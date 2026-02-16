AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)

Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbo...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 16, 2026

It appears that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back from Germany, embarrassing the United States at the Munich Security Conference, but she was still dwelling on the conference at a town hall meeting, especially on the speech given by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to a standing ovation. Rubio's speech, she said, was a pure appeal to *finger quotes* Western culture. This is after she explained in Germany that "whiteness is an imaginary thing." Hey, it's been progressives like AOC who've been lecturing us all about how whiteness permeates American culture. Now it's an imaginary thing? That must be why the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture took down its exhibit on “Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness & White Culture in the United States.” 

After implying that Western culture, too, is an imaginary thing, she tried to zing Rubio by saying her favorite part of his speech was when he said that American cowboys came from Spain.

Uh, speak to them.

Yeah, the cowboys thing might have been her favorite part, but putting finger quotes around Western culture is our favorite part.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about dimwit politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 

