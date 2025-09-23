Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade'...
Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Continued Jimmy Kimmel Show Blackout Across 66 ABC Affiliates

U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss 'Grooming Gangs'

Laura W. | 6:30 PM on September 23, 2025
Twitchy

My, how the U.K. has fallen...

A once proud and stable region is destroying itself in its attempts to be 'inclusive.' Writing in The Times U.K., Claire Coutinho, the shadow equalities minister, said that the definition risked intensifying the 'culture of censorship' by creating a 'special status' for one group over others. Shocker. Rape crimes have skyrocketed in correlation with the U.K.'s open borders policy, but if the Labour Party has its way, citizens will not be permitted to have an honest discussion about issues such as that.

Full disclosure, Dear Readers, this writer had to Google just what the heck a 'shadow equalities minister' is. According to Wikipedia, 'The shadow cabinet or shadow ministry is a feature of the Westminster system of government. It consists of a senior group of opposition spokespeople who, under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, form an alternative cabinet to that of the government, and whose members shadow or mirror the positions of each individual member of the Cabinet.'

The deputy prime minister set up a working group last spring to provide recommendations to the government on 'appropriate and sensitive language' to describe 'unacceptable treatment, prejudice and discrimination' against Muslims., according to The Times U.K.

Apparently, an honest discussion of the issues facing their country regarding increased immigration from predominately Muslim countries is a big no-no. Wouldn't want to offend or be insensitive towards rapists, now, would they? (Of course, this writer is NOT, we repeat NOT saying that 'all' Muslim men are rapists and criminals, but leftists hate-reading these articles will certainly choose to see it that way. You cannot simply ignore what is objectively happening in those countries these past several years or so, though.)

Sometimes the truth really is that simple.

Heck yeah, they could. Yeesh.

The full quote being referenced to here reads 'Resist it while you still can before the right to complain is taken from you.' Fitting, no?

It certainly appears to be the case, doesn't it?

According to the Times, the U.K. government attempted to limit public input into the plans by circulating the call for evidence to only a limited number of groups, but that plan was derailed by Claire Coutinho when she found and posted a link to the consultation form over on X and other social media platforms. The government was subsequently BOMBARDED with thousands of responses, all of which now need to be processed and considered before moving forward.

Her post continues:

...where grooming gangs operated.  He must now investigate whether the definition he asked them to adopt hindered their ability to investigate these evil crimes. Labour’s secretive Islamophobia definition will prevent people from talking about the difficult issues that we must be able to discuss in a free society. They must scrap it.

Incredibly sad and concerning, but still true. Pray for the U.K.

