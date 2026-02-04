'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family of Alex Pretti, Fails

The REAL Reason It Feels Like America Is About To COLLAPSE
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 04, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

As we've reported, they've already started with the "JD Vance is worse than Trump" rhetoric, and the vice president was in hot water with the pro-illegal alien crowd when he reposted on X a post from Stephen Miller describing Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents, as an assassin. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to turn the tables by saying that Vance believed that "American people should be assassinated in the street." Video from a previous incident shows that Pretti was far from a peaceful protester, and he was found with a (legally owned) gun.

A dweeb reporter from The Daily Mail interviewed Vance and seemed insistent on securing a promise from Vance that he would apologize to Pretti's family for suggesting he was an assassin. Vance's response was classic.

Note that this video was posted by FactPost, which previously operated under the handle Kamala HQ and is the official rapid-response account of the Democratic Party.

We don't see "For what?" becoming as famous as "I really don't care, Margaret," but it's worthy. The way this administration deals with the press is fantastic. MSNBC shamed President Joe Biden into apologizing for calling Laken Riley's murderer an "illegal." You won't see that happening with this administration.

***

