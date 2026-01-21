Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute

As Twitchy has reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Davos, Switzerland, for some reason, but he's not having a very good time. Newsom seemed disappointed that President Donald Trump didn't announce that he was going to invade Greenland. Trump "was never going to invade Greenland. It was never real," said Newsom, finally catching on to what every sane American already knew. Of course, it was never real, you dope.

Newsom also picked up a new nickname at the World Economic Forum, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling him "Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken."

Maybe the environmentally conscious governor shouldn't have bothered flying all the way to Davos just to have his big speech canceled at the last minute.

JUST IN - California Gov. Newsom was informed at the 11th hour that his Davos talk was canceled — Politico pic.twitter.com/b2f8AkO7Uv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 21, 2026

POLITICO reports that his administration claims the State Department was behind the cancellation.

EXCLUSIVE: Newsom was informed at the 11th hour that his Davos talk was canceled. His administration claims the State Department played a hand.https://t.co/0iOwE9h3zA — POLITICO (@politico) January 21, 2026

Jeremy B. White reports:

Gavin Newsom was informed at the 11th hour that his talk with Fortune at USA House in Davos was canceled. Newsom had been invited to speak on Wednesday at an event sponsored by USA House, which for the first time was recognized by the U.S. government as the country’s official headquarters at Davos. But an organizer told his office that they had opted to not include any U.S. officials in the talk focused on CEOs and other business leaders. … Newsom has planned to use the gathering to excoriate what he casts as the Trump administration’s abuses of power, framing California — and implicitly himself — as a better partner to European allies who are reeling from Trump’s effort to claim Greenland. He challenged European counterparts this week to confront Trump, calling the president “pathetic.”

Aww, poor baby. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 21, 2026

I mean, it's a good question. Is Gavin Newsom there on official US State business or not? https://t.co/Iwoz6JtHGH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2026

If he's just a random invited guest of Davos, then yeah, have a seat outside my guy. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2026

Why would anyone want to hear him trash talk Trump? It's not as though he can talk about all the accomplishments in his state. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 21, 2026

Why is Newsom over there when he should be in his State fixing all of its problems (many caused by Newsom)? Won't George Soros & his son visit Newsom in CA? Or is Newsom required to go there to see his handler? — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) January 21, 2026

Nothing was more disgusting than a sitting US Governor shit talking to the world about the @POTUS. I know we excuse a lot of @CAgovernor delusional statements and actions but, he should not get away with this. “Sparkle Beach Ken” should face consequences. — Steadfast (@MForbes) January 21, 2026

That's okay he can sleep on the flight back. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) January 21, 2026

Exclusive!



Here's the Gavin Newsom political strategist who advised the Governor "Go to Davos, bill the taxpayers, get a photo taken embracing Soros, side with the world against the US and make sure you're always photographed from your good side." pic.twitter.com/6anR9y9Rtg — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) January 21, 2026

Great! He doesn’t represent America. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) January 21, 2026

No politician should talk internationally and contradict the president. Only one person represents the US. — Better Humanity (@better_huma_ity) January 21, 2026

You love to see it. Self-important douchebags receiving karma just made my day. — BringBackMyCA (@suspectedtweets) January 21, 2026

Good. He only went there for a performance and grandstanding. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) January 21, 2026

We know who's boss out there. — Airborne (@abnheel) January 21, 2026

What a massive waste of carbon emissions. At least no one's time was wasted by hearing him talk.

