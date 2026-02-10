Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner ‘You Better Hope You Get Pardoned’

We'd never heard of Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan until last spring, when he introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach."

When Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the House Homeland Security Committee last December, Thanedar played tough and asked for Noem's resignation, which didn't faze her. "America is very happy that, finally, they have a president in the White House that gets up every day to keep them safe," she told Thanedar, adding, "I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work."

At a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, the impeachment-happy Thanedar told CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott that he'd better hope for a pardon from Trump, "because you will be held accountable." This takes us right back to the Seditious Six, who sowed doubt among the troops that the orders they were following were legal, and they could be prosecuted under a Democrat administration. A lot of Democrats are counting on a Democrat to win the presidency in 2028 so they can immediately begin prosecutions of Trump's entire cabinet.

Rep. Shri Thanedar asks CBP Commissioner Scott if he will get a pardon from President Trump:



Scott: "I signed up for this job to protect America and I'm very proud of the service that I provide and I don't need a pardon from anybody."



Thanedar: "You better hope so! You better… pic.twitter.com/qRmC10qaUa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 10, 2026

The post continues:

… hope you get pardoned because you will be held accountable...That's why I introduced a bill in the United States Congress to abolish ICE."

.@RepShriThanedar threatens @CBPCommissioner Rodney Scott:



"You better hope you get pardoned because you will be held accountable..."



What a despicable thing to say to a man who's serving his country honorably, and saving countless American lives in the process. pic.twitter.com/48Ybl5KUWK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2026

We don't think Scott, nor anybody, is intimidated by Thanedar.

This useful idiot is shamelessly trying to make a name for himself. — ShayShayLaPromeneuse (@HadEknuff) February 10, 2026

Can we please just denaturalize and deport this a**hole? — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) February 10, 2026

This is totally disgusting behavior by somebody in an elected office. There’s no way people voted for him. — USADave (@Dave413277) February 10, 2026

This hearing shows that it's pretty remarkable who Democrats will vote into office.

Threatening a law enforcement official for doing his job crosses a line. Accountability is one thing, intimidation is another, and it undermines the rule of law more than it defends it. — Money Mitra (@MoneyMitra2025) February 10, 2026

Honest oversight or pure intimidation?

Criticizing decisions is fair, but warning someone to “hope you get pardoned” feels like crossing from accountability into political theater. — GlobePulses (@GlobePulses) February 10, 2026

It's all theater. ICE will be on the streets tomorrow, continuing to enforce immigration law. This hearing is just an opportunity for Democrats to call ICE and the Border Patrol the secret police, the Gestapo, and less respectable than the KKK and the slave patrols.

Threatening a federal law enforcement official for doing his job is beyond disgraceful. — Amit Kumar Tiwari{अमित) (@imamitkrtiwari) February 10, 2026

When people from Congress or from the government make those kinds of threats it should be open season on them. Those threatened should defend themselves. They need to fear the people again — CaptainUSATX (@CaptainUSATX) February 10, 2026

Indian-born Rep. Shri Thanedar just threatened U.S. federal officers with jail time if Trump doesn't pardon them.



This ungrateful import needs to be reminded: YOU don't get to threaten Americans who enforce OUR laws!



The Democrats should be ashamed! — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) February 10, 2026

Thanedar threatening CBP leadership is pure political intimidation, not oversight. Commissioner Scott is protecting our border and saving lives; that deserves respect, not mob talk. — JoelAwe (@Joe1Awe) February 10, 2026

Now they're trying to sow fear among the ranks of ICE and the Border Patrol that once Gavin Newsom (or whoever) is elected president, they're all going to be prosecuted for doing their jobs to enforce the law.

***

