John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'
Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, G...
Guess Who Voted Against Ban on US Entry to October 7 Hamas Terrorists
Want a Job That Would Really Suck? Well, Cori Bush Is URGENTLY Seeking...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About...
Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedo...
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual...
Does He Think It's Gaza? Biden's FINALLY Going to East Palestine but It...
Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left...
Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State

The Biden Justice Department Sure Likes to Invoke the FACE Act Against Pro-Lifers

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy reported in September 2022, a couple of dozen FBI agents raided the home of Catholic activist Mark Houck for violating the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances), and that’s a federal offense. Houke was indicted on counts of pushing a 72-year-old abortion clinic escort to the ground … on October 13, 2021. Houck was acquitted last January following a week-long trial.

Advertisement

Jean Marshall, 73, and Joan Bell, 74 were convicted last September for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic and face 11 years in prison. That's what you get when you violate the FACE Act.

It's now January 2024, and six pro-life activists were just found guilty in federal court for violating the FACE Act … in March 2021.

Here's video of their shocking crime:

"For the crime of praying and singing hymns, these six activists now face a maximum of 11 years."


Recommended

Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted
Coucy
Advertisement

Just last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Sen. Josh Hawley that the targeting of Catholics wasn't "intentional."

Advertisement
Advertisement

It certainly seems that way. In the meantime, CNN describes arson and rioting as "fiery but mostly peaceful" demonstrations, and no one is arrested.

Doesn't the FBI have a pipe bomber to find still?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ABORTION ARREST FBI PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted
Coucy
John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'
Brett T.
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family
Brett T.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope
Brett T.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted Coucy
Advertisement