MN AG Ellison: Storming Churches ... Just 'Public Voice' – Because Laws Are Optional for Leftist Mobs

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Keith Ellison is the Attorney General of Minnesota. One would think he would know the law. Apparently, he does not. 

Exactly! The Attorney General of the state where the crime was committed just came on a podcast and basically excused the crime. What a joke!

If ever there was evidence it is time for the 'Insurrection Act', this is it. President Trump should go on national television, explain the church protest invasion and why it's illegal, then show Keith Ellison excusing it, and announce he is left with no choice but to invoke the Insurrection Act. 

Just as the federal government had to step in when states were refusing to integrate their schools, it's time for Trump to protect the civil rights of churchgoers in Minnesota. 

He's not stupid. He just really believes Christians, conservatives and patriots don't deserve rights in America.

There literally is no other option. 

That's what Ellison hopes will happen, actually. 

There would have been immediate arrests.

They clearly don't think the Trump Administration will act. 

