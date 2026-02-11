CBS News: Irish Illegal Says He Fears for His Life in Modern-Day ICE Concentration Camp

Lawsuit: Children and US Citizens Detained for Four Hours Without Food During ICE...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 11, 2026
Simpsons

It's not just how networks report the news, it's also what they choose to report. For example, we're led to believe that ICE is racially profiling and snatching black and brown people off the street, but here's an illegal alien from Ireland who's in ICE detention, or as he calls it, a modern-day concentration camp. He called into an Irish radio show on Monday to describe the horrific conditions, and someone at CBS News must have heard it and decided to write it up and publish a story.

Here's a portion of the radio interview that CBS News transcribed and introduced to American audiences:

CBS News did pretend to do some journalism by getting a statement from the administration. 

[Assistant DHS Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia] McLaughlin confirmed that ICE agents arrested Culleton on Sept. 9, 2025, calling him "an illegal alien from Ireland" who entered the U.S. in 2009 under the tourist visa waiver program but then failed to depart the U.S. after the permitted 90 days. 

"He received full due process and was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge on September 10, 2025," McLaughlin said. "He was offered the chance to instantly be removed to Ireland but chose to stay in ICE custody … A pending green card application and work authorization does not give someone legal status to be in our country."

He was offered the chance to be removed to Ireland instantly, but chose the concentration camp.

Tell us more about the staff there killing people. The radio host didn't question it.

Yes … why did CBS News decide to pick up this interview and essentially transcribe it, with the source being, "he says."

We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

