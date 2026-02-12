Keith Ellison Says ‘It Depends’ Whether an Illegal Immigrant Should Be Deported

Minnesota District Attorney Keith Ellison testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday morning, and as Twitchy reported, he was taken apart by Sen. Josh Hawley, who suggested Ellison should be in jail, and Sen. Ron Johnson, who told Ellison that two people are dead because Ellison encouraged them to put themselves in harm's way.

Sen. Bernie Moreno had an interesting exchange with Ellison, asking him if you enter the country illegally, you should be deported.

Moreno: "If you enter the country illegally or overstay a visa, should you be deported?"



Ellison: "It depends."



Moreno: "If someone breaks into your home, should they be arrested, or does it depend?" pic.twitter.com/4yzhk7C2XO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 12, 2026

Wow, Ellison is such trash.

You will 100% be arrested if you break into Keith Ellison's house, but Ellison's response is typical for an elitist. The rules are different for them versus commoners. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) February 12, 2026

Ellison thinks his feelings should come before the law. — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) February 12, 2026

Well, in a liberal city, it apparently does depend… — Heavy Metal Patriot (@rockdrumr4life) February 12, 2026

Keith Ellison comes from the Bill Clinton school of, “It depends on what the meaning of is is,” school of obfuscation.



Unfortunately for Keith, America is now REPULSED by nasty politician piece of sh*t oil slick tactics. — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) February 12, 2026

It’s comical watching these clowns talk themselves into knots. — World’s Greatest Dog Dad (@bobcal25) February 12, 2026

Is this guy really an AG? Really? — Retail Options Trader (@RetailOptTrader) February 12, 2026

Change the law and make entering this country illegally a felony. Be done with the bullshit. — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyJernigan17) February 12, 2026

If you enter a country illegally or overstay your visa, you should be deported. It is really simple — Dele Akinjo (@dailayy) February 12, 2026

How is Ellison in any office? — Dee Pete (@DeePete1) February 12, 2026

As we write this, the trending topic on X under politics is "Minnesotans." There's your answer.

***

