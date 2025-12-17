Priest Twists Gospels to Critique Travel Ban and Immigration Policy

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 17, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara took to the pulpit and reflected on his Catholic faith at Christmastime, and how it reminded him that Mary and Joseph themselves were outsiders, just like all of the illegal aliens living in his city and committing $1 billion in welfare fraud. 

We've been doing a lot of posts about churches getting creative with their Nativity scenes. Cory Booker found one that he said sent "a powerful message" by excluding the Christ child and erecting an "ICE WAS HERE" sign. Other displays have added ICE agents to the Christ child's visitors, while another put baby Jesus in zip-ties ("because that actually happened here in this city"). Another removed the entire Holy Family and erected a sign saying they were in hiding from ICE.

We've covered Jesuit Priest Father James Martin quite a few times for his hot takes. He referenced papal writings to agree that the Holy Family is "the archetype of every refugee family."

Martin, though, also weighed in on President Donald Trump's Tuesday proclamation of new travel restrictions. As we reported, Trump increased the number of affected countries from 19 to 39, saying, "Many of the restricted countries suffer from widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records, and nonexistent birth-registration systems—systemically preventing accurate vetting." Sen. Ed Markey called it racist and xenophobic, as did Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Yeah, give it a rest.

Martin twisted around Matthew 25 to give his opinion on the new travel restrictions and illegal immigration in general:

If you came here illegally, no, we didn't welcome you — you broke in. Well, the Biden administration did, but that's over.

Martin can always be counted on for a bad take.

***

