'PURE GOLD!' At Davos, Trump Roasted French President Macron and Let Rep. Ilhan Omar Know What's Coming

President Trump is in Davos, Switzerland for meetings with world leaders, and we'll start with a bit of news that might come as a buzzkill for Democrats screeching about Trump planning a military invasion of Greenland:

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force."



President Donald Trump doubled-down on his demand for control on Greenland during a speech at #WEF2026 in Davos, but said he would not employ force to achieve that.… pic.twitter.com/4iT0lhJBkt — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) January 21, 2026

But that of course doesn't mean Trump won't keep seeking ways for the U.S. to control Greenland.

Trump also had some comments about France's Emmanuel Macron, who yesterday said he's seeking more investment in Europe from China:

🚨 JUST IN: French President Emmanuel Macron begs for more Chinese investment in Europe



"China is welcome. What we need is more Chinese direct investment in Europe!"



STOP RELYING ON CHINA!



This is why Europe is WEAK and Trump is strong. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/kYTtW9VcsL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

Today, Trump basically seemed to be calling Macron a sucker for his stance on China:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is CALLING OUT the "stupid people" who support wind energy in Davos



"China is smart. They make windmills, sell 'em for a fortune, and sell 'em to the STUPID PEOPLE that buy them!" 🤣



"Windmills all over Europe, all over the place, and they are… pic.twitter.com/6LZEHcPkKW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

Trump also said that Macron caved to a tariff threat:

🚨 LMFAO!!! President Trump just ROASTED Emmanuel Macron LIVE in Davos, right in front of him!



“I said, here’s the story, Emmanuel, you’re gonna do it and you’re gonna do it FAST. If you don’t, I put 25% tariffs on you and 100% on your wines and champagnes! ‘No, no, Donald, I… pic.twitter.com/LIN2nk4ogL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 21, 2026

“I said, here’s the story, Emmanuel, you’re gonna do it and you’re gonna do it FAST. If you don’t, I put 25% tariffs on you and 100% on your wines and champagnes! ‘No, no, Donald, I will do it!’ TOOK ME 3 MINUTES!”

Oh, and then there are Macron's sunglasses that have him now being likened to a Corey Hart song from the 80s.

Trump throws shade at French President Emmanuel Macron for his ‘beautiful’ sunglasses https://t.co/27Pklk4Fwq pic.twitter.com/KPKZ5K0n1t — New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2026

Sacre bleu!

Trump mocks Macron for wearing sunglasses yesterday. Did Macron’s wife hit him again? pic.twitter.com/bLX5HGYiB5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 21, 2026

President Trump teases Macron at Davos and the audience breaks out in laughter:



"Macron, I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?" pic.twitter.com/M3XKAn9ogl — The American Conservative (@amconmag) January 21, 2026

We still haven't been told what happened to Macron, other than the explanation that something recently happened requiring him to wear them.

Trump's speech also included mention of a certain U.S. Democrat, and what do you think this warning means?

NEW: President Trump addresses the widespread fraud scandal with alleged ties to Somalis in Minnesota, taking a swipe at Rep. Ilhan Omar during his remarks in Davos, Switzerland.



"She's telling us how to run America. Not going to get away with it much longer, let me tell you." pic.twitter.com/Ll1J882YIL — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2026

"She's not going to get away with it much longer."

Pass the popcorn!

*****

