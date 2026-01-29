Daily Beast: ‘Leading Catholic Newspaper’ Slams JD Vance for Putting MAGA Over Jesus

We're always anxious to learn here at Twitchy, and we've learned so much about Catholicism. You can overlook abortion and be considered a "devout Catholic" like Joe Biden, but you can't abide a nation defending its borders. All through the Christmas season, we saw churches getting creative with their Nativity scenes, either missing the Christ child because "ICE was here," the Holy Family missing because they were in hiding, or including a handful of ICE agents with guns drawn.

We get most of our up-to-date Catholic talking points from Father James Martin, who last month claimed that the Holy Family was the “archetype of every refugee family." And in November, we were educated on immigration law by the Council of Catholic Bishops, who shot a video calling the Trump administration's deportation policy "inhumane."

The Daily Beast, which we're certain has deep respect for the Catholic faith, was eager to pass along the news that a "leading Catholic newspaper" slammed Vice President JD Vance for putting MAGA over Jesus.

A leading Catholic newspaper has made it clear that the VP has chosen to serve Trump, rather than follow the teachings of Jesus.https://t.co/CKijSExJvs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 28, 2026

The Daily Beast reports:

“In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus famously proclaimed, ’No one can serve two masters,’” began an op‑ed written for the National Catholic Reporter in response to Vance’s reaction to the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, by at least two masked federal agents in a Minneapolis street on Saturday. Following the shooting, 41-year-old Vance—who converted to Catholicism in 2019 and wrote that his conversion “demanded” that he forgive “even those who wronged me”—went on to repost a post on X written by Stephen Miller. The architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest policies called Pretti an “assassin” before any official information about what happened at the scene was confirmed. … “As a Catholic, Vance could have chosen to share the Gospel message of healing and human dignity. Instead, he chose to offer the MAGA message of division and blame,” wrote journalist John Grosso on Wednesday.

So, the National Catholic Reporter. An op-ed in the National Catholic Reporter. By a journalist. Is he a Catholic journalist?

“Leading” is doing a lot of work here. And actually, so is “Catholic”. — John A. Monaco (@johnamonaco) January 29, 2026

Wow. A “leading Catholic newspaper” now casts judgment in place of God himself. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) January 29, 2026

To be fair, the NCR said the same thing about the pro-abortion and pro-child mutilation Biden.



Wait . . . what? — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) January 29, 2026

How's this Catholic newsletter on abortion? — Rat Guard (@RatGuard1) January 29, 2026

"leading Catholic newspaper"



HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA funny



That paper hasn't been Catholic uh, ever, AFAIK (or leading) — Obsequious Deacon (@ObstinateDeacon) January 29, 2026

Of course it's NCR. Neither 'leading' nor 'Catholic.' Then again, the Beast isn't competent and it's heavily biased. — John (@Opposed_Twin) January 29, 2026

Oh now you people are theologians? 😂😂😂😂 — swEETgrASS (@real_swEETgrASS) January 29, 2026

Everyone at The Daily Beast reads the National Catholic Register religiously. They like to keep up.

NCR was told to remove “catholic” from their name but ignored Catholic authorities.



So how Catholic are they? — Clawback (@AdSanctumIoseph) January 29, 2026

A "Catholic newspaper" that the Catholic Church rejects. Communists take on the identity of religion when trying to chop away at Democracy... — harry lazard (@LazardHarry) January 29, 2026

For those who aren’t close to the Catholic Church. Nearly every mainstream Catholic publication is a left-wing rag. They don’t speak for Catholics or reflect Catholic doctrine.



They just use the name as cover. — Zaphnath Paaneah (@spacehuman) January 29, 2026

It’s an op-ed from one guy. Lots of lefty Catholics in the US. — LVNiteOwl (@LVNiteOwl) January 29, 2026

It's an op-ed from one guy in the National Catholic Register. But it was anti-Vance, so it was good enough for The Daily Beast.

***

