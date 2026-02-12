Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis
Sen. John Fetterman Is Lone Democrat to Vote to Advance DHS Funding Bill
Daily Beast's Repeated Attempts to Tie CBS Evening News Anchor to Trump Are...
Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs...
That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fug...
BEYOND Stupid! Mollie Hemingway NUKES Ex-CBS Producer for Whining That the Network Isn't...
I Discovered The REAL Reason Michelle Obama Can’t Stand Barack
CNN Hosts go Berserk While Ratings Plummet
VIP
Andy Beshear Whining at Ted Cruz for Being 'Mean' Is Just Too Much...
We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in...
BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby...
'Getting Your ID for Dummies' Post ENDS Every Despicable Lie Democrats Have Told...
Barack Obama's Attempt to Sink the SAVE Act Is NOT Going Well (Thanks...

Keith Ellison Says ‘It Depends’ Whether an Illegal Immigrant Should Be Deported

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 12, 2026
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Minnesota District Attorney Keith Ellison testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday morning, and as Twitchy reported, he was taken apart by Sen. Josh Hawley, who suggested Ellison should be in jail, and Sen. Ron Johnson, who told Ellison that two people are dead because Ellison encouraged them to put themselves in harm's way.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Moreno had an interesting exchange with Ellison, asking him if you enter the country illegally, you should be deported.

Wow, Ellison is such trash.

Recommended

That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fugitive
justmindy
Advertisement

As we write this, the trending topic on X under politics is "Minnesotans." There's your answer.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Keith Ellison. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KEITH ELLISON SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fugitive
justmindy
Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis
Brett T.
Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs Caused in Minnesota
Doug P.
BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby Phillip Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Daily Beast's Repeated Attempts to Tie CBS Evening News Anchor to Trump Are PEAK Hilarious Desperation
Doug P.
BEYOND Stupid! Mollie Hemingway NUKES Ex-CBS Producer for Whining That the Network Isn't LEFTIST Enough
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fugitive justmindy
Advertisement