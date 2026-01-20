Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act Covers

The FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act certainly got a workout under President Joe Biden. As Twitchy reported in September 2022, a couple of dozen FBI agents raided the home of Catholic activist Mark Houck for violating the FACE Act. Houck was acquitted following a week-long trial.

Not so fortunate were Jean Marshall, 73, and Joan Bell, 74, who were convicted of blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic and faced 11 years in prison. In 2024, six pro-life activists were found guilty in federal court after being prosecuted by Biden's Justice Department under the FACE Act for praying and singing hymns outside a Nashville abortion clinic.

After Don Lemon's "act of journalism" on Sunday, there's been talk from the Justice Department about charging the mob that stormed a Baptist church under the FACE Act (and the Ku Klux Klan Act). That's because the FACT Act also prohibits the use or threat of force or physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, or interfere with someone exercising their First Amendment right to religious freedom at a place of religious worship. That's right: the FACT Act protects churches as well as abortion clinics. The Attorney General of Minnesota doesn't seem to grasp that.

MN Attorney General Keith Ellison: "The FACE Act is designed to protect the rights of people seeking reproductive rights... How they are stretching these laws to people protesting in a church is beyond me."



The FACE Act specifically says that you can't use intimidation to… pic.twitter.com/auEJvZcOQX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2026

… interfere with one's religious freedom in a place of worship.

Ellison could have Googled it in under five minutes.

Keith Ellison, the guy who is supposed to be enforcing laws in MN, goes on Don Lemon’s show after he helped storm a church service to completely bungle the law.



Cooked. Just completely cooked. https://t.co/e6ZrjCfl1z — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2026

Ellison is just making excuses for clearly criminal behavior and confusing it with a speech issue. He also got basic facts wrong about the FACE Act during this interview.



The AG has a responsibility to enforce the law and protect people who are trying to peacefully worship.… https://t.co/xgyyB13tol — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 20, 2026

He's now on CNN. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2026

Where he said that storming the church was protected under the First Amendment, and that "none of us are immune from the voice of the public."

He's either dumb or lying. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 19, 2026

Why not both?

‘That was supposed to be OUR law!’ — J. (@PresentWitness_) January 19, 2026

Somebody should read it to Ellison. — James Porter (@JamesPorte97114) January 20, 2026

We'll read it to him:

(2) by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship

Ellison would be running the DOJ under Harris. We complain about its ineffectivness under Bondi, but it could be a lot worse. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 20, 2026

Ellison is a world class idiot. World. Class... — Erik (@winefishdawg) January 20, 2026

They really do believe their "opposition" will save them. Perhaps in the media and among partisans, but Americans do not and will never condone that kind of lawbreaking. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 20, 2026

I’m beginning to think Ellison may have been in on the planning stages of this stupid little op. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) January 20, 2026

Lemon did interview him before the operation. Funny how he was there.

Apparently, the Lemon interviewed Ellison right before the big event. How much did Ellison know about it? — RubyRight (@RubyR68) January 20, 2026

Before Don Lemon joined radical leftists in storming a Christian church service, he was interviewing Keith Ellison. pic.twitter.com/FgzZMPypss — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 19, 2026

Hey, look at that. Was this before or after he was delivering coffee and donuts to the activists?

It’s a 🤡 show. — Jeff Potrzebowski (@JeffPotrzebows2) January 20, 2026

Minneapolis has gone rogue. There's no law or order.

It's morphing into something that is unrecognizable.

They are knee-deep in corruption. — SSGT Homestead (@SSGT72) January 20, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz has called Minnesota an "island" in a nation that's becoming increasingly cruel. These clowns in Minnesota really think they're independent from the federal government.

***

