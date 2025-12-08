NYT Asks in Puff Piece If Jennifer Welch Is Democrats’ Toughest Critic

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 08, 2025
Twitter

We apologize for posting a second photo of podcaster Jennifer Welch on the same day, but as our own Sam J. said in an earlier VIP post, Welch is a wrinkled-up hose beast who looks like she's been rode hard and put away wet. Welch first came onto our radar when she said on her podcast that Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries need to get on board with the extreme elements of the party who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination and who want to see MAGA dead. After playing a video of a protester celebrating Kirk's murder, Welch said, "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

That's her shtick, though … saying outrageous things and building a social media following on it. We were warned by one X user that "people are underestimating just how much her endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter."

The New York Times decided to do a puff-piece on Welch, asking if this former Bravo star was the Democrats' toughest critic. (So she was a reality TV star on some show on Bravo called “Sweet Home Oklahoma.” … that's news to us, but it explains where she got a following.)

The post continues:

… Working Families Party. “It’s like, you are being schooled by a woman who lives in Oklahoma."

They talk about Oklahoma like it's a different country. We're sure the Bravo show was similar.

Amanda Hess reports:

In April, when Rahm Emanuel suggested that the party’s members mute their support of transgender rights, she called him a sellout. In June, she accused Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, of being “one of those corporate Democrats” despised by many Americans. A few months later, when he did not appear at a rally in support of Mr. Mamdani, she hopped on their spinoff podcast “IHIP News” and implored him to “get your shit together.”

“I used to be a good MSNBC liberal that libbed out and bought into all of that,” Ms. Welch explained. But “when you lose a political race two times to a moron,” as she put it, referring to Mr. Trump, “you really have to go, ‘OK, what in the actual fuck is going on?’”

So MSNBC wasn't far left enough for her? Let's hope the Democrats take her advice and "lib out."

Yes! Is she part of the DNC's $20 million project to learn how to speak to men?

We'd never heard of her six months ago, but now The Times is trying to make her a thing. Good.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

