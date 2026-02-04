'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family of Alex Pretti, Fails

As we've reported, they've already started with the "JD Vance is worse than Trump" rhetoric, and the vice president was in hot water with the pro-illegal alien crowd when he reposted on X a post from Stephen Miller describing Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents, as an assassin. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to turn the tables by saying that Vance believed that "American people should be assassinated in the street." Video from a previous incident shows that Pretti was far from a peaceful protester, and he was found with a (legally owned) gun.

A dweeb reporter from The Daily Mail interviewed Vance and seemed insistent on securing a promise from Vance that he would apologize to Pretti's family for suggesting he was an assassin. Vance's response was classic.

Note that this video was posted by FactPost, which previously operated under the handle Kamala HQ and is the official rapid-response account of the Democratic Party.

Reporter: Do you plan to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti?



Vance: For what? pic.twitter.com/IKmZtX0KQS — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 4, 2026

There's nothing to apologize for. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) February 4, 2026

If it’s found his civil rights were not violated will you guys apologize to the ICE agents — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) February 4, 2026

Pretti was the aggressor. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) February 4, 2026

Based! He's got my vote! — Anrakyr the Traveler (@TideHollow19919) February 4, 2026

Perfect answer. — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) February 4, 2026

We don't see "For what?" becoming as famous as "I really don't care, Margaret," but it's worthy. The way this administration deals with the press is fantastic. MSNBC shamed President Joe Biden into apologizing for calling Laken Riley's murderer an "illegal." You won't see that happening with this administration.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

