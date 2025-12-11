Kristi Noem Takes Impeachment-Happy Rep's Request She Resign as an 'Endorsement of My Work'

Back in April, Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach." Coincidentally, he introduced these articles after learning he had a primary challenger for his seat.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the House Homeland Security Committee. Thanedar played tough and asked for Noem's resignation, which didn't phase her.

.@Sec_Noem cooks @RepShriThanedar: "America is very happy that, finally, they have a president in the White House that gets up every day to keep them safe."



"I will consider your asking me to resign as an endorsement of my work." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uxZpiNvY1Q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 11, 2025

Your boos mean nothing to us. We’ve seen what makes you cheer. https://t.co/xktxVhBYFL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 11, 2025

This. This is the way. https://t.co/6CTkNd4tOs — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) December 11, 2025

His hairpiece should resign — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) December 11, 2025

God Bless @Sec_Noem for eloquently putting up with such nonsense. Keep up the great work, @DHSgov! — David P. Huebner (@Huebner4NebrCD3) December 11, 2025

It's sickening that a foreigner was voted into congress only to tell an American to step down from their job. GTFO. @Sec_Noem keep kicking ass and taking names. 👏🏻👏🏻 I stand with Kristi Noem. — MarineWife (@MarineW60461) December 11, 2025

The Democrats are particularly heinous today. He was not the only one to demand she resign. They consistently fight for illegals over American citizens. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) December 11, 2025

BASED! I love it! — Tabb (@tpaibtbt1966) December 11, 2025

Contrast and Compare the current Secretary of Homeland Security vs her predecessor...



A Castro's hairless cat would've done less damage in the position than he did. — Barbie Blindside (@BarbieBlindside) December 11, 2025

Lecturing her in his almost understandable English is laughable. What a joke. Its like we're watching a really bad play. — PinkPlumeria (@PinkPlumeriaFL) December 11, 2025

How can this this guy be taken seriously?? — 🇺🇸EveryoneIsLyingToUs🇺🇸 (@helenamcarena) December 11, 2025

He can't. Even Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler said in a closed-door meeting that Thanedar's articles of impeachment were "idiotic." If anyone should be resigning, it's him.

