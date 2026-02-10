Team USA Curler Would Be Remiss Not to Mention What’s Going on in His Native Minnesota

NBC News: Lawyer Says Toddler Returned to ICE Detention and Denied Prescription Medication
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 10, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

We know, it's a post about curling, the non-sport that no one cares about. But Team USA curler Rich Ruohonen is from Minnesota, and he said in a press conference while representing the United States to the world that he'd be remiss if he didn't talk about what was going on in his home state. Ruohonen is a lawyer and explains that we have a Constitution that prevents you from being pulled over without probable cause. "There's no shades of gray," he says, noting that "what's happening in Minnesota is wrong."

We have a Constitution, and we have borders, and we have an Executive branch responsible for enforcing immigration law. At least he started out by saying he was proud to represent the United States, but …

We've heard from the curlers now, as well as the snowboarders and the skiers. We were waiting for someone from the curling team to speak up.

It's been great hearing American Olympians using their platform to trash American in front of the whole world.

That was a valuable constitutional lesson, delivered with eloquence.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA USA

