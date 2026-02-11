Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies

Attorney General Pam Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee today, and the Democrats accused the AG of, well, doing what the Democrats always do:

.@AGPamBondi's behavior in front of the Judiciary Committee this morning is utterly disgraceful.



Stop acting like a child.



Start doing your job. — Rep. Adelita Grijalva (@Rep_Grijalva) February 11, 2026

Projection detected (as usual):

Interesting, because the only disgraceful or childish activity I saw was out of the mouths of democrats. You guys are all nuts! Grow up! — Tami… Just Tami 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@tbarty03) February 11, 2026

One particularly awful House Democrat, Jamie Raskin, repeatedly got his a** handed to him during his turn, so let's take a look at one of the biggest liars in Congress (that is a high bar indeed) getting angered by all the verbal wedgies:

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin unravels as AG Pam Bondi calls him out for not knowing about Chase Mulligan - a child sex offender in his district.



BONDI: "Chase mulligan will be sentenced next week in your district and you don’t even know about it."



RASKIN: "Stop the clock!!" pic.twitter.com/YlKZqKMWBD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2026

Because we're talking about a select member of Congress, there's also some insider trading jokes that can be brought up (hopefully Pelosi heard this one):

BOOM: Pam Bondi ROASTS Jamie Raskin:



“I hear you’re a great stock trader!” pic.twitter.com/ExABvscvD5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2026

Things ramped up even more when Raskin was called a "washed-up loser lawyer":

REP JAMIE RASKIN: "You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch, not on our time. No way. And I told you about that, attorney general, before you started."



AG BONDI: "You don't tell me anything you washed-up loser lawyer — not even a lawyer." pic.twitter.com/ouaDRGhz2I — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2026

At the end of the day the Democrat theatrics will continue, no matter what happens as it pertains to the Epstein files (Dem Rep. Jayapal even complained to Bondi that they've been releasing too much information -- they'll never be satisfied either way because for the Left it's all about talking points).

