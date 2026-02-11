Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown
Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the...
Ilhan Omar's Somalia Lie EXPOSED (With Receipts)
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How...
Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem...
VIP
Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS About the Economy Takes ANOTHER Hit (This Time on...
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files...
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...

Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has 'Ample Evidence'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 11, 2026
Gif meme

Sparks were flying throughout the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein files. Bondi clashed with Rep. Jamie Raskin, to whom she said, "You don't tell me anything, you washed-up loser lawyer — not even a lawyer." Rep. Pramila Jayapal demanded that Bondi apologize for releasing too much of the Epstein files.

Advertisement

Bondi did not take it well at all when Rep. Ted Lieu accused her of lying under oath. "Don't you EVER accuse me of a crime," she scolded Lieu, before the congressman from California put up his "ample evidence" against President Donald Trump. That evidence came from an alleged witness who called the FBI with quite a tip.

The post continues:

… went on to blame Hillary Clinton for the Oklahoma City bombing.

"You need to interview this witness IMMEDIATELY."

"… isn't oversight. It's theatrics."

Recommended

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?
Doug P.
Advertisement

"Ample evidence."

He was waiting for his opportunity to grandstand, and he took it.

Advertisement

Trump is the one who finally released the files that allegedly prove he's a pedophile.

He knows he's got nothing.

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?
Doug P.
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How He's Using the Justice System
Doug P.
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files Release Is Backfiring on Dems
Doug P.
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Doug P.
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years? Doug P.
Advertisement