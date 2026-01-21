Scott Bessent Roasts Gavin Newsom by Saying He’s an ‘American Psycho’ Version of a Sparkle Beach Ken Doll

Davos felt like more of one of those golden age Dean Martin celebrity roast specials from decades ago. On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented a hilarious (and totally spot-on) roast of California Governor Gavin Newsom. He somehow managed to throw in a Barbie doll reference and an ‘American Psycho’ movie one as well.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent roasts Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum, calls Alex Soros his “billionaire sugar daddy.” “Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris.” “He's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros…” “My message to Governor Newsom is the Trump administration is coming to California. We are going to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Sit back and enjoy. You’ll never be able to see Newsom as anything but a psychotic Ken doll ever again. (WATCH)

NEW: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent roasts Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum, calls Alex Soros his “billionaire sugar daddy.”



“Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than… pic.twitter.com/8xhyhJ0uxf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2026

Bruh! 🤣😂☠️

When did Davos become so entertaining? pic.twitter.com/rz6GBQU3i3 — goyabean.base.eth⌐◨-◨ (@goyabean) January 21, 2026

Thanks for the photo comparison of Bateman and Sparkle beach Ken 😂 — xMidnaught (@Midnaught2) January 21, 2026

ROTF!!!! THAT was EPIC!!!!! — marjan (@SbMarjanmah) January 21, 2026

The pictures really help those not familiar with Sparkle Beach Ken and Christian Bale’s memorable performance.

Who knew a Treasury Secretary could be so devastatingly accurate and funny?

Treasurery Secretary Bessent really impressed me here. I didn’t realize he had this in him. Newsom got owned! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2026

same. But over the last 6 months, he’s gets sassier and sassier with each interview lol — OhIVoted🇺🇸 (@SoNotVoting2024) January 21, 2026

Bessent is savage.



If you haven’t been paying attention you don’t know what you’ve been missing, lol — Ucon (@ConnieHug00) January 21, 2026

We love watching him dispatch 'journalists’ on all the Sunday shows.

Posters say Bessent nailed Newsom as a plastic, hollow, and neutered politician akin to a Mattel doll.

The resemblance to Sparkle Beach Ken is quite remarkable.



Great venue for this statement. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 21, 2026

Bessent was spot on. I've never seen a better comparison. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2026

Sparkle Ken.



Think it just ended his campaign. — Alex Hartzler (@hartzlerja) January 21, 2026

LOL... how the hell does he reference Sparkle Beach Ken. ha. — 💵Collect & Serve💵 (@_SleuthSlayer_) January 21, 2026

“Sparkle Beach Ken” is awfully specific.



How has our Treasury Secretary even heard of him? But nonetheless, I agree! — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) January 21, 2026

We’re pretty certain Bessent has this Ken doll in his personal collection. Now he owns Newsom as well.

Honestly, Newsom is owned on several levels.

OMG. “Billionaire Sugar Daddy Soros.”🤣🤣🔥🔥 — S.L. Stiles (@authorsls) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

Newsom and Soros are dating now? — Jimmy (@Jimomics) January 21, 2026

We’re confident that Alex and Gavin both love to strut to ‘Walking on Sunshine’ by Katrina and the Waves.

Posters say Bessent has been a wonderful (and humorous) surprise as a member of President Donald Trump’s trusted Cabinet.

This man is a gem. One of the greatest hires Trump ever made, and possibly the one closest to him in economic philosophy and very importantly, wit. — -MAC- (@fedup_patriot) January 21, 2026

President Trump did good on this appointment of Scott. He is not holding back. — Mae (@Guitarmom) January 21, 2026

Bessent is one of the rock stars in the Cabinet. — Sam Saraguy (@Sam_Saraguy) January 21, 2026

“Let me know if you need any further clarification.” 😂 — David Dean (@DavidFrankDean) January 21, 2026

No worries, Scott. You were heard loud and clear. We couldn’t have described Newsom any better if we tried.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.