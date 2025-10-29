Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied for Fifth Place

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore...
VIP
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 29, 2025
Twitter

We don't know if we'll be giving liberal influencer Jennifer Welch much oxygen here … she seems to be following Howard Stern's old "shock jock" playbook with her podcast and trying to get engagement by being willfully obnoxious. As our own Warren Squire reported very early Wednesday morning, Welch had suggested on her podcast on Tuesday that the Democratic establishment needed to get on board with wanting conservatives dead, or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” She then played a video clip of a protester celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination and concluded, "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

But who exactly is Jennifer Welch? This editor had never heard of her, but this person thinks that people are underestimating how much her endorsement in 2028 will matter.

She appears to be the most awful of the AWFLs.

Again, we don't want to give her too much attention, but then she went on the IHIP News podcast with Angie "Pumps" Sullivan to trash Riley Gaines in an obscene rant (language warning).

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders
Brett T.
The post continues:

… other fake Christians that enjoy in their spare time watching children get zip-tied. So f**k you Riley Gaines”

Here's Townhall's own Katie Pavlich with the truth-bomb:

Gaines herself responded:

We apologize for embedding all of the photos and videos of her; the quote-tweets were worth it, though.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

