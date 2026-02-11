Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files Release Is Backfiring on Dems

The Democrats have been trying to desperately keep getting mileage out of their Epstein files talking points by claiming that Trump is implicated, but reality keeps telling a different story.

As we told you yesterday, one of the latest releases pours more cold water on what the Dems are trying to make out of the Epstein files:

A former police chief who investigated Jeffrey Epstein in the mid-2000s told the FBI he had received a call from Donald Trump at the time to say "thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this," according to an FBI account.https://t.co/CElof3Q6Wv — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2026

Guess what happened next.

Now Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal has expressed her displeasure at Attorney General Pam Bondi over what the released files have showed:

It's so painstakingly obvious how little Democrats actually care about who or what is in the Epstein files.



They just wanted to bring down Trump.



After BEGGING the admin to pass the EFTA with ZERO redactions, they're now angry the files are out there.pic.twitter.com/xBD8OpkNs0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2026

Wow, that's quite a pivot.

First, Democrats accused the DOJ of covering up the Epstein files.



Now, you have Jayapal here demanding that Bondi apologize for releasing too much of the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/s8woZG7pJV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2026

Try not to get whiplash from the sudden change in direction from Jayapal!

Yup. The Dems really don't care either way. The files serve only to create fog and noise for them. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) February 11, 2026

OMG😂Now Democrats are upset that the DOJ released too much information from the Epstein files! @RepJayapal is giving me whiplash. pic.twitter.com/py8histbQb — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 11, 2026

We're going to end up in neck braces before all the Dem shifting has concluded (if it ever does). All this after four years when Biden was in office that the Democrats never made a peep about this issue.

