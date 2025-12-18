VIP
Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of Online Misogynists

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 18, 2025
Sky News

If you're a Twitchy VIP member — and you should be — you might have read Sam J.'s VIP post earlier about how teachers in the United Kingdom are to be trained to spot early signs of misogyny in boys. The British government has declared misogyny among young boys to be a national emergency and is rolling out similar programs to tackle it.

If you think teachers will be trained to spot misogyny in white, working-class boys and not migrants from mostly Muslim countries, Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Minister Jess Phillips denies that claim:

Here's Phillips on BBC Breakfast:

The U.K. Home Office promises to cut violence against girls and women in half in the next 10 years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who as early as April was concerned about young boys being pulled into "a whirlpool of hatred and misogyny" online, also made a statement:

The post continues:

… calling out misogyny and intervening early.

We can stop harm before it starts and save a generation of young men from the influence of online misogynists.

We thought the biggest threat online was "anti-migrant sentiment," but apparently, misogyny is a major problem as well.

Back in January, the Labour Party blocked an inquiry into Starmer’s conduct as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal. In September, Labour was pushing to criminalize the discussion of Pakistani grooming gangs as Islamophobia.

Phillips appeared again on Sky News, where she talked about teaching her children that strangulation isn't normal sexual behavior:

Importing men from cultures where women are mistreated probably has a lot to do with this "misogyny" problem.

