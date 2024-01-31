The Biden Justice Department Sure Likes to Invoke the FACE Act Against Pro-Lifers

As Twitchy reported in September 2022, a couple of dozen FBI agents raided the home of Catholic activist Mark Houck for violating the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances), and that’s a federal offense. Houke was indicted on counts of pushing a 72-year-old abortion clinic escort to the ground … on October 13, 2021. Houck was acquitted last January following a week-long trial.

Jean Marshall, 73, and Joan Bell, 74 were convicted last September for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic and face 11 years in prison. That's what you get when you violate the FACE Act.

It's now January 2024, and six pro-life activists were just found guilty in federal court for violating the FACE Act … in March 2021.

Here's video of their shocking crime:

BREAKING: Six pro-life activists were just found guilty in federal court after being prosecuted by Biden's DOJ under the FACE Act for protesting outside a Nashville abortion clinic.



Here's a snippet of the protest, which occurred on March 5, 2021.



For the crime of praying and… pic.twitter.com/UPzZvtZebM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2024

"For the crime of praying and singing hymns, these six activists now face a maximum of 11 years."

Video of the FBI's arrest of Paul Vaughn of Centerville, Tennessee. DOJ charged him with “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations" for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic. Paul tells me the footage was taken by his wife. pic.twitter.com/KSDvLRSrlF — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 7, 2022





Amazing blackout of this case in major media. The protesters face a maximum 11 years in prison for a "conspiracy" to protest. I can find nothing in mainstream news outlets. https://t.co/keRJCD6rKE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 31, 2024

Paul Vaughn, his wife, and his 11 children. Their father now faces 11 years in prison. https://t.co/mQKv4BR8wF pic.twitter.com/npEGx8gMUd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 30, 2024

The DOJ is totally uninterested in the destruction and vandalism of Catholic churches, but it is ferociously prosecuting every pro-lifer it can find, holding them to standards that no other protestor is held to. https://t.co/UsFSLQ0wxF — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 30, 2024

Just last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Sen. Josh Hawley that the targeting of Catholics wasn't "intentional."

The indictment said the protesters "...used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient..."

The press release after the convictions does not even hint at violence. https://t.co/A2NEkqzNRghttps://t.co/w2PowXs8KU pic.twitter.com/e9SY262UuZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 31, 2024

So it went from "used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient" to "using physical obstruction to interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient[.]"



So they sat down? up to "10 & a half years in prison" pic.twitter.com/MMnQvBhQKu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 31, 2024

I am so sick of the weaponization of the justice system. This has got to stop! — grossy1024 (@grossy1024) January 31, 2024

Why did it take them a year to bring charges? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) October 11, 2022

FBI is working the big cases I see — David G Todd (@davidgtodd) October 10, 2022

What a joke the FBI is. — Darkschneidr (@darkschneidr) January 30, 2024

Facing 11 years in jail for “blocking” the entrance to an abortion clinic but the protesters who are blocking the roadways and literally holding drivers/passengers hostage face zero years. Makes so much sense. — Austin Morgan (@austinmorgan09) January 31, 2024

So Palestinians can assault the Capitol and tear down the fence at the White House and it's ok but people peacefully protesting because they cherish life get prosecuted. — Charles (@ProveMe59327731) January 30, 2024

Further proof that the DOJ has been completely weaponized to persecute conservatives.



This is absolutely wrong.



These pro-life activists are peacefully trying to save the lives of babies.



It’s adults partaking in abortion who need to be prosecuted.



Everything is backwards. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2024

This should outrage everyone. Protesters have been harassing Supreme Court justices at their homes and Biden did nothing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 30, 2024

Only one side in this country is allowed to protest these days. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) January 30, 2024

It certainly seems that way. In the meantime, CNN describes arson and rioting as "fiery but mostly peaceful" demonstrations, and no one is arrested.

Doesn't the FBI have a pipe bomber to find still?

