Colombian Ambassador Thanks China and Russia for Supporting Emergency UN Meeting on Venezuela

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, the European Union expressed that it was closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, that situation being Delta Force capturing dictator Nicolás Maduro and bringing him to the United States to stand trial on drug and gun charges.

It took them a day, but Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, released a statement backed by 26 EU member states calling for "calm and restraint by all actors." In other words, meaningless tripe without teeth. Classic EU.

Then we had the United Nations, which called an emergency meeting over Maduro's capture. Yes, an emergency meeting over something that's already happened. Good luck with that. Here's Colombia's ambassador to the UN thanking Somalia, which heads the UN Security Council this month (and whose representative owns a healthcare company in Ohio), as well as China and Russia for their help bringing the emergency meeting into being.

UN Security Council Meets Urgently on Venezuela



SOMALIA: I give the floor to Colombia.



COLOMBIA: We thank Somalia—as President of the Security Council—for having quickly responded to our request to convene this emergency meeting, and we thank China and Russia for their support. pic.twitter.com/y0bA1H86YN — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 5, 2026

There is no reason for American taxpayers to be funding this anti-American circus. https://t.co/jkWkSDr9GF — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2026

The UN should be dismantled immediately. — Thunderican (@thunderican) January 6, 2026

Difficult to take such a theater seriously — Allan Feldt (@AllanFeldt_) January 5, 2026

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) January 5, 2026

Oh look, all the communist clowns support each other. Nice to see — Michael van der Galien (@MichaelDDS) January 6, 2026

I would also like to thank Somalia. They have helped my imaginary child lear a lot at their imaginary learing center. — Ant Trauma Nurse Practitioner 👮‍♂️LEO 10 + years (@ant_trauma_cop) January 6, 2026

What a effing joke. Somalia, then Columbia. Two of the most criminal countries on the planet — be good (@aDoct0r) January 5, 2026

Does this group serve some purpose? — MGD (@gdaniel1) January 6, 2026

The usual suspects. 🇺🇸 — Gary (@GWP121) January 6, 2026

It's such a joke. — Trish (@TrishStuth) January 6, 2026

An SNL skit if SNL was still funny. — Frankie D (@FrankieInVegas) January 5, 2026

The only surprise is the lack of acknowledgement to Iran. I'm assuming that was expediency? — Stephen Betley (@rouleur66) January 5, 2026

So all the same countries that are our enemies. Surprised Brazil and the commies in Brussels didn't chime in. — Nina (@Mitchina) January 6, 2026

There you have it. The axis of evil — Equality 7-2521 (@gsR1250gsa) January 6, 2026

What a clown show. — GMV (@GMzVll) January 5, 2026

Defund and close this clown car parade. — AK74StL🇺🇸🇮🇱🤘🏻 (@AK74StL) January 5, 2026

The UN is an absolute joke. Just shut it down already. At the very least, get them out of New York. — Moral Tourism (@moraltourism) January 6, 2026

Seriously, if you're not going to shut them down, at least kick them out of New York and build a Trump hotel or some nice condos on the property.

