Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of Power’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Hey, look, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey finally found the time to post about the storming of a Baptist church by anti-ICE protesters, Black Lives Matter members, and Don Lemon. He's had four days to condemn the disruption of the church service, but instead, he's chosen to post about the "gross abuse of power" that was the arrest of the ringleader, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and to demand her immediate release.

As we reported earlier, Armstrong went on CNN and told Erin Burnett that they didn't rush the church, but rather "sat down and participated in the service" — a claim disproven by several videos, including those taken by Lemon's cameraman.

We assume Frey considers the agitators his "neighbors" but not the people worshipping peacefully.

Of course, CBS News refers to them as "community leaders."

Relax and go enjoy some authentic Somali cuisine.

To be fair, we did see one response supporting his demand that Armstrong be released. But that's not happening.

***

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA

