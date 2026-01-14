Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data...
House Oversight Posts Audio and Video From Hillary Clinton's Deposition (When's the Arrest...
Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer...
Here's How Seriously ANOTHER Dem Takes Their Warning About Devastation Climate Change Will...
VIP
Democrats' Perfect Spokesman: Guy Who Struggles with English Demands We Abolish Border Cop...
Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant
MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell: 'Every Video From Every Angle' Shows Renée Good Posed...
State Dept. Pauses Visa Processing From Countries Whose Migrants Take Welfare at ‘Unaccept...
Sen. Josh Hawley Asked This Doctor If Men Can Get Pregnant and She...
Pramila Jayapal Rewrites American History—Here’s Who Actually Built the Country
The Digital Rage: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Gets Touchy Over Trump’s Middle Finger...
From 'Not for Sale' to White House Talks: Trump's Greenland Power Play Goes...
Mike Johnson Makes Massive Prediction for Republican Chances in the Midterms
Try to Spot the Difference in How CNN and NYT Reported Inflation Under...

Bluesky Takes a Shot at X While Recognizing It as the 'Global Town Square'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 14, 2026
Bluesky

Remember when Elon Musk was considering purchasing Twitter, and liberals started saying their goodbyes and moving to Mastodon? Except that experiment didn't work, until Bluesky came along and offered a respite from all of the Nazis on what was now X. Liberals still can't quit X, though, and the most pathetic ones use their Bluesky address as their handle, because they know posting on X is the only way anyone is going to find them.

Advertisement

Bluesky is supposedly a left-wing utopia where serious thinkers can exchange ideas. Last October, the White House joined Bluesky and kicked this off with a fantastic troll: a video entitled "DADDY'S HOME." And Vice President JD Vance trolled Bluesky last August by posting about the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

We can't be sure that this post on X is Bluesky taking a shot at X, but the "billionaires who own and dominate it" seems to give away the game.

The best part of the global town square that is X is that you're not immediately suspended anymore, unlike a few X users who tried an experiment posting on Bluesky.

Recommended

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

There are approximately 935 billionaires in America, and they dominate the conversation on X.

Advertisement

Getting hit with a massive ratio.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BLUESKY ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant
Grateful Calvin
Daily Beast Gloats Over 'Whistleblower’ Revealing Personal Data of ICE Agents in Data Leak
Brett T.
Illegal Tries to Ram His Way Out of ICE Vehicle Blockade; One Officer Hospitalized
Brett T.
House Oversight Posts Audio and Video From Hillary Clinton's Deposition (When's the Arrest?)
Doug P.
Here's How Seriously ANOTHER Dem Takes Their Warning About Devastation Climate Change Will Cause
Doug P.
Sen. Josh Hawley Asked This Doctor If Men Can Get Pregnant and She Did NOT Want to Answer
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant Grateful Calvin
Advertisement