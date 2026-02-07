Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing the U.S.

Judging from the comments from multiple athletes at the start of the Winter Olympics in Italy, the Games are at risk of turning into a version of the Grammy Awards that lasts two full weeks.

One U.S. snowboarder named Hunter Hess is already expressing mixed emotions about representing the U.S.:

Americans are threatening to boycott the Winter Olympics after some Team USA members expressed “mixed emotions” about representing the Stars and Stripes. Freestyle skier Hunter Hess ignited the firestorm Friday after telling reporters that wearing the American flag doesn’t mean he backs everything “going on” in the US. “It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Hess said at a press conference ahead of competition. “It’s a little hard, there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren’t,” he added. “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”

Here's the video:

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now… Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S.”

- Team USA Olympic Skier Hunter Hess



The anti-ICE, liberal athletes are already insufferable at the Olympics…



If… pic.twitter.com/yn7ruEHbFr — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 7, 2026

Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" gold medal U.S. hockey team, had some simple advice for snowboarder Hess:

Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends. Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends some athletes just don’t get it — MIKE ERUZIONE (@MERUZIONE) February 7, 2026

He shoots, he scores!

1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team set the gold standard for representing our country on the world stage. Maybe we can just get these less gracious athletes a “friends and family” uniform they can wear instead. https://t.co/SIjLYyH2pO — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) February 7, 2026

When this American hero speaks, listen up. https://t.co/K9jO4hlA4Z — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) February 7, 2026

BASED Eruzione!!



Every word of this from the Olympic GOAT. 💥🇺🇸 https://t.co/hevfveC9IB — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 7, 2026

This is a real American hero! https://t.co/ykaKh7BTE1 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 7, 2026

Indeed.

*****

