NYT Asks in Puff Piece If Jennifer Welch Is Democrats’ Toughest Critic

We apologize for posting a second photo of podcaster Jennifer Welch on the same day, but as our own Sam J. said in an earlier VIP post, Welch is a wrinkled-up hose beast who looks like she's been rode hard and put away wet. Welch first came onto our radar when she said on her podcast that Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries need to get on board with the extreme elements of the party who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination and who want to see MAGA dead. After playing a video of a protester celebrating Kirk's murder, Welch said, "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

That's her shtick, though … saying outrageous things and building a social media following on it. We were warned by one X user that "people are underestimating just how much her endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter."

The New York Times decided to do a puff-piece on Welch, asking if this former Bravo star was the Democrats' toughest critic. (So she was a reality TV star on some show on Bravo called “Sweet Home Oklahoma.” … that's news to us, but it explains where she got a following.)

A nice @amandahess piece, in which she gets folks to read the stage directions out loud



“To have this woman, who is not a coastal white woman, say that the Democratic Party is failing us — it’s super powerful,” said Nelini Stamp, the director of strategy and outreach for the… — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) December 7, 2025

The post continues:

… Working Families Party. “It’s like, you are being schooled by a woman who lives in Oklahoma."

They talk about Oklahoma like it's a different country. We're sure the Bravo show was similar.

Amanda Hess reports:

In April, when Rahm Emanuel suggested that the party’s members mute their support of transgender rights, she called him a sellout. In June, she accused Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, of being “one of those corporate Democrats” despised by many Americans. A few months later, when he did not appear at a rally in support of Mr. Mamdani, she hopped on their spinoff podcast “IHIP News” and implored him to “get your shit together.” … “I used to be a good MSNBC liberal that libbed out and bought into all of that,” Ms. Welch explained. But “when you lose a political race two times to a moron,” as she put it, referring to Mr. Trump, “you really have to go, ‘OK, what in the actual fuck is going on?’”

So MSNBC wasn't far left enough for her? Let's hope the Democrats take her advice and "lib out."

I encourage you to make her the face of your party. — Sue (@SusanK1717) December 8, 2025

Jennifer Welch is a national treasure and easy on the ears. Let’s hope she gets an elevated platform. — Seth Shurtleff (@shurtleffs) December 7, 2025

Democrats are so into their identity credentials they have to make yet another privileged white woman sound exotic. — I don’t really care, Margaret (@rumBaKnight) December 8, 2025

Boy do we have some disappointing news about how this person’s performances actually land with the public… — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) December 8, 2025

“You are being schooled by a woman who lives in Oklahoma"



Democrats bring awed by this is the PERFECT encapsulation of their professional political class in 2025



(especially when you realize Jennifer Welch is a millionaire reality tv star in Manhattan) https://t.co/SCPNY2wnKi — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 8, 2025

She left her husband for a "midlife gap year" to live in Manhattan flanked by 4-foot pop art portraits of RGB while she workshops new ways to call any woman who disagrees with her the c-word. EVERYWOMAN. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 8, 2025

There are few things that could save the Republicans from the unfriendly territory of the upcoming midterms, but Jennifer Welch is one of those things. — Dr. Nick DeLano (@Beeronhead21) December 8, 2025

Is this a serious article? This woman is the best advertisement for Republicans you could imagine. I would just play this woman talking in 3 second clips before an election. She’s awful. — Joe D (@jojohurricanes) December 8, 2025

Jennifer Welch will help Democrats win MEN back!!! Put her everywhere!!! — Game_Enders1 (@GameEnders1_) December 8, 2025

Yes! Is she part of the DNC's $20 million project to learn how to speak to men?

Saw one of her quite vile, profanity-studded rants a few weeks ago. Now she is attacking widow Erika Kirk, in the most unseemly, most personal way. Cream-puff pieces in NYT aside, is this the Dems' best? Eeek. — Maranatha (@57Maranatha) December 8, 2025

The Democrats problem is they don’t have enough hateful extreme women representing them — Gabriel D. McKee (@gdmckee1985) December 8, 2025

We'd never heard of her six months ago, but now The Times is trying to make her a thing. Good.

***

