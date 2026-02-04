Hot Take: There Is Not a Serious Market for 'Hard News' for Conservatives
ABC News: ICE Prevented Disabled US Citizen’s Father From Attending His Funeral
Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air...
FBI Raids Biological Lab Inside Vegas Home Owned by Chinese National With Ties...
'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family...
The REAL Reason It Feels Like America Is About To COLLAPSE
Brit Hume Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Hillary Clinton's Latest Attempt to Shame...
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Man Who Charged Cops With Knife, Consoles Him
Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals Minnesota Is Spending Over 1,300 Percent More on Autism...
VIP
The Backdrop to Gavin Newsom's High Speed Rail 'Critical Step' Celebration Speaks Laughabl...
‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut...
NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After...
Mark Kelly Whips up ICE Hatred on 'Morning Joe'
Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob...

Lefty Activist Gives the Most Ironic Justification EVER for Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis

Doug P. | 7:10 PM on February 04, 2026
Twitchy

As we've already covered this week, anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis have been blocking roads, checking IDs and running license plates on some streets in that city. All that is ironic considering those people are on the side that's accusing the Trump administration of using totalitarian "show me your papers" tactics in Minnesota. 

Advertisement

Here's one example of that:

They really don't get the irony, do they?

However, a chat with one of the people said to be involved in the anti-ICE roadblocks may have set a new lack of self-awareness record (a high bar indeed). Watch, via @WesternLensman:  

Amazing.

Just... amazing.

The ability of these lefties to convince themselves to not comprehend exactly what they're saying is impressive indeed. 

Recommended

Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!)
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Left's "fascism" is the GOOD kind... or something. 

It's so far beyond parody that the Hubble Telescope can't detect a hint of it.  

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. The subsequent hypocrisy has been off the charts (as you just read). 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!)
Doug P.
Hot Take: There Is Not a Serious Market for 'Hard News' for Conservatives
Brett T.
ABC News: ICE Prevented Disabled US Citizen’s Father From Attending His Funeral
Brett T.
Brit Hume Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Hillary Clinton's Latest Attempt to Shame ICE
Doug P.
'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family of Alex Pretti, Fails
Brett T.
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!) Doug P.
Advertisement