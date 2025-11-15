NAACP Head Claims Trump’s Whole Vision Is to Be Just Like Hitler
Conference of Catholic Bishops Releases Video Decrying Trump’s Deportation Policies, Gets Schooled

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 15, 2025
Twitter

It's times like these that this editor wishes Townhall's Amy Curtis were still freelancing for us, as she was our expert source on all things Catholic. There was news earlier this week that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement admonishing the Trump administration's deportation actions by a nearly unanimous vote: 216 votes in favor, 5 votes against, and 3 abstentions.

This editor remembers that at the beginning of Joe Biden's term, Catholic Charities was one of the big players in the "refugee" resettlement program in Texas and other border states. How many other Catholic NGOs were "helping" on the taxpayer's dime?

That seems to be the consensus on why they're just speaking up now and were silent during the Biden administration. They even made a professionally shot video to decry the Trump administration's deportation raids. 

Yawn. "Theocratic fascist" Matt Walsh fired back:

The post continues:

… support for the castration and sexual mutilation of children. That’s in spite of the fact that Biden is actually “Catholic” and he was actively engaged in activities that are explicitly condemned as mortally sinful by the Church. Trump is neither Catholic nor is he doing anything, policy-wise, that contradicts Church teaching. Deportations certainly do not. And yet the bishops suddenly find their voice and their courage for this issue. Very strange indeed.

Biden grew up attending a black church, actually, to which he'd run after 8:30 mass was over.

"… arm of the Democratic Party?"

The original poster assures us that there are some very conservative bishops in the video. 

Very conservative compared to whom? Other bishops? And no, this isn't the Roman Catholic Church, it's the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Under investigation … "for incentivizing and facilitating illegal immigration." For what possible reason?

The post continues:

…them, so this was a net negative to their budget. There is no issue with receiving government money to help perform acts of mercy.

Deceptive: the USCCB had partnered with the government since 1980, so every administration since then, including Trump's 1st time, not just the "Biden admin."

There are things you can critique bishops for, but we need to stop this pattern of critiquing them for dishonest claims.

Here's the original poster again, a former Democratic nominee for Congress, if you can believe that:

The post continues:

… ABSOLUTELY be called to account for it. They made NO SUCH video blasting the policies that created this mess. Only anti-America first Marxists object to defending our laws regulating our sovereign border.

"… they trafficked."

There might be hope:

***

