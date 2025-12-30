Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS

Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 30, 2025
Meme

We've been hearing quite a bit lately about terror plots against American citizens. Earlier this month, we reported that four members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front were arrested for allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles. Just last week, we learned that Kenyan national Cholo Abdi Abdullah had been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for plotting a 9/11 style attack against an Atlanta skyscraper. He'd reportedly received military-style training in Somalia, then trained how to fly a commercial aircraft.

Now, we're learning that a 21-year-old Mexican-American has been arrested after handing bomb-making materials to a federal agent posing as a member of ISIS. John Michael Garza Jr. was flagged for following several pro-ISIS pages on social media. 

The post continues:

… explained how to build explosives.

This comes after a foiled far-left bombing plot in California, and nearly a year after the deadly ISIS-inspired truck attack in New Orleans that killed 14.

The Trump Admin & DHS are urging vigilance: Stay alert, but DON'T let these terrorists win by hiding in fear.

These scumbags are getting caught!

Garza reportedly sent cryptocurrency to the undercover agent, believing the funds would be used to buy guns.

A Mexican-American ISIS sympathizer … it hardly seems real, and yet his online presence was enough to get the attention of the FBI. 

***

