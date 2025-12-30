Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS

We've been hearing quite a bit lately about terror plots against American citizens. Earlier this month, we reported that four members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front were arrested for allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles. Just last week, we learned that Kenyan national Cholo Abdi Abdullah had been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for plotting a 9/11 style attack against an Atlanta skyscraper. He'd reportedly received military-style training in Somalia, then trained how to fly a commercial aircraft.

Now, we're learning that a 21-year-old Mexican-American has been arrested after handing bomb-making materials to a federal agent posing as a member of ISIS. John Michael Garza Jr. was flagged for following several pro-ISIS pages on social media.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI thwarts ANOTHER ISIS-linked terror plot just days before New Year's Eve!



A 21-year-old Texas man, John Michael Garza Jr., arrested for handing bomb-making materials to an undercover agent posing as an ISIS member.



He sent crypto, propaganda videos, and even… pic.twitter.com/IpWXjmB6GD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2025

The post continues:

… explained how to build explosives. This comes after a foiled far-left bombing plot in California, and nearly a year after the deadly ISIS-inspired truck attack in New Orleans that killed 14. The Trump Admin & DHS are urging vigilance: Stay alert, but DON'T let these terrorists win by hiding in fear. These scumbags are getting caught!

Garza reportedly sent cryptocurrency to the undercover agent, believing the funds would be used to buy guns.

This is a great catch by the FBI - Let's hope they continue to stop the plots of these maniacs. — BelannF (@BelannF) December 30, 2025

Glad he was caught. Pretty terrifying to see these plots against Americans. We must always remain vigilant. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2025

Scumbag explains bomb-making to an undercover then cries entrapment? Lock him away forever. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) December 30, 2025

Good. That’s what law enforcement is supposed to do—stop them before innocent people pay the price. Stay alert, stay steady, and don’t live in fear. When we do the work and keep our eyes open, these cowards get caught. — Clint Eastwood (@K_Z_Howell) December 30, 2025

Another thwarted Islamist terror plot in Texas—FBI arrests 21-year-old John Michael Garza Jr. for providing bomb-making materials and funds to undercover agents posing as ISIS supporters. Radicalization online leads to real-world threats yet again. Stay vigilant, America. LFG… — HopefulofNFTs (@HopefulofNFTs) December 30, 2025

A Mexican-American ISIS sympathizer … it hardly seems real, and yet his online presence was enough to get the attention of the FBI.

***

