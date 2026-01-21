VIP
ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'

'PURE GOLD!' At Davos, Trump Roasted French President Macron and Let Rep. Ilhan Omar Know What's Coming

Doug P. | 1:00 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is in Davos, Switzerland for meetings with world leaders, and we'll start with a bit of news that might come as a buzzkill for Democrats screeching about Trump planning a military invasion of Greenland:

But that of course doesn't mean Trump won't keep seeking ways for the U.S. to control Greenland.

Trump also had some comments about France's Emmanuel Macron, who yesterday said he's seeking more investment in Europe from China:

Today, Trump basically seemed to be calling Macron a sucker for his stance on China: 

Trump also said that Macron caved to a tariff threat:

“I said, here’s the story, Emmanuel, you’re gonna do it and you’re gonna do it FAST. If you don’t, I put 25% tariffs on you and 100% on your wines and champagnes! ‘No, no, Donald, I will do it!’ TOOK ME 3 MINUTES!”

Oh, and then there are Macron's sunglasses that have him now being likened to a Corey Hart song from the 80s. 

Sacre bleu! 

We still haven't been told what happened to Macron, other than the explanation that something recently happened requiring him to wear them. 

Trump's speech also included mention of a certain U.S. Democrat, and what do you think this warning means?

"She's not going to get away with it much longer."

Pass the popcorn!

*****

