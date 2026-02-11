Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem...
VIP
Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS About the Economy Takes ANOTHER Hit (This Time on...
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit...
Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of...
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't...

Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files Release Is Backfiring on Dems

Doug P. | 12:53 PM on February 11, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Democrats have been trying to desperately keep getting mileage out of their Epstein files talking points by claiming that Trump is implicated, but reality keeps telling a different story. 

Advertisement

As we told you yesterday, one of the latest releases pours more cold water on what the Dems are trying to make out of the Epstein files: 

Guess what happened next.

Now Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal has expressed her displeasure at Attorney General Pam Bondi over what the released files have showed: 

Wow, that's quite a pivot. 

Recommended

Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Advertisement

Try not to get whiplash from the sudden change in direction from Jayapal!

We're going to end up in neck braces before all the Dem shifting has concluded (if it ever does). All this after four years when Biden was in office that the Democrats never made a peep about this issue. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including their lies about what's in the Epstein files).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
justmindy
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Doug P.
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth Dealer
Doug P.
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies Doug P.
Advertisement