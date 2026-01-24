Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE Agents

From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 24, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file

As our own Eric V. reported earlier, Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and killed an anti-ICE protester who attempted to pull a weapon on Border Patrol agents who were trying to detain him. DHS reports that the man had a gun and two magazines on him. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on X called for President Donald Trump to pull the thousands of "violent, untrained officers" out of the state immediately.

Walz eventually found his way to a microphone to speak about the shooting, and rather than calling for calm and asking protesters to remain peaceful, he assured ICE that he was creating a log of evidence to use against ICE agents in their future prosecution.

This is reminiscent of the Seditious Six video: don't execute any illegal orders, or you might be prosecuted under the next Democratic administration.

This isn't the first time Walz has suggested the future persecution of ICE agents:

Walz has called Minnesota an "island" and suggested that he will mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to keep the federal government out of the state.

Like the Seditious Six, Walz is trying to cow federal agents into not doing their jobs for fear of being prosecuted for doing them.

***

