Trump Eviscerates Gavin Newsom in Front of World Elites at Davos

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 21, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy has reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Davos, Switzerland, for some reason, but he's not having a very good time. Newsom seemed disappointed that President Donald Trump didn't announce that he was going to invade Greenland. Trump "was never going to invade Greenland. It was never real," said Newsom, finally catching on to what every sane American already knew. Of course, it was never real, you dope.

Advertisement

Newsom also picked up a new nickname at the World Economic Forum, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling him "Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken."

Maybe the environmentally conscious governor shouldn't have bothered flying all the way to Davos just to have his big speech canceled at the last minute.

POLITICO reports that his administration claims the State Department was behind the cancellation.

Jeremy B. White reports:

Gavin Newsom was informed at the 11th hour that his talk with Fortune at USA House in Davos was canceled.

Newsom had been invited to speak on Wednesday at an event sponsored by USA House, which for the first time was recognized by the U.S. government as the country’s official headquarters at Davos. But an organizer told his office that they had opted to not include any U.S. officials in the talk focused on CEOs and other business leaders.

Newsom has planned to use the gathering to excoriate what he casts as the Trump administration’s abuses of power, framing California — and implicitly himself — as a better partner to European allies who are reeling from Trump’s effort to claim Greenland. He challenged European counterparts this week to confront Trump, calling the president “pathetic.”

What a massive waste of carbon emissions. At least no one's time was wasted by hearing him talk.

DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

