Conference of Catholic Bishops Releases Video Decrying Trump’s Deportation Policies, Gets Schooled

It's times like these that this editor wishes Townhall's Amy Curtis were still freelancing for us, as she was our expert source on all things Catholic. There was news earlier this week that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement admonishing the Trump administration's deportation actions by a nearly unanimous vote: 216 votes in favor, 5 votes against, and 3 abstentions.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement admonishing the Trump administration’s immigration actions.



The last time they issued such a statement was in 2013 in response to contraception mandates.



The vote to approve the statement was very close… pic.twitter.com/WJfCREjEn0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 13, 2025

This editor remembers that at the beginning of Joe Biden's term, Catholic Charities was one of the big players in the "refugee" resettlement program in Texas and other border states. How many other Catholic NGOs were "helping" on the taxpayer's dime?

Trump robbed @USCCB of its refugee resettlement cash cow.



Just in 2022 they got $122.5 MILLION for it.



The charlatans are big mad. https://t.co/ZUmeB6vdfM pic.twitter.com/4HRXS2CBkJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 13, 2025

That seems to be the consensus on why they're just speaking up now and were silent during the Biden administration. They even made a professionally shot video to decry the Trump administration's deportation raids.

NEW: Following Pope Leo XIV's lead, the U.S. bishops release a new video condemning the Trump-Vance White House’s “inhumane” deportation raids. pic.twitter.com/EXEPVupcCH — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 13, 2025

Yawn. "Theocratic fascist" Matt Walsh fired back:

I don’t recall the bishops making any sort of video like this to condemn the Biden White House for supporting, funding, and facilitating the mass slaughter of children in the womb. I also can’t remember seeing any video with solemn condemnations of the Biden White House and its… https://t.co/0OfetWdGNs — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 14, 2025

The post continues:

… support for the castration and sexual mutilation of children. That’s in spite of the fact that Biden is actually “Catholic” and he was actively engaged in activities that are explicitly condemned as mortally sinful by the Church. Trump is neither Catholic nor is he doing anything, policy-wise, that contradicts Church teaching. Deportations certainly do not. And yet the bishops suddenly find their voice and their courage for this issue. Very strange indeed.

Biden grew up attending a black church, actually, to which he'd run after 8:30 mass was over.

The US bishops don't seem to be bothered about the inhuman rape and murder of girls and women by criminal aliens invading the country



And the increase of other crimes and defrauding of the state



The US bishops come over as callous woke leftists



Is the @usccb just the religious… https://t.co/6Jg169LPJs — Deacon Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) November 14, 2025

"… arm of the Democratic Party?"

The original poster assures us that there are some very conservative bishops in the video.

Just to clarify, there are some very conservative bishops in this video. This isn't some super woke alliance. This is the Roman Catholic Church. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 14, 2025

Very conservative compared to whom? Other bishops? And no, this isn't the Roman Catholic Church, it's the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

I'm glad that a lot of Catholics can see right through this. So that's a relief. — Andrienne (@deienara) November 14, 2025

There is a lot of money involved here so they suddenly find their voice. Whatever hurts the bottom line. Completely amoral and immoral stance. — Konstantinos (@hyperiongr) November 14, 2025

Under investigation … "for incentivizing and facilitating illegal immigration." For what possible reason?

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops received half a billion dollars from the Biden admin for resettling the border invasion force. (https://t.co/V1KwTEfkZa)



This is about money. It’s always been about money. https://t.co/axBAJMyVKN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2025

This is false on at least 2 counts & deceptive on another.



1. All the @USCCB did was refugee resettlement. This means the people they were helping were already vetted by the government & not "the border invasion force."



2. The USCCB spent more on this that the government gave… https://t.co/FZxW0UJ0NN — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) November 15, 2025

The post continues:

…them, so this was a net negative to their budget. There is no issue with receiving government money to help perform acts of mercy. Deceptive: the USCCB had partnered with the government since 1980, so every administration since then, including Trump's 1st time, not just the "Biden admin." There are things you can critique bishops for, but we need to stop this pattern of critiquing them for dishonest claims.

If you think Joe Biden “vetted” a single fucking person invading America I have some rape victims you can talk to. https://t.co/WN9GE23y5q — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 15, 2025

The Catholic Church went left long ago and abandoned God when they did.



Their actions do not match their words as there is still a wall surrounding the Vatican. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) November 14, 2025

I think all immigrants should be dropped off at the Vatican. — Babydoll92196 🐭 (@Babydoll921961) November 15, 2025

How many of these people has the Vatican taken in to care for and house? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 15, 2025

It’s time for Vatican City to adopt the open border policies they want the USA to have. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) November 14, 2025

Catholic Charities have made bank moving the illegals into our country with taxpayers funding their NGOs. This has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with money. — We Are The People (@BigMouth_Baby) November 14, 2025

My sentiments exactly. Good Catholics are not just standing by when @USCCB posts are non-existent with basic Catholic catechesis.

Seems as though they’re just paving the way for @Pontifex Leo to reiterate the same thing when he comes to Indiana next week. — Susan❤️‍🔥Voxsusana (@voxsusana16) November 14, 2025

Follow the money. With no illegals coming in and USAID money cut off, Catholic Charities is taking a huge financial hit. — Ronald Smith (@Rqsmith55Smith) November 15, 2025

Marxist communists. Not Catholics. — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 14, 2025

If I were a liberal bishop, I would be celebrating. The mass deportations have drastically failed to meet expectations. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) November 14, 2025

As a practicing Catholic, I am disgusted by the USCCB and the Pope for putting money before the horrors of human trafficking: 350K missing children probably enslaved, sex work, rape trees, cartels, gangs, indentured servitude, drug trafficking, etc. — JerseyGio (@JerseyGio) November 13, 2025

Wouldn’t it be amazing if so many people were Catholic and appreciated the Catholic Church enough to just fund it through donations, so that they didn’t have to run scams? — Sk1ppy (@DudleySkip60640) November 13, 2025

Because the big money is from Open Borders the American worker gets to fund. pic.twitter.com/l57E5asQX9 — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) November 15, 2025

Being a 25 year Catholic convert, it’s hard to see things like this. A wise priest once told me “it’s not about your relationship with a priest, it’s about your relationship with God.” I remind myself of this every time I see the clergy talking like this. — Noel Haydon (@Signia70) November 14, 2025

Here's the original poster again, a former Democratic nominee for Congress, if you can believe that:

The MAGA anti-Catholicism in the replies is something to behold. https://t.co/GTRudM9yls — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) November 14, 2025

You don’t get to use my tax dollars to import foreigners and pay for all their needs in perpetuity.



If you want to help them, use your own money. And help them in their own countries. You don’t get to use me to fill your pews. https://t.co/1jQcBCVpim — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2025

It’s also weak and low-IQ for any grown human to assert that disagreement is an attack or “hate.” I’m tired of seeing certain cosplaying righties adopt this vile, Marxist tactic of dodging accountability & debate. If you can’t handle disagreement then don’t engage. https://t.co/WFP8JUo390 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2025

So yes, when bishops who received USAID money — OUR taxpayer money — have said funding cut and in vengeful response post videos blasting the enforcement of existing law as a way to influence and alter policy while suggesting they doing so is a betrayal of discipleship they will… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2025

The post continues:

… ABSOLUTELY be called to account for it. They made NO SUCH video blasting the policies that created this mess. Only anti-America first Marxists object to defending our laws regulating our sovereign border.

Unlike these snowflakes I’ve been to the border repeatedly. I’ve seen our tax dollars going to these orgs and how they’re used with my own eyes. I’ll not accept lectures from do-nothing open border advocates who copy Marx and declare all dissent is “hate.” Take a million seats. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2025

The Catholic Church facilitated—for profit—the large scale invasion of illegals into our country. The Feds should prosecute some of these men. Collectively, the USCCB’s moral crimes against the American people are astounding, to say nothing of the jeopardy they created for those… https://t.co/QpzJAvyjeG — Molly McCann Sanders (@molmccann) November 14, 2025

"… they trafficked."

There might be hope:

This should provide some consolation. pic.twitter.com/mxpY2CFSst — Aidan Grogan (@AidanGrogan) November 14, 2025

***

