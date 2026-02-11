Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies

Doug P. | 2:21 PM on February 11, 2026
Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee today, and the Democrats accused the AG of, well, doing what the Democrats always do: 

Projection detected (as usual):

One particularly awful House Democrat, Jamie Raskin, repeatedly got his a** handed to him during his turn, so let's take a look at one of the biggest liars in Congress (that is a high bar indeed) getting angered by all the verbal wedgies:

Because we're talking about a select member of Congress, there's also some insider trading jokes that can be brought up (hopefully Pelosi heard this one): 

Things ramped up even more when Raskin was called a "washed-up loser lawyer": 

At the end of the day the Democrat theatrics will continue, no matter what happens as it pertains to the Epstein files (Dem Rep. Jayapal even complained to Bondi that they've been releasing too much information -- they'll never be satisfied either way because for the Left it's all about talking points). 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

