Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a Message

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 09, 2026
Meme

This editor saw this making the rounds on X on Saturday, but he had his doubts about the veracity of the story, because no man, especially one wearing ski wear, can pee that accurately. And people were saying that British-American skier Gus Kenworthy had written this in urine:

It looks more like that seashell formation that James Comey stumbled across. Whichever way the words got there, Kenworthy has said he's the victim of hate for "using his platform." Here he is doubling down on ICE kidnapping black and brown people:

"… the snow] and using your platform."

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We used to just want singers to shut up and sing, and Hollywood to make movies to entertain people. But now it seems we're in for weeks of Olympic athletes telling how hard it is to represent the United States right now.

Agreed.

We don't know how he did it. But the message remains the same.

So he's an American who skis for Great Britain in Italy, so he can use his platform to bash ICE and the United States.

***

