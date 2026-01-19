MN AG Ellison: Storming Churches ... Just 'Public Voice' – Because Laws Are Optional for Leftist Mobs

Keith Ellison is the Attorney General of Minnesota. One would think he would know the law. Apparently, he does not.

🚨 Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison justifies the anti-ICE protesters storming a church service in Minneapolis yesterday:



"None of us are immune from the voice of the public." pic.twitter.com/sFhuD1Nm7A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2026

In any other country this appearance would be a scandal



Don committed a serious crime under Minnesota law and the Minnesota AG isn’t just ignoring it - he’s appearing on the perpetrator’s podcast to justify it https://t.co/Rj9wgrvMpY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 19, 2026

Exactly! The Attorney General of the state where the crime was committed just came on a podcast and basically excused the crime. What a joke!

The Attorney General of Minnesota is fine with the invasion of churches.



It’s time for the Insurrection Act.



Minnesota is in open rebellion. https://t.co/wUOGYrNy3Z — RBe (@RBPundit) January 20, 2026

If ever there was evidence it is time for the 'Insurrection Act', this is it. President Trump should go on national television, explain the church protest invasion and why it's illegal, then show Keith Ellison excusing it, and announce he is left with no choice but to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Minnesota needs an AG who is not advocating for federal and state crimes against worshippers. https://t.co/seQ9M26Z0d — Rep. Harry Niska (@HarryNiska) January 19, 2026

Ellison is complicit in the 18 USC 242 conspiracy to deprive Minnesotans of their civil rights through inaction.



Seize his communications and find out if his office is coordinating with rioters. https://t.co/rZIZtSQa6p — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) January 19, 2026

Just as the federal government had to step in when states were refusing to integrate their schools, it's time for Trump to protect the civil rights of churchgoers in Minnesota.

Dear @KeithEllison:



You really think there is a First Amendment right to trespass and disrupt a church service?



Are you really this stupid?



How are you an attorney? https://t.co/3oX8T9WGRA — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 19, 2026

He's not stupid. He just really believes Christians, conservatives and patriots don't deserve rights in America.

What do you do when the head of the state’s criminal justice system is a criminal who supports the criminals? At this point, the federal government has to step in. Full stop. https://t.co/Vl9TdqaJot — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 19, 2026

There literally is no other option.

"None of you are safe from our Brownshirts." - Keith Ellison https://t.co/WxHlWgHjfw — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) January 20, 2026

Message: No Minnesota church will be protected from a storming mob of protestors. https://t.co/QuO2W462Bx — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) January 19, 2026

That's what Ellison hopes will happen, actually.

They want chaos https://t.co/ZoZ0K7Zg0A — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) January 20, 2026

Show up at a mosque and watch how quickly Ellison is singing a different tune on that. https://t.co/5PLO9hUcCA — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 19, 2026

There would have been immediate arrests.

Keith Ellison is encouraging more storming of churches. https://t.co/HNt3EchQW4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 19, 2026

They clearly don't think the Trump Administration will act.

