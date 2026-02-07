Minneapolis Police Tear Down More Anti-ICE Barricades

People were asking, "Where are the police?" last week when anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis decided to build a checkpoint from a pile of junk at a busy intersection and screen who they let through, ironically asking for IDs and running license plate numbers of out-of-state plates. They'd constructed a border and were enforcing it … until police finally arrived and tore it down. "We are literally creating a place that we know who's coming and going in and out of our neighborhoods," said one particularly un-self-aware protester.

Wait? You mean, like a well-regulated border? pic.twitter.com/Zz6Y3KYC4t — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 6, 2026

The protesters were back at it this weekend, assembling another blockade out of furniture, pallets, and stolen shopping carts. Police showed up pretty quickly this time around, although one officer did have a bit of a problem getting a recliner out from under an agitator.

NOW: Minneapolis Police attempt to dismantle filter blockade, where activists fill an intersection with the aim of identifying, slowing, and stopping ICE or other federal agents from getting through. pic.twitter.com/xNP1GnA6fS — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 7, 2026

Activists struggled in an attempt to hold onto furniture and wooden pallets being used to fortify the makeshift filter blockade at Bloomington and 35th.



Officers would frequently tell the protesters that they could be arrested/charged with obstruction, but didn’t do so. pic.twitter.com/TaJCkVtzoe — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 7, 2026

They should have.

As police load confiscated items into their truck, the filter blockade itself continues. pic.twitter.com/5hgf8tmYto — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 7, 2026

After police attempt to dismantle activist filter blockade and step away, the blockade is promptly restored and continues. pic.twitter.com/D4dad5RUrY — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 7, 2026

Idiots.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Minneapolis police are RIPPING DOWN the cartel-style anti-ICE blockades where leftists block vehicles, run plates and dox agents



Tom Homan got them to cooperate 🔥



Now ARREST anyone putting these up. Ensure LAW AND ORDER! pic.twitter.com/mdOl8x8eus — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 7, 2026

Finally! Welcome to the show, boys! — Thomas Gill (@WriteThomasGill) February 7, 2026

Don't they say they hate borders?🤔 — M M (@Minimorsans) February 7, 2026

It’s ironic how they suddenly start believing in borders and restricting entry to certain people. — Patriot Mimi ✞🇺🇸 (@TheGlazzShoppe) February 7, 2026

Isn't it?

That is the way it should be done. Those blockades are illegal and a nuisance — Frank Brown (@FrankBr05713205) February 7, 2026

This should have been over weeks ago — Rearly1 (@Rearly1) February 7, 2026

There's a lot of parents in Minneapolis wondering what happened to their furniture — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) February 7, 2026

A lot of sad, disappointed parents who failed to raise their sons and daughters.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

