Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act Covers

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act certainly got a workout under President Joe Biden. As Twitchy reported in September 2022, a couple of dozen FBI agents raided the home of Catholic activist Mark Houck for violating the FACE Act. Houck was acquitted following a week-long trial.

Advertisement

Not so fortunate were Jean Marshall, 73, and Joan Bell, 74, who were convicted of blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic and faced 11 years in prison. In 2024, six pro-life activists were found guilty in federal court after being prosecuted by Biden's Justice Department under the FACE Act for praying and singing hymns outside a Nashville abortion clinic.

After Don Lemon's "act of journalism" on Sunday, there's been talk from the Justice Department about charging the mob that stormed a Baptist church under the FACE Act (and the Ku Klux Klan Act). That's because the FACT Act also prohibits the use or threat of force or physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, or interfere with someone exercising their First Amendment right to religious freedom at a place of religious worship. That's right: the FACT Act protects churches as well as abortion clinics. The Attorney General of Minnesota doesn't seem to grasp that.

… interfere with one's religious freedom in a place of worship.

Ellison could have Googled it in under five minutes.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case
Brett T.
Advertisement

Where he said that storming the church was protected under the First Amendment, and that "none of us are immune from the voice of the public."

Why not both?

We'll read it to him:

(2) by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship

Advertisement

Lemon did interview him before the operation. Funny how he was there.

Hey, look at that. Was this before or after he was delivering coffee and donuts to the activists?

Gov. Tim Walz has called Minnesota an "island" in a nation that's becoming increasingly cruel. These clowns in Minnesota really think they're independent from the federal government.

***

FIRST AMENDMENT

