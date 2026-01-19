Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are

As Twitchy reported earlier, independent journalist Don Lemon backtracked a bit on his participation in the disruption of a church service in Minneapolis on Sunday under the guise of an anti-ICE protest. He now says he was simply engaged in "an act of journalism," even though he conspired with the perpetrators (and even passed out donuts in some reports) before storming the church. The Justice Department has announced its intention to charge Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act. "It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens," explained Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon. "Whenever people conspire [to do] this, the Klan Act can be used."

Many conservatives doubt that anything will happen to Lemon or any of the other protesters and point to Attorney General Pam Bondi's lack of action on other cases. Dhillion has a message for those who are asking why no one has been arrested yet.

To those asking where the arrests are: MN state prosecutors could have made arrests yesterday. The DOJ must first go before a federal judge to obtain an arrest warrant.



Make no mistake: @AGPamBondi & @TheJusticeDept will pursue federal charges in this case. pic.twitter.com/aifeMUwvmf — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 19, 2026

She's certain of that …

This is a VERY important point. Thanks AAG. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 19, 2026

This is a powder keg. How long does it normally take to secure warrants — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 19, 2026

What does the current crop of federal judges in MN look like, @HarmeetKDhillon ? — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) January 19, 2026

By failing to act, the MN state prosecutors seem to be endorsing all this nonsense. — Brian | Life & DePIN (@DePIN_Crypto) January 19, 2026

Based on the lack of arrests thus far in this administration, please understand why we are fatigued by all talk and no action.



When arrests start to happen, we will happily stand with you.



As of now, we are weary. — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) January 19, 2026

Let’s see. She drops the ball more often than she advances it. — Caroline Williams (@WilliCaroline) January 19, 2026

If you don’t then you might as well go home — 🏛Architectolder (@Architectolder) January 19, 2026

People are only asking because they're not seeing any perp walks like we did when Biden was in office. — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) January 19, 2026

Prosecute the prosecutors. Enough of the games. — Datos Drive (@DatosDrive) January 19, 2026

I’ll believe it when I see it — John Smith (@LetGrokCook) January 19, 2026

I can accept that answer. But make it happen because Americans are watching. — Arby Thirty (@ArbyThirty) January 19, 2026

If Joe Biden can throw elderly women into prison for praying outside abortion clinics, certain that the FACE Act could be employed here. Imagine if conservatives pulled this stunt at a Planned Parenthood.

We're hopeful for arrests soon. But we won't be surprised if no one faces consequences.

