Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape

justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on February 12, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Scumball Minnesota AG Keith Ellison getting absolutely raked over the coals by Senator Josh Hawley is a must watch.

Of course, everything Senator Hawley is saying is accurate and he did provide some receipts during the exchange. Here is some past reporting on this topic: 

In fact, it's a whole family affair. Even his son is engaged in some pretty dubious activities (allegedly, of course).

Yes, there are audio recordings.

Needless to say, Senator Hawley is correct and Keith Ellison is a lying liar who lies. 

It must be great to have a (D) after your name and know you don't have to abide by the same laws as the rest of America. 

Hawley should take him up on it.

Today is probably the only accountability he will ever face, but at least he was humiliated for a moment or two. He very likely believes it's worth it in exchange for rolling in his ill-gotten gains.

He's probably right if past history is any indication.

