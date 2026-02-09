Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a Message

This editor saw this making the rounds on X on Saturday, but he had his doubts about the veracity of the story, because no man, especially one wearing ski wear, can pee that accurately. And people were saying that British-American skier Gus Kenworthy had written this in urine:
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is American and this was his message ahead of the olympics— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2026
Apparently he stands with foreign pedos and r*pists
Disgusting pic.twitter.com/ZXze2EVyBX
It looks more like that seashell formation that James Comey stumbled across. Whichever way the words got there, Kenworthy has said he's the victim of hate for "using his platform." Here he is doubling down on ICE kidnapping black and brown people:
NEW: British-American Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy says he is the victim of hate after peeing in the snow to protest ICE.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2026
Kenworthy competes for Great Britain but grew up, went to school, and lives in the United States.
"Maybe that's the price you pay for speaking up [peeing in… pic.twitter.com/24UbnVNruN
"… the snow] and using your platform."
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy DOUBLES DOWN on his anti-ICE message while pretending to be the victim after he received major backlash.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2026
"Maybe that's the price you pay for speaking up... I do not support ICE, and I think it's absolutely evil and awful.pic.twitter.com/ejaJW0FlcV https://t.co/T16GuRsmiy
We used to just want singers to shut up and sing, and Hollywood to make movies to entertain people. But now it seems we're in for weeks of Olympic athletes telling how hard it is to represent the United States right now.
American for the benefits and protection, British for the convenience.— Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 9, 2026
And then whines about America at the Olympics.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2026
He's an ungrateful clown.
No one on planet earth has that level of accuracy with taking a piss.— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) February 9, 2026
Zero chance those neat letters were from peeing.— SocialismAlwaysFails (@4SigmaSmarter) February 9, 2026
Agreed.
We don't know how he did it. But the message remains the same.
He's griping about the backlash. Wants the freedom of speech with no consequences. It doesn't work that way.— Tony (@1st_12151791) February 9, 2026
Really grabbing onto that 15th minute of fame before everyone forgets who he is again…— kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) February 9, 2026
Like yesterday
I had to drink a gallon of water but ... mission accomplished. Crossing the t was the hardest part. pic.twitter.com/3lYzXwG4LV— 🇺🇲 A Nation Of One! 🇺🇸 (@anationofone) February 9, 2026
He's competing for Great Britain, they can keep him.— AstroRayne (@AstroRayne47873) February 9, 2026
This guy is a moron. I hope he loses.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 9, 2026
Gus is skiing for Great Britain so his opinion about America is irrelevant 🙄— GhostInTheMachine (@RevenantOfMe) February 9, 2026
Gus needs to worry about the British shit hole he’s skiing for & the mass gang rapes of the women & girls there
Funny how he doesn’t speak out about that…fake ass punk
Calling ICE “evil” then playing victim is a choice.— TrueGov (@TrueGovApp) February 9, 2026
So he's an American who skis for Great Britain in Italy, so he can use his platform to bash ICE and the United States.
