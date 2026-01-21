VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Non...
Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to...
Scott Bessent Roasts Gavin Newsom by Saying He’s an ‘American Psycho’ Version of...
Dumb Tantrum: Jasmine Crockett Loses Her Mind Over Officers Hurt on J6 While...
Brave ICE Commander Pelted with Food by Radical Protesters—Refuses to Back Down in...
Congressman's Defense of Bill Clinton During Contempt Hearing Contains ZERO Dem Self-Aware...
Is The World Breaking? From Gavin Newsom's Kneepads to the Criminals Democrats Protect
Lefty Meltdown of the Day: Jamie Bonkiewicz Declares the Trump Admin Baby Boom...
Trump Eviscerates Gavin Newsom in Front of World Elites at Davos
Al Gore Is Still Ranting About the Climate Apocalypse, But No One Cares...
Lefty Infighting Hits Rock Bottom: JoJoFromJerz and Keith Edwards in a Grift- Showdown...
'PURE GOLD!' At Davos, Trump Roasted French President Macron and Let Rep. Ilhan...
VIP
Remember When Obama Bestowed a Medal Upon Tom Homan? NOW Look What the...
UK Lefties' 'Amelia' Anti-Extremism Game Backfires

Gavin Newsom Seems Upset Trump's Not Going to Invade Greenland (RIP to Another Dem Talking Point)

Doug P. | 4:28 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The Democrats' latest attempt to portray Trump as a warmongering madman has been to screech about the president starting another war so he can take over Greenland.

Advertisement

Trump put the "he's going to invade Greenland" narrative to rest in Davos today:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is also in Davos. Why? Because that's where the cameras are. Newsom's doing the usual "flailing for attention" thing where he plays Jan Brady to Trump's Marcia. 

Here's Newsom seeming disappointed that Trump's not sending troops into Greenland:

"It was never real," not unlike so many lies Newsom has been telling over the last several months (and even years before). The Left sure gets frustrated when Trump doesn't live up to the lies they've been spreading.

Recommended

Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to Warn ICE Not to Do It
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If Trump had done that the Left would be calling for the 25th Amendment, but Trump made it clear there will be no war over Greenland so now the libs find that extremely problematic as well. Go figure. 

Newsom will be extra angry if Trump gets what he wants for the U.S. in completely peaceful fashion: 

What's most amazing is that Trump can't even run for another term and yet Newsom's obsessing over him so hard. No doubt Gavin's trying to win over as much of the TDS crowd as possible before his run for the Dem nomination in 2028. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to Warn ICE Not to Do It
Warren Squire
VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Nonprofits
Brett T.
Brave ICE Commander Pelted with Food by Radical Protesters—Refuses to Back Down in Minnesota Chaos
justmindy
Dumb Tantrum: Jasmine Crockett Loses Her Mind Over Officers Hurt on J6 While Ignoring Those Hurt by Dems
Warren Squire
'PURE GOLD!' At Davos, Trump Roasted French President Macron and Let Rep. Ilhan Omar Know What's Coming
Doug P.
Congressman's Defense of Bill Clinton During Contempt Hearing Contains ZERO Dem Self-Awareness
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to Warn ICE Not to Do It Warren Squire
Advertisement