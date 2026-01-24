Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE Agents

As our own Eric V. reported earlier, Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and killed an anti-ICE protester who attempted to pull a weapon on Border Patrol agents who were trying to detain him. DHS reports that the man had a gun and two magazines on him. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on X called for President Donald Trump to pull the thousands of "violent, untrained officers" out of the state immediately.

Advertisement

Walz eventually found his way to a microphone to speak about the shooting, and rather than calling for calm and asking protesters to remain peaceful, he assured ICE that he was creating a log of evidence to use against ICE agents in their future prosecution.

Federal officers are under attack in his state simply because they're enforcing our nation's laws — and Tampon goes on TV to say: "We're creating a log of evidence for the future prosecution of ICE agents and officials responsible for this."



What a pathetic, sick little man. pic.twitter.com/RnX7gwctsO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 24, 2026

This is reminiscent of the Seditious Six video: don't execute any illegal orders, or you might be prosecuted under the next Democratic administration.

This isn't the first time Walz has suggested the future persecution of ICE agents:

TIM WALZ: "If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record."



"Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution." pic.twitter.com/V7fCMY3WZ1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2026

Tampon Tim should be arrested immediately — Zaida Alicea (@zaida_alicea) January 24, 2026

This is intentional. We all see it. Law enforcement needs backup. — Infantry Reply Guy 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) January 24, 2026

Arrest Walz for sedition. — Nathan | Classical Conservative (@TheClassicalCon) January 24, 2026

Tim Walz needs to be removed from

Office immediately. Insurrection. — J (@JayTC53) January 24, 2026

He has no idea of what's coming, and he is doing it all in hopes of distracting from his criminal behavior and deeds. They need to arrest this fool for sedition. — HVAC PRO. Who is John Galt? (@John70841762881) January 24, 2026

Walz has called Minnesota an "island" and suggested that he will mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to keep the federal government out of the state.

You heard it here first folks, they will go after Trump (and us) again. They will call us insurrectionists again. They will blame us for the violence. — RoxiUSA 🇺🇲 (@2Trump2024) January 24, 2026

Stoking the fire again. — Beth Duncan (@BethMSD) January 24, 2026

It's past time for the Insurrection Act. — Cactus Castle (@cactuscastle24) January 24, 2026

Tim Walz is a total disgrace vowing to "log evidence" against our brave ICE agents who took down an armed illegal wanted for assault? This guy's priorities are f’d up! He’s trying to distract the public from the fraud he’s committed. protecting criminals over American safety!… — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@Honesttruthman) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

Every time Walz speaks or posts on social media he incites violence against federal agents. Invoke the Insurrection Act and arrest him. This is all to distract from the fraud in his state. — 🌙🌴CarolinianGreen (@CarolinianGreen) January 24, 2026

Like the Seditious Six, Walz is trying to cow federal agents into not doing their jobs for fear of being prosecuted for doing them.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.