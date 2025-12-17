Sen. Ed Markey Says Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘Racism Disguised as Security’

If we remember correctly, the first big "scandal" of the first Trump administration was President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban," which didn't ban Muslims. Still, it did restrict travel from several countries the Obama administration had classified as hotbeds of terrorism.

On Tuesday, Trump signed a proclamation increasing the number of restricted countries from 19 to 39, citing security concerns, visa overstays, and inadequate vetting. Also, the proclamation extended full travel restrictions to individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. "Many of the restricted countries suffer from widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records, and nonexistent birth-registration systems—systemically preventing accurate vetting," read a press release.

Of course, Democrats, who proved during the Biden administration that they don't care one bit about border security, are treating this as "Muslim Ban 2.0" and claiming it's driven by racism and xenophobia … just like they did last time.

Sen. Ed Markey was one of the first to be predictable.

Trump’s travel ban is racism disguised as security, xenophobia disguised as policy. I stand with the immigrant community and denounce Trump’s cruel and indiscriminate immigration policies. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 17, 2025

They seem pretty discriminate, Ed. — Bully (@BullyEsq) December 17, 2025

Sure would be nice if you’d take a break every now and then to stand with Americans—you know, the people who elected you. — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) December 17, 2025

This is about danger, not race, dummy.



And these countries are free to clean their problems up and get off the list - that's on them. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) December 17, 2025

Your talking points are so passé. — Choose Life (@CaitieCat1877) December 17, 2025

Calm down. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) December 17, 2025

Screw your stale epithets.



We want our country back. — Comfort Eagle (@ComfortEagle1) December 17, 2025

Entry to the USA has been wide open. Close it and gradually open when we have security. Enough of letting people in who commit heinous crimes — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) December 17, 2025

Yeah. You didn’t surprise us. Keep fighting for everyone but the American taxpayer — Aze (@AzeTheMaze2021) December 17, 2025

Those are useless words these days. — Soaring Eagle (@zwinchester5) December 17, 2025

"Xenophobia … when racism just doesn't seem bad enough anymore."

Why don’t you want to protect our country? — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) December 17, 2025

Senator, as the descendant of immigrants, I too stand with them. Those who stood in line, entered legally, accepted no handouts, assimilated and love this land of opportunity.



Sadly, you,sir, do not. — Pete Kepf (@PeterKay1313) December 17, 2025

Sorry, but I’ve come to realize he was right. — In My Opinion (@TheRealIMO) December 17, 2025

Tell that to Western Europe. — Dennis D (@Poppyseed59) December 17, 2025

You should stand with them in their countries. — Betelgeuse (@real_betelgeuse) December 17, 2025

Being a high-risk security threat is a great reason to put restrictions on travel from these countries, no matter the race of the population.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

