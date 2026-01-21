Gavin Newsom Seems Upset Trump's Not Going to Invade Greenland (RIP to Another Dem Talking Point)

The Democrats' latest attempt to portray Trump as a warmongering madman has been to screech about the president starting another war so he can take over Greenland.

Advertisement

Trump put the "he's going to invade Greenland" narrative to rest in Davos today:

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force."



President Donald Trump doubled-down on his demand for control on Greenland during a speech at #WEF2026 in Davos, but said he would not employ force to achieve that.… pic.twitter.com/4iT0lhJBkt — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) January 21, 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is also in Davos. Why? Because that's where the cameras are. Newsom's doing the usual "flailing for attention" thing where he plays Jan Brady to Trump's Marcia.

Here's Newsom seeming disappointed that Trump's not sending troops into Greenland:

"It was remarkably boring and insignificant. He was never going to invade Greenland. It was never real."



California Gov. @GavinNewsom tells @kaitlancollins Trump's speech in Davos didn't have "anything new" for Americans.



Updates https://t.co/3WEfVtzFbppic.twitter.com/hjjTMz3B3i — Lauren Cone (@LConeCNN) January 21, 2026

"It was never real," not unlike so many lies Newsom has been telling over the last several months (and even years before). The Left sure gets frustrated when Trump doesn't live up to the lies they've been spreading.

So @CAgovernor wanted Trump @POTUS to be yelling, cussing and launching missiles at Greenland?🙄🤦‍♂️ Idiot. pic.twitter.com/II5p24yPMz — D.A. Henke 🇺🇸 (@Arden0211) January 21, 2026

If Trump had done that the Left would be calling for the 25th Amendment, but Trump made it clear there will be no war over Greenland so now the libs find that extremely problematic as well. Go figure.

We all knew we weren't going to invade Greenland. You guys were the one screaming and pulling your hair out about it. — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) January 21, 2026

Newsom will be extra angry if Trump gets what he wants for the U.S. in completely peaceful fashion:

POTUS: "We have FORMED the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region."



BIG MOVES. pic.twitter.com/5IoDllHktY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2026

What's most amazing is that Trump can't even run for another term and yet Newsom's obsessing over him so hard. No doubt Gavin's trying to win over as much of the TDS crowd as possible before his run for the Dem nomination in 2028.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!