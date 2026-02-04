Lefty Activist Gives the Most Ironic Justification EVER for Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis

As we've already covered this week, anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis have been blocking roads, checking IDs and running license plates on some streets in that city. All that is ironic considering those people are on the side that's accusing the Trump administration of using totalitarian "show me your papers" tactics in Minnesota.

Here's one example of that:

Here is the left-wing activists checkpoint on Cedar Ave , stopping vehicles , checking ID’s and running license plates in their ‘database’ , we didn’t see any local law enforcement on scene , then I and my photojournalist @photoswitherik were assaulted for documenting their… pic.twitter.com/tCwb3dZy4P — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 2, 2026

They really don't get the irony, do they?

However, a chat with one of the people said to be involved in the anti-ICE roadblocks may have set a new lack of self-awareness record (a high bar indeed). Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Anti-ICE activist describes roadblocks and checkpoints constructed in Minneapolis:



“We are literally creating a place that we know who's coming and going in and out of our neighborhoods."



You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/oWiPJI3PH1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

Amazing.

Just... amazing.

The ability of these lefties to convince themselves to not comprehend exactly what they're saying is impressive indeed.

What a brilliant concept! We should do the same at the country's borders. — It Was a Dark Stormy Knight (@detective27) February 4, 2026

No, no. Not like THAT. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

The Left's "fascism" is the GOOD kind... or something.

“You’ll need to show your papers to pass through our barricades into our sovereign territory” say the people protesting border walls and ids.



Truly beyond parody. https://t.co/aGseDfZHLE — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 4, 2026

It's so far beyond parody that the Hubble Telescope can't detect a hint of it.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. The subsequent hypocrisy has been off the charts (as you just read).

