoned’ them when they were just 18 months old, leaving their mother Margaret (Maggie) to raise the children herself.

Their father, they say, built a new life for himself in the US but never saw his own daughters in person again. Heather and Melissa claim their father is ‘not the man people think he is’ and said his claim that he has done ‘no wrong’ is false.

The two young women said their mother has not received ‘a penny’ in child maintenance from Mr Culleton since he ‘abandoned’ them.

So, the wanted drug dealer from Ireland, who abandoned his 18-month-old daughter and their mother and married a U.S. citizen, is calling into Irish radio complaining about the "kid-sided" meals at his ICE detention center. And Markey demands his immediate release.

Leaving behind two toddlers who grew up without him, which seems fortunate for them.

ICE detention is so bad that they allow him to call home to Ireland and tell the media just how bad it is.

