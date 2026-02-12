That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fugitive

Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on February 12, 2026
Simpsons

Yesterday, we told you about an Irish illegal who overstayed his visa for decades and is now detained awaiting deportation. By the way, he can leave and go home to Ireland today if he wants. He refuses. He is choosing a 'concentration camp', according to Leftists, rather than going to his home in Ireland. Makes you wonder. Anyway, today the rest of the story was revealed. 

Old Seamus has some drug charges he left behind in the land of his youth. So, he is not only in America illegally, he is a fugitive. How nice. 

Perhaps, this is why he doesn't want to go home. Of course, Leftist politicians in Ireland had to smear the United States over his upcoming deportation and they never bothered to mention the drug charges.

The Irish government is welcome to send an envoy to pick up Seamus today. They must come rescue their fellow countryman. 

Wait, it gets better. They hypocrisy knows no bounds.

While Irish politicians are criticizing the United States, they themselves are set to deport a family after only two years! So, Ireland is allowed to have borders, but the United States is running concentration camps if we enforce ours. 

To be clear, the United States can remove any illegal out of our country at any time and other countries are not owed an explanation and they don't get a vote. In this case, however, Seamus has drug charges in his own country. He needs to go face those. 

It feels like Seamus may have a problem following laws. America has enough of that without importing it. Thanks so much. Erin Go Braugh and Lucky Charms to ya!

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION USA

