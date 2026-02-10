Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in His Native Minnesota

We know, it's a post about curling, the non-sport that no one cares about. But Team USA curler Rich Ruohonen is from Minnesota, and he said in a press conference while representing the United States to the world that he'd be remiss if he didn't talk about what was going on in his home state. Ruohonen is a lawyer and explains that we have a Constitution that prevents you from being pulled over without probable cause. "There's no shades of gray," he says, noting that "what's happening in Minnesota is wrong."

We have a Constitution, and we have borders, and we have an Executive branch responsible for enforcing immigration law. At least he started out by saying he was proud to represent the United States, but …

USA Olympic curler Rich Ruohonen thinks ICE is "wrong" for enforcing immigration law in Minnesota and says he "loves" those in Minnesota who oppose ICE. pic.twitter.com/PtuldyrNlj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2026

We've heard from the curlers now, as well as the snowboarders and the skiers. We were waiting for someone from the curling team to speak up.

A personal injury attorney (ambulance chaser) from Minnesota. https://t.co/g0k0wlC3s2 — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) February 10, 2026

I can’t believe we almost forgot to ask for political opinions from the dude who sweeps the ice. 🤦‍♂️ — Little Pine Farmer (@LittlePineCO) February 10, 2026

Well sweeping shouldn’t be considered a sport so there is no reason at all to even speak to him. — The Crazzzy Conservative (@canderson93) February 10, 2026

His comment although his, should not be on this platform. He needs a ticket home now — Slvrtkid (@slvrtkid) February 10, 2026

It's been great hearing American Olympians using their platform to trash American in front of the whole world.

With the exception of the hockey team, these Olympic athletes are insufferable.



You got one job: Curl — Amy (@sleepycopilot) February 10, 2026

He plays shuffle board on ice and thinks he knows how to run the country. — Someone2 (@YoMamaStilShady) February 10, 2026

Screen these POS before allowing them to represent the US. If they aren’t patriots, don’t allow them to compete. I’d rather see a patriot come in last than these jerks win gold. — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) February 10, 2026

Whenever I need a political opinion, the first person I go to is a curler. — Lee Strato (@leestrato) February 10, 2026

Some needs to explain to this dickhead that there are no “constitutional” violations going on in Minnesota and instead the enforcement of actual laws, long standing federal immigration and criminal laws enforced by every administration since their enactment. — Gil Brooks (@GilBrooks9) February 10, 2026

It's stunning how stupid someone can be while still excelling at something else. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 10, 2026

That was a valuable constitutional lesson, delivered with eloquence.

