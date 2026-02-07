Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws...
Minneapolis Police Tear Down More Anti-ICE Barricades

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on February 07, 2026
Twitchy

People were asking, "Where are the police?" last week when anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis decided to build a checkpoint from a pile of junk at a busy intersection and screen who they let through, ironically asking for IDs and running license plate numbers of out-of-state plates. They'd constructed a border and were enforcing it … until police finally arrived and tore it down. "We are literally creating a place that we know who's coming and going in and out of our neighborhoods," said one particularly un-self-aware protester.

The protesters were back at it this weekend, assembling another blockade out of furniture, pallets, and stolen shopping carts. Police showed up pretty quickly this time around, although one officer did have a bit of a problem getting a recliner out from under an agitator.

They should have.

Idiots.

Isn't it?

A lot of sad, disappointed parents who failed to raise their sons and daughters. 

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

