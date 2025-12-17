Sen. Ed Markey Says Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘Racism Disguised as Security’

Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file

If we remember correctly, the first big "scandal" of the first Trump administration was President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban," which didn't ban Muslims. Still, it did restrict travel from several countries the Obama administration had classified as hotbeds of terrorism.

On Tuesday, Trump signed a proclamation increasing the number of restricted countries from 19 to 39, citing security concerns, visa overstays, and inadequate vetting. Also, the proclamation extended full travel restrictions to individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. "Many of the restricted countries suffer from widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records, and nonexistent birth-registration systems—systemically preventing accurate vetting," read a press release.

Of course, Democrats, who proved during the Biden administration that they don't care one bit about border security, are treating this as "Muslim Ban 2.0" and claiming it's driven by racism and xenophobia … just like they did last time.

Sen. Ed Markey was one of the first to be predictable.

"Xenophobia … when racism just doesn't seem bad enough anymore."

Being a high-risk security threat is a great reason to put restrictions on travel from these countries, no matter the race of the population.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

