Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of Power’

Hey, look, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey finally found the time to post about the storming of a Baptist church by anti-ICE protesters, Black Lives Matter members, and Don Lemon. He's had four days to condemn the disruption of the church service, but instead, he's chosen to post about the "gross abuse of power" that was the arrest of the ringleader, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and to demand her immediate release.

As we reported earlier, Armstrong went on CNN and told Erin Burnett that they didn't rush the church, but rather "sat down and participated in the service" — a claim disproven by several videos, including those taken by Lemon's cameraman.

We assume Frey considers the agitators his "neighbors" but not the people worshipping peacefully.

This is a gross abuse of power. The federal government is picking and choosing who to investigate – going after protestors and not the person who shot and killed one of our neighbors. I am calling for Nekima to be released immediately. https://t.co/HD1LGlPGv4 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 22, 2026

Of course, CBS News refers to them as "community leaders."

This is the first time Jacob Frey has commented on a church being stormed by anti-ICE psychopaths.



Not to condemn a church service being disrupted-- but to condemn the Trump admin for holding the people who did it accountable. https://t.co/5R9htMgF7z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2026

The people of that congregation are your neighbors, too. — Jenny Jingle (@JHolmsted) January 22, 2026

So you endorse leftists invading churches during their services?



Noted, Jacob. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 22, 2026

Cry more, ma'am. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 22, 2026

🖕🏻Sit down you insufferable fraud. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) January 22, 2026

Tweet through it. — G (@stevensongs) January 22, 2026

Relax and go enjoy some authentic Somali cuisine.

Please continue to brand the Democratic Party as supportive of ghouls who storm churches.



Let us know how it works out. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 22, 2026

Terrible take. Your words and actions endanger our churches, synagogues and mosques. They also endanger Minnesotans and do not lead to law and order. Praying you will see the error of your ways. — Rob Ketterling (@robketterling) January 22, 2026

So you say nothing to condemn the attackers of a peaceful church, and yet you defend a terr*rist who tried to k*ll a peace officer.



You are a horrible human. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2026

I believe the appropriate response to your calling for her immediate release is “get bent”. — ᛭ Ian ᛭ (@KnightspurHouse) January 22, 2026

None of this would be happening if you would simply fulfill your oath and enforce the law.



Your traitorous ways brought this upon the nation.



Shut up



Sit down



The adults are cleaning up your mess. — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) January 22, 2026

Get fucked nerd, control your fucking city — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 22, 2026

To be fair, we did see one response supporting his demand that Armstrong be released. But that's not happening.

***

