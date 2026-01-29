Daily Beast: ‘Leading Catholic Newspaper’ Slams JD Vance for Putting MAGA Over Jesus

Patronizing Beta Male And Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 29, 2026
Vatican Media via AP, HO

We're always anxious to learn here at Twitchy, and we've learned so much about Catholicism. You can overlook abortion and be considered a "devout Catholic" like Joe Biden, but you can't abide a nation defending its borders. All through the Christmas season, we saw churches getting creative with their Nativity scenes, either missing the Christ child because "ICE was here," the Holy Family missing because they were in hiding, or including a handful of ICE agents with guns drawn.

We get most of our up-to-date Catholic talking points from Father James Martin, who last month claimed that the Holy Family was the “archetype of every refugee family." And in November, we were educated on immigration law by the Council of Catholic Bishops, who shot a video calling the Trump administration's deportation policy "inhumane."

The Daily Beast, which we're certain has deep respect for the Catholic faith, was eager to pass along the news that a "leading Catholic newspaper" slammed Vice President JD Vance for putting MAGA over Jesus.

The Daily Beast reports:

“In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus famously proclaimed, ’No one can serve two masters,’” began an op‑ed written for the National Catholic Reporter in response to Vance’s reaction to the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, by at least two masked federal agents in a Minneapolis street on Saturday.

Following the shooting, 41-year-old Vance—who converted to Catholicism in 2019 and wrote that his conversion “demanded” that he forgive “even those who wronged me”—went on to repost a post on X written by Stephen Miller. The architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest policies called Pretti an “assassin” before any official information about what happened at the scene was confirmed.

“As a Catholic, Vance could have chosen to share the Gospel message of healing and human dignity. Instead, he chose to offer the MAGA message of division and blame,” wrote journalist John Grosso on Wednesday.

So, the National Catholic Reporter. An op-ed in the National Catholic Reporter. By a journalist. Is he a Catholic journalist?

Everyone at The Daily Beast reads the National Catholic Register religiously. They like to keep up.

It's an op-ed from one guy in the National Catholic Register. But it was anti-Vance, so it was good enough for The Daily Beast.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

