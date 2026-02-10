'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After...
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't...
Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
VIP
The Handmaid's Tale Isn't on the Right—It's in Surrogacy Mills and Chinese Billionaire...
CBS Caught LYING About Trump’s ICE Arrests (Here’s The Proof)
Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning...
Bad Bunny's Blackout Tribute Misses Mark: Massive U.S. Aid to Puerto Rico Vanished...
Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only...
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to...
Democrats Rage As Epstein Bombshell Vindicates Trump
FBI Drops Bombshell Footage: Masked, Armed Figure Seen Tampering with Camera in Guthrie...
Question Nutso Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Asked ICE Director So DUMB It Made...
VIP
Hey, Look ... It's BILL! Democrats Will FREAK When They See VH1 Video...
Literally the Dumb Endorsing the DUMBEST: Guess Who Adam Schiff Just Endorsed (LOL...

Rep. Shri Thanedar Tells CBP Commissioner ‘You Better Hope You Get Pardoned’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 10, 2026
Twitter

We'd never heard of Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan until last spring, when he introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach."

Advertisement

When Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the House Homeland Security Committee last December, Thanedar played tough and asked for Noem's resignation, which didn't faze her. "America is very happy that, finally, they have a president in the White House that gets up every day to keep them safe," she told Thanedar, adding, "I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work."

At a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, the impeachment-happy Thanedar told CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott that he'd better hope for a pardon from Trump, "because you will be held accountable." This takes us right back to the Seditious Six, who sowed doubt among the troops that the orders they were following were legal, and they could be prosecuted under a Democrat administration. A lot of Democrats are counting on a Democrat to win the presidency in 2028 so they can immediately begin prosecutions of Trump's entire cabinet.

The post continues:

… hope you get pardoned because you will be held accountable...That's why I introduced a bill in the United States Congress to abolish ICE."

Recommended

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We don't think Scott, nor anybody, is intimidated by Thanedar.

This hearing shows that it's pretty remarkable who Democrats will vote into office.

It's all theater. ICE will be on the streets tomorrow, continuing to enforce immigration law. This hearing is just an opportunity for Democrats to call ICE and the Border Patrol the secret police, the Gestapo, and less respectable than the KKK and the slave patrols.

Advertisement

Now they're trying to sow fear among the ranks of ICE and the Border Patrol that once Gavin Newsom (or whoever) is elected president, they're all going to be prosecuted for doing their jobs to enforce the law.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL ICE MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't by China This Time)
Grateful Calvin
'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After Fleecing Members
justmindy
He's Gonna CRY! Dan Goldman CLEARLY Did Not Expect ICE Director Lyons to Tell Him WHERE to Go (Watch)
Sam J.
Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol
Brett T.
Seth Dillon ENDS Anti-Semitic CRAZY at WH Religious Liberties Commission Meeting As Only HE Can (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl Aaron Walker
Advertisement