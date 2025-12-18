Keir Starmer Weighs in on Program to Save Boys From the Influence of Online Misogynists

If you're a Twitchy VIP member — and you should be — you might have read Sam J.'s VIP post earlier about how teachers in the United Kingdom are to be trained to spot early signs of misogyny in boys. The British government has declared misogyny among young boys to be a national emergency and is rolling out similar programs to tackle it.

Advertisement

If you think teachers will be trained to spot misogyny in white, working-class boys and not migrants from mostly Muslim countries, Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Minister Jess Phillips denies that claim:

'Misogyny is not something that is confined to any one group in society.'



Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Minister, Jess Phillips, rebukes claims that her misogyny crackdown is unfairly targeting working-class white boys. pic.twitter.com/YWxsi4SLR1 — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 18, 2025

Here's Phillips on BBC Breakfast:

'This government recognises this as a national emergency'



Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding, spoke to #BBCBreakfast about the government's strategy to halve violence against women and girls within the next decade including training teachers to spot the signs of misogyny… pic.twitter.com/sM3qqEjeW9 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 18, 2025

The U.K. Home Office promises to cut violence against girls and women in half in the next 10 years.

Violence against women and girls is a national emergency – we'll halve it in a decade.



We’re tackling offenders as part of the largest crackdown in history and providing early intervention services to combat harmful attitudes – so every woman and girl can live free from harm. pic.twitter.com/GJGG9QjXUB — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) December 18, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who as early as April was concerned about young boys being pulled into "a whirlpool of hatred and misogyny" online, also made a statement:

I want my daughter to grow up in a Britain where she feels safe in school, online, and in relationships.



Every young girl deserves that, and every young boy should be protected from harmful misogynistic influences.



My government is making that happen, by backing teachers,… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 18, 2025

The post continues:

… calling out misogyny and intervening early. We can stop harm before it starts and save a generation of young men from the influence of online misogynists.

We thought the biggest threat online was "anti-migrant sentiment," but apparently, misogyny is a major problem as well.

None of those goals are possible without free speech, which Britain has abandoned. Unless you change course on that and your immigration policy, Britain's doom is assured. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 18, 2025

How about doing something about the people who are creating the unsafe environment? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 18, 2025

Why the go-slow on the grooming gangs inquiry? — Bob Seely (@IoWBobSeely) December 18, 2025

Back in January, the Labour Party blocked an inquiry into Starmer’s conduct as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal. In September, Labour was pushing to criminalize the discussion of Pakistani grooming gangs as Islamophobia.

Advertisement

I want my son to grow up where he feels safe in school, online, and in relationships.



Every young boy deserves that, and every young boy should be protected from harmful misandrist influences. — Dustin Burnham (@dustinthedad) December 18, 2025

My God the lack of self-awareness is epic — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 18, 2025

"Online misogynists" are not the source of this problem. It's bizarre that you refuse to name and do anything about the obvious real world source of the problem. — Toby Rogers (@uTobian) December 18, 2025

You put barely vetted adult migrants in schools with underage girls because you refuse to do proper medical age tests like virtually every other country. — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) December 18, 2025

Stop lecturing schoolboys while refusing to secure the border or enforce the law. British lads aren’t the problem - importing violence and then blaming our sons is cowardice, not leadership. — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) December 18, 2025

How about a country where she doesn’t get sexually assaulted by illegal aliens? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 18, 2025

You know the real problem but won’t do anything about it. — Jen k 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jenny_1884) December 18, 2025

Stop importing rapists. — Dale Hardiman (@1dalehardiman) December 18, 2025

Phillips appeared again on Sky News, where she talked about teaching her children that strangulation isn't normal sexual behavior:

Advertisement

Jess Phillips on tackling violence against women and girls: 'I've tried to talk to my children about strangulation - it's not normal sexual behaviour'https://t.co/1M6HegkRyu — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2025

Did you talk to them about grooming gangs? — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) December 18, 2025

Neither is Muslim Pakistani men gang raping white girls but she has very little to say about that . — Titch (@Titch16487899) December 18, 2025

Importing men from cultures where women are mistreated probably has a lot to do with this "misogyny" problem.

***