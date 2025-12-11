Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should...
Kristi Noem Takes Impeachment-Happy Rep's Request She Resign as an 'Endorsement of My Work'

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 11, 2025
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

Back in April, Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach." Coincidentally, he introduced these articles after learning he had a primary challenger for his seat.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the House Homeland Security Committee. Thanedar played tough and asked for Noem's resignation, which didn't phase her.

He can't. Even Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler said in a closed-door meeting that Thanedar's articles of impeachment were "idiotic." If anyone should be resigning, it's him.

