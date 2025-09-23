U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss 'Grooming Gangs'

My, how the U.K. has fallen...

A once proud and stable region is destroying itself in its attempts to be 'inclusive.' Writing in The Times U.K., Claire Coutinho, the shadow equalities minister, said that the definition risked intensifying the 'culture of censorship' by creating a 'special status' for one group over others. Shocker. Rape crimes have skyrocketed in correlation with the U.K.'s open borders policy, but if the Labour Party has its way, citizens will not be permitted to have an honest discussion about issues such as that.

Advertisement

BREAKING: UK’s Labour Party is pushing a new definition of Islamophobia that would criminalize the criticism and even discussion of Pakistani grooming gangs. pic.twitter.com/Av4T3WeIEo — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 23, 2025

Full disclosure, Dear Readers, this writer had to Google just what the heck a 'shadow equalities minister' is. According to Wikipedia, 'The shadow cabinet or shadow ministry is a feature of the Westminster system of government. It consists of a senior group of opposition spokespeople who, under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, form an alternative cabinet to that of the government, and whose members shadow or mirror the positions of each individual member of the Cabinet.'

The deputy prime minister set up a working group last spring to provide recommendations to the government on 'appropriate and sensitive language' to describe 'unacceptable treatment, prejudice and discrimination' against Muslims., according to The Times U.K.

Apparently, an honest discussion of the issues facing their country regarding increased immigration from predominately Muslim countries is a big no-no. Wouldn't want to offend or be insensitive towards rapists, now, would they? (Of course, this writer is NOT, we repeat NOT saying that 'all' Muslim men are rapists and criminals, but leftists hate-reading these articles will certainly choose to see it that way. You cannot simply ignore what is objectively happening in those countries these past several years or so, though.)

Free speech is on life support because powerful interests want to suppress the truth. https://t.co/qPzImccfvN — Paula Clark (@iwanttheproof) September 23, 2025

Sometimes the truth really is that simple.

Do they not realise that the more they push, the more they oppress their own people, the worse the backlash is going to be?

Have they not learn anything from history? https://t.co/gxRqcKa1lg — Linda Hamonou (@crazypuce) September 23, 2025

This is unbelievably stupid https://t.co/BiCQIkarcx — MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) September 23, 2025

Let's be honest. The UK will be an Islamic Republic within the next decade. There is no way no muslim brits can defend themselves from what is coming. https://t.co/GCEyzWPfFm — That guy (@Jack_Part_Deux) September 23, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

UN Resolution 1618. The UK Labour Party is intentionally destroying Britain. Islamophobia my ass. https://t.co/0XpZ1u4Rqw — DeadPresidentsShow (@DeadPresShow) September 23, 2025

The UK could use a First Amendment right about now — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) September 23, 2025

Heck yeah, they could. Yeesh.

“The first thing that will be taken away is your right to complain.”



Christopher Hitchens on the Islamic invasion of Britain. — Reliable Hearsay (@ReliableHearsay) September 23, 2025

The full quote being referenced to here reads 'Resist it while you still can before the right to complain is taken from you.' Fitting, no?

Advertisement

So they're opting for total cover up and no discussion allowed. — Ciarán 🇮🇪 (@ciaran7894) September 23, 2025

It certainly appears to be the case, doesn't it?

According to the Times, the U.K. government attempted to limit public input into the plans by circulating the call for evidence to only a limited number of groups, but that plan was derailed by Claire Coutinho when she found and posted a link to the consultation form over on X and other social media platforms. The government was subsequently BOMBARDED with thousands of responses, all of which now need to be processed and considered before moving forward.

Steve Reed, the Minister in charge of Labour’s Islamophobia definition, wrote to councils in 2021 to urge them to adopt the 2018 definition that said talking about grooming gangs was racist.



Labour councils did so, including Telford, Kirklees, Ipswich and Wakefield, where… pic.twitter.com/vQ3d6b6Cfa — Claire Coutinho (@ClaireCoutinho) September 23, 2025

Her post continues:

...where grooming gangs operated. He must now investigate whether the definition he asked them to adopt hindered their ability to investigate these evil crimes. Labour’s secretive Islamophobia definition will prevent people from talking about the difficult issues that we must be able to discuss in a free society. They must scrap it.

Advertisement

Labour will now enforce Islamic blasphemy laws.



They no longer represent Britain. They are a tyrannical government that oppresses their own people and uses Islam for their political power and intimidation. — Mark Johnston (@ViewToForever) September 23, 2025

That's what Labour thinks of Britain's daughters, apparently. — Edmund Burke (@TheophilusBurke) September 23, 2025

Incredibly sad and concerning, but still true. Pray for the U.K.

=============================================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

