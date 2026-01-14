Bluesky Takes a Shot at X While Recognizing It as the 'Global Town Square'

Remember when Elon Musk was considering purchasing Twitter, and liberals started saying their goodbyes and moving to Mastodon? Except that experiment didn't work, until Bluesky came along and offered a respite from all of the Nazis on what was now X. Liberals still can't quit X, though, and the most pathetic ones use their Bluesky address as their handle, because they know posting on X is the only way anyone is going to find them.

Bluesky is supposedly a left-wing utopia where serious thinkers can exchange ideas. Last October, the White House joined Bluesky and kicked this off with a fantastic troll: a video entitled "DADDY'S HOME." And Vice President JD Vance trolled Bluesky last August by posting about the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

We can't be sure that this post on X is Bluesky taking a shot at X, but the "billionaires who own and dominate it" seems to give away the game.

The best part of the global town square is the billionaires who own and dominate it. — Bluesky (@bluesky) January 14, 2026

The best part of the global town square that is X is that you're not immediately suspended anymore, unlike a few X users who tried an experiment posting on Bluesky.

Posted on X — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) January 14, 2026

And yet you are posting here and even have a blue check — Renatta (@Renatta) January 14, 2026

You could post that on your platform — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) January 14, 2026

So you admit it’s the global town square then — mark (@mwilcox) January 14, 2026

Is it really that boring there? — Dogan Ural (@doganuraldesign) January 14, 2026

Yet here you are — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 14, 2026

Yeah billionaires run the show here pic.twitter.com/7jIUzcPHpF — Pii™Ducks (@piitien1603i) January 14, 2026

There are approximately 935 billionaires in America, and they dominate the conversation on X.

Why do you even post on X? — Austin Hibbert (Hibbs) (@ABHibbs21) January 14, 2026

That’s hilarious and embarrassing you’re over here trying to promote your lame clubhouse. Lemme guess, you also have a girlfriend that’s a model and lives in Canada? 🤡 — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) January 14, 2026

Bluesky is the place where any deviation from leftist thought gets you suspended.



It is also the place where raw threats of violence are tolerated by the organization who runs it. — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) January 14, 2026

I was banned on @bluesky for asking how men can get pregnant. — Aaron (@dicemanorama) January 14, 2026

Did you post here so people would actually see your posts? 😆 — Daily MAGA Trite🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) January 14, 2026

Even Bluesky abandoned Bluesky — Lucille Chadwick (@LucilleChad) January 14, 2026

You get lost or something ? — IncognitoNinja (@TheIncogNinja) January 14, 2026

Thanks @elonmusk for making free speech a thing again.



Greatest human alive! — Ande Jacobs (@HeadBand42) January 14, 2026

I bet it's the best response you've seen in years — Arri Belafonte (@ArriBelafonte) January 14, 2026

Bluesky was created by Jack Dorsey, a multi-billionare — "Spanky" Osborne ✝️ (@Osborne75603086) January 14, 2026

Getting hit with a massive ratio.

