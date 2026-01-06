Colombian Ambassador Thanks China and Russia for Supporting Emergency UN Meeting on Venezuela

NYC’s New Tenant Advocate Thinks Public Schools Should Be ‘Sites of Resistance’ Against...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 06, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, the European Union expressed that it was closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, that situation being Delta Force capturing dictator Nicolás Maduro and bringing him to the United States to stand trial on drug and gun charges.

It took them a day, but Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, released a statement backed by 26 EU member states calling for "calm and restraint by all actors." In other words, meaningless tripe without teeth. Classic EU.

Then we had the United Nations, which called an emergency meeting over Maduro's capture. Yes, an emergency meeting over something that's already happened. Good luck with that. Here's Colombia's ambassador to the UN thanking Somalia, which heads the UN Security Council this month (and whose representative owns a healthcare company in Ohio), as well as China and Russia for their help bringing the emergency meeting into being.

Seriously, if you're not going to shut them down, at least kick them out of New York and build a Trump hotel or some nice condos on the property.

***

