Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy reported earlier, independent journalist Don Lemon backtracked a bit on his participation in the disruption of a church service in Minneapolis on Sunday under the guise of an anti-ICE protest. He now says he was simply engaged in "an act of journalism," even though he conspired with the perpetrators (and even passed out donuts in some reports) before storming the church. The Justice Department has announced its intention to charge Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act. "It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens," explained Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon. "Whenever people conspire [to do] this, the Klan Act can be used."

Many conservatives doubt that anything will happen to Lemon or any of the other protesters and point to Attorney General Pam Bondi's lack of action on other cases. Dhillion has a message for those who are asking why no one has been arrested yet.

She's certain of that …

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
If Joe Biden can throw elderly women into prison for praying outside abortion clinics, certain that the FACE Act could be employed here. Imagine if conservatives pulled this stunt at a Planned Parenthood.

We're hopeful for arrests soon. But we won't be surprised if no one faces consequences.

