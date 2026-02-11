Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has 'Ample Evidence'

Sparks were flying throughout the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Epstein files. Bondi clashed with Rep. Jamie Raskin, to whom she said, "You don't tell me anything, you washed-up loser lawyer — not even a lawyer." Rep. Pramila Jayapal demanded that Bondi apologize for releasing too much of the Epstein files.

Bondi did not take it well at all when Rep. Ted Lieu accused her of lying under oath. "Don't you EVER accuse me of a crime," she scolded Lieu, before the congressman from California put up his "ample evidence" against President Donald Trump. That evidence came from an alleged witness who called the FBI with quite a tip.

Ted Lieu is a complete and total moron.



He just displayed the sensationalist FBI tip that came one week before the 2020 election from an alleged limo driver who claimed he overheard President Trump talking about abusing young girls with Epstein in 1995.



This same tip also… pic.twitter.com/HXXWrcTpwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2026

The post continues:

… went on to blame Hillary Clinton for the Oklahoma City bombing.

"You need to interview this witness IMMEDIATELY."

Flagging for you @tedlieu-- you absolute retardhttps://t.co/d7ms4vjgsM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2026

An anonymous tip dumped into the FBI a week before an election isn't evidence.



No investigation produced charges. No prosecutor filed a case. No court weighed facts.



And when the same allegation veers into Oklahoma City conspiracy territory, the credibility evaporates.



This… — TheSilentMajority (@XS1lentMaj0rity) February 11, 2026

"… isn't oversight. It's theatrics."

Now you know why he never practiced law as a civilian — Rabid (@Rabid8264) February 11, 2026

Obviously, the fbi tip was totally bogus, otherwise investigations and arrests would have happened. But good old lying Ted tries to present this as facts and give life to take Trump down. Scoundrels at their best. — valleygirl (@Renaefowler66) February 11, 2026

It’s insane to believe the FBI Tip Line is factual evidence. He is a moron. 💯 — Nickydear (@Nickydear33) February 11, 2026

"Ample evidence."

Man’s off the rails 🤦‍♂️… that’s not even news, that’s straight-up circus-level nonsense.

Can’t believe people actually give this clown airtime. — War Monitoring (@WarMonitoring_x) February 11, 2026

Once again, this is an allegation, not evidence of a crime. Lieu is indeed an idiot. — Q (@Quirk22) February 11, 2026

Ted Lieu doesn’t know what hearsay is apparently. It’s not admissible in a court of law for a reason. pic.twitter.com/eE84cBEPcJ — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) February 11, 2026

pic.twitter.com/JQOKFsFpEV — Stop the Earth I want to get off! (IFBAP) (@RaffiKalem54397) February 11, 2026

What a piece of shit this guy is. — Rick Hagar (@TheMrHagar) February 11, 2026

He was waiting for his opportunity to grandstand, and he took it.

Is that the same driver President Trump "tried to choke"? 🤭🤭🤭 — Catt76 🇺🇸 (@CaliCatt76) February 11, 2026

Well why didn’t Biden’s FBI investigate it ? — Leslie Osborne (@LeslieO03015288) February 11, 2026

Trump is the one who finally released the files that allegedly prove he's a pedophile.

He needs to be sued for defamation, this isn’t the first time he’s lied — Arizona deplorable (@MAGIC47) February 11, 2026

It's not that Ted is a moron. But Ted knows Democrat voters are morons, incapable of anything but surface level thinking. Smooth—brains. They believe what they're told by their masters, and they don't question the narrative. — Maniacal Mechanical (@mech_maniacal) February 11, 2026

@tedlieu is not a moron.

He is evil.

He is well aware of what you are saying. — Dr, Rev, Mal Esq (@aimtomisb3hav3) February 11, 2026

He knows he's got nothing.

These “Epstein Files” are a litmus test on the general public’s ability to critically think and discern reality from fantasy.



We are living in a country full of absolute morons. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) February 11, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

