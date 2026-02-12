That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fugitive

Yesterday, we told you about an Irish illegal who overstayed his visa for decades and is now detained awaiting deportation. By the way, he can leave and go home to Ireland today if he wants. He refuses. He is choosing a 'concentration camp', according to Leftists, rather than going to his home in Ireland. Makes you wonder. Anyway, today the rest of the story was revealed.

Today, we’ve confirmed that Seamus Culleton who is being detained by ICE in the US was facing three charges relating to drugs offences.#ICE pic.twitter.com/JGW9cziOpx — Garreth MacNamee (@garmacnamee) February 12, 2026

Old Seamus has some drug charges he left behind in the land of his youth. So, he is not only in America illegally, he is a fugitive. How nice.

Irish media is reporting that this illegal immigrant had warrants for his arrest over drug charges in 2009.



In one instance, he allegedly threw 25 ecstasy tablets on the ground as he tried to hide them from police.https://t.co/QjYyH16SD3 https://t.co/tpbOXnroqF — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 12, 2026

Perhaps, this is why he doesn't want to go home. Of course, Leftist politicians in Ireland had to smear the United States over his upcoming deportation and they never bothered to mention the drug charges.

The Irish government needs to fix this.

Americans are welcomed in Ireland and treated with kindness and respect. This is shameful. pic.twitter.com/ANJcl7bKjJ — Kerry Burgess (@KerryBurgess) February 11, 2026

The Irish government is welcome to send an envoy to pick up Seamus today. They must come rescue their fellow countryman.

Wait, it gets better. They hypocrisy knows no bounds.

This Nigerian family is scheduled to be forcibly removed from Ireland today after ignoring orders to leave the country voluntarily.



The Oyekanmi's arrived in 2023 and quickly failed their asylum claim. They remained in Ireland and appealed the decision, which was also rejected.… pic.twitter.com/sBwreGizw5 — MichaeloKeeffe (@MickOKeeffe) February 12, 2026

While Irish politicians are criticizing the United States, they themselves are set to deport a family after only two years! So, Ireland is allowed to have borders, but the United States is running concentration camps if we enforce ours.

But the US media tried to make him out to be this fine upstanding person who simply let a visa lapse.



Hey @conor64, do you feel stupid yet? https://t.co/aXVzfH09Bv — RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2026

To be clear, the United States can remove any illegal out of our country at any time and other countries are not owed an explanation and they don't get a vote. In this case, however, Seamus has drug charges in his own country. He needs to go face those.

Yet another liberal martyr has been betrayed by the facts. https://t.co/jL9ypHWytl pic.twitter.com/h3VUGMGCIm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 12, 2026

Oh! He was a fugitive in his home country, in addition to violating our immigration laws & refusing to comply with a final deportation order after his due process was exhausted. https://t.co/wplD7vMru4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2026

It feels like Seamus may have a problem following laws. America has enough of that without importing it. Thanks so much. Erin Go Braugh and Lucky Charms to ya!

