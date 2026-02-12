Hawley Torches MN AG Ellison: 'You Helped Defraud $9B — You Ought to Be Indicted!' ... It's All on Tape

Scumball Minnesota AG Keith Ellison getting absolutely raked over the coals by Senator Josh Hawley is a must watch.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Josh Hawley just pushed for a CRIMINAL INDICTMENT against Minnesota AG Keith Ellison because he tried HELPING fraudster avoid being caught



"You took $10,000 from them 9 days after the meeting!"



"YOU helped fraudsters defraud the state of $9B, and you got a FAT… pic.twitter.com/nOgUyar3P8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2026

NEW: Full, very heated exchange between Sen. @HawleyMO (R-MO) & Minnesota AG Keith Ellison about the Minnesota fraud scandal that ended with Hawley telling Ellison he should be in prison & Ellison responding by essentially saying good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/NO83rpJWqA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 12, 2026

Of course, everything Senator Hawley is saying is accurate and he did provide some receipts during the exchange. Here is some past reporting on this topic:

BREAKING - Amid the revelation that Minnesota AG Keith Ellison met with and took money from Somali fraudsters, it has now been revealed that his son has been collecting a $110,000 salary and $57,000 living expense stipend from the Minneapolis City Council while attending Harvard. pic.twitter.com/ldbyaqTWsS — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 13, 2025

In fact, it's a whole family affair. Even his son is engaged in some pretty dubious activities (allegedly, of course).

🚨 HOLY CRAP! It's been revealed that Minnesota AG Keith Ellison MET with Somalis and fraudsters and got offered CAMPAIGN contributions, "that he later accepted" 🤯



It's not only Tim Walz.



It's the entire Democrat leadership of Minnesota!pic.twitter.com/tlkNVlbwSh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

Yes, there are audio recordings.

.@Danaperino breaks down Keith Ellison‘s quid pro quo arrangement with the Somali fraudsters caught on leaked audio.



“[Keith Ellison] is on audiotape and he’s talking to the fraudsters. And he says, ‘I want to help you,’ and they discuss how. They say they’re being cracked down… pic.twitter.com/rWnnM97hdI — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 9, 2026

Needless to say, Senator Hawley is correct and Keith Ellison is a lying liar who lies.

Ellison has the confidence of a man that knows nothing ever happens to Democrats, no matter how heinous the crime https://t.co/hgML5bc2gi — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 12, 2026

It must be great to have a (D) after your name and know you don't have to abide by the same laws as the rest of America.

Hawley should take him up on it.

Ellison will pay no price. Openly flaunting federal law and federal law enforcement. Two tier system is a low estimate as to how many tiers in our 'justice' system — Highlander1 (@MacleodFlorida) February 12, 2026

Today is probably the only accountability he will ever face, but at least he was humiliated for a moment or two. He very likely believes it's worth it in exchange for rolling in his ill-gotten gains.

Ellison really does believe he's above the law. — Truthbomb (@Truthbo00022452) February 12, 2026

He's probably right if past history is any indication.

