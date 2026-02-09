Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a Message

This editor saw this making the rounds on X on Saturday, but he had his doubts about the veracity of the story, because no man, especially one wearing ski wear, can pee that accurately. And people were saying that British-American skier Gus Kenworthy had written this in urine:

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is American and this was his message ahead of the olympics



Apparently he stands with foreign pedos and r*pists



Disgusting pic.twitter.com/ZXze2EVyBX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2026

It looks more like that seashell formation that James Comey stumbled across. Whichever way the words got there, Kenworthy has said he's the victim of hate for "using his platform." Here he is doubling down on ICE kidnapping black and brown people:

NEW: British-American Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy says he is the victim of hate after peeing in the snow to protest ICE.



Kenworthy competes for Great Britain but grew up, went to school, and lives in the United States.



"Maybe that's the price you pay for speaking up [peeing in… pic.twitter.com/24UbnVNruN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2026

"… the snow] and using your platform."

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy DOUBLES DOWN on his anti-ICE message while pretending to be the victim after he received major backlash.



"Maybe that's the price you pay for speaking up... I do not support ICE, and I think it's absolutely evil and awful.pic.twitter.com/ejaJW0FlcV https://t.co/T16GuRsmiy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2026

We used to just want singers to shut up and sing, and Hollywood to make movies to entertain people. But now it seems we're in for weeks of Olympic athletes telling how hard it is to represent the United States right now.

American for the benefits and protection, British for the convenience. — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 9, 2026

And then whines about America at the Olympics.



He's an ungrateful clown. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2026

No one on planet earth has that level of accuracy with taking a piss. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) February 9, 2026

Zero chance those neat letters were from peeing. — SocialismAlwaysFails (@4SigmaSmarter) February 9, 2026

Agreed.

We don't know how he did it. But the message remains the same.

He's griping about the backlash. Wants the freedom of speech with no consequences. It doesn't work that way. — Tony (@1st_12151791) February 9, 2026

Really grabbing onto that 15th minute of fame before everyone forgets who he is again…



Like yesterday — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) February 9, 2026

I had to drink a gallon of water but ... mission accomplished. Crossing the t was the hardest part. pic.twitter.com/3lYzXwG4LV — 🇺🇲 A Nation Of One! 🇺🇸 (@anationofone) February 9, 2026

He's competing for Great Britain, they can keep him. — AstroRayne (@AstroRayne47873) February 9, 2026

This guy is a moron. I hope he loses. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 9, 2026

Gus is skiing for Great Britain so his opinion about America is irrelevant 🙄



Gus needs to worry about the British shit hole he’s skiing for & the mass gang rapes of the women & girls there



Funny how he doesn’t speak out about that…fake ass punk — GhostInTheMachine (@RevenantOfMe) February 9, 2026

Calling ICE “evil” then playing victim is a choice. — TrueGov (@TrueGovApp) February 9, 2026

So he's an American who skis for Great Britain in Italy, so he can use his platform to bash ICE and the United States.

***