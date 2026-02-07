Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws...
Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing the U.S.

Doug P. | 2:56 PM on February 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Groll

Judging from the comments from multiple athletes at the start of the Winter Olympics in Italy, the Games are at risk of turning into a version of the Grammy Awards that lasts two full weeks. 

One U.S. snowboarder named Hunter Hess is already expressing mixed emotions about representing the U.S.:

Americans are threatening to boycott the Winter Olympics after some Team USA members expressed “mixed emotions” about representing the Stars and Stripes. 

Freestyle skier Hunter Hess ignited the firestorm Friday after telling reporters that wearing the American flag doesn’t mean he backs everything “going on” in the US. 

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Hess said at a press conference ahead of competition. 

“It’s a little hard, there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren’t,” he added. “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”

Here's the video: 

Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" gold medal U.S. hockey team, had some simple advice for snowboarder Hess: 

He shoots, he scores!

Indeed.

*****

