Scott Bessent Roasts Gavin Newsom by Saying He’s an ‘American Psycho’ Version of a Sparkle Beach Ken Doll

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:15 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Davos felt like more of one of those golden age Dean Martin celebrity roast specials from decades ago. On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented a hilarious (and totally spot-on) roast of California Governor Gavin Newsom. He somehow managed to throw in a Barbie doll reference and an ‘American Psycho’ movie one as well.

Here’s more. (READ)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent roasts Gavin Newsom at the World Economic Forum, calls Alex Soros his “billionaire sugar daddy.”

“Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris.”

“He's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros…”

“My message to Governor Newsom is the Trump administration is coming to California. We are going to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Sit back and enjoy. You’ll never be able to see Newsom as anything but a psychotic Ken doll ever again. (WATCH)

The pictures really help those not familiar with Sparkle Beach Ken and Christian Bale’s memorable performance.

Who knew a Treasury Secretary could be so devastatingly accurate and funny?

We love watching him dispatch 'journalists’ on all the Sunday shows.

Posters say Bessent nailed Newsom as a plastic, hollow, and neutered politician akin to a Mattel doll.

We’re pretty certain Bessent has this Ken doll in his personal collection. Now he owns Newsom as well.

Honestly, Newsom is owned on several levels.

We’re confident that Alex and Gavin both love to strut to ‘Walking on Sunshine’ by Katrina and the Waves.

Posters say Bessent has been a wonderful (and humorous) surprise as a member of President Donald Trump’s trusted Cabinet.

No worries, Scott. You were heard loud and clear. We couldn’t have described Newsom any better if we tried.

