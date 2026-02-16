AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)

It appears that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back from Germany, embarrassing the United States at the Munich Security Conference, but she was still dwelling on the conference at a town hall meeting, especially on the speech given by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to a standing ovation. Rubio's speech, she said, was a pure appeal to *finger quotes* Western culture. This is after she explained in Germany that "whiteness is an imaginary thing." Hey, it's been progressives like AOC who've been lecturing us all about how whiteness permeates American culture. Now it's an imaginary thing? That must be why the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture took down its exhibit on “Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness & White Culture in the United States.”

After implying that Western culture, too, is an imaginary thing, she tried to zing Rubio by saying her favorite part of his speech was when he said that American cowboys came from Spain.

AOC mocks Rubio: "My favorite part is he said cowboys are rooted in Spain. Uhhh, speak to Mexicans & African slaves!"



Spain introduced horses to Mexico pic.twitter.com/xHt1jZCoSi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he’s now having to explain Spanish Cowboys to AOC. pic.twitter.com/y7KswSFUOM — This Mom Says 🪔🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ThisMomSaid) February 16, 2026

This was her “favorite part”. Out of an entire speech that was by all accounts, one of the most significant in a century, and earned a standing ovation by a global audience, her “favorite part” was the part about cowboys. And even her take on that is incorrect. Classic. — BuckeyeForLife.1 (@OAT_World) February 15, 2026

I scored the IMAX film about how modern cowboy culture originated in Spain—with some techniques tracing even farther back to Morocco. pic.twitter.com/EnACiQWNvz — Brian Satterwhite (@bmsatter) February 15, 2026

I recommend learning some about vaqueros

It’s some great history

From Spain to México to the USA

It spans many years and peoples pic.twitter.com/diJey76uIW — The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) February 16, 2026

One of the things that people don’t understand about pre-Colombian America is that life became very very different after the introduction of guns and horses. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 16, 2026

Wait until she finds out where the Spanish language came from. — Jonas (@minombrejonas) February 15, 2026

Even Mexico's language comes from Spain.



Strange how some people actually think the Spanish language comes from Mexico or South America. Its presence in the Americas comes from European colonization, just like English. — Californiano del sur (@califdelsur) February 15, 2026

And Mexican culture is derived from Spanish culture. Not sure what African slaves had to do with the development of southwestern cowboy culture. — Santiago (@fezzaririder) February 15, 2026

Uh, speak to them.

Where do I find African slaves to speak to? pic.twitter.com/nyLtB5IPkt — Andrius Bendikas (@AndriusBend) February 15, 2026

AOC trying to dunk on Rubio's history lesson but missing that vaqueros are the Spanish-rooted cowboys. Bless her heart — she really thought she had him. — Keaton Hobby (@RealKeatonHobby) February 15, 2026

Let her speak! She digs her own grave politically every time she gets up in front of a crowd. — Lil Whiskies (@LilWhiskies) February 15, 2026

This is their best.

That is all. — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) February 16, 2026

She should definitely be the 2028 nominee



Please — OUchris (@OUchrisNFTs) February 15, 2026

Yeah, the cowboys thing might have been her favorite part, but putting finger quotes around Western culture is our favorite part.

