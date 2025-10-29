Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied for Fifth Place

We don't know if we'll be giving liberal influencer Jennifer Welch much oxygen here … she seems to be following Howard Stern's old "shock jock" playbook with her podcast and trying to get engagement by being willfully obnoxious. As our own Warren Squire reported very early Wednesday morning, Welch had suggested on her podcast on Tuesday that the Democratic establishment needed to get on board with wanting conservatives dead, or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” She then played a video clip of a protester celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination and concluded, "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

But who exactly is Jennifer Welch? This editor had never heard of her, but this person thinks that people are underestimating how much her endorsement in 2028 will matter.

I think people are underestimating just how much her endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter pic.twitter.com/XK5iYELnmJ — Professional Zoomer 🌹 (@Zoomer_Doomer_) October 28, 2025

I don’t know who this is but I know she has a Xanax prescription and a boyfriend she psychologically abuses https://t.co/7l9wHMniL1 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 29, 2025

She looks like she’s wearing someone else’s skin as a mask….. https://t.co/oqX6TGEoM8 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 29, 2025

Looks like she’s gonna endorse Hansel and Gretel to get into the oven https://t.co/lLTbzulhzo — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 28, 2025

Yes I’m sure she’s very popular with the non-college black women in South Carolina who make under $60k and go to church every Sunday https://t.co/prvyf5YMgR — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 29, 2025

She appears to be the most awful of the AWFLs.

Again, we don't want to give her too much attention, but then she went on the IHIP News podcast with Angie "Pumps" Sullivan to trash Riley Gaines in an obscene rant (language warning).

Jennifer Welch on Riley Gaines: “You’re an insufferable twat. Nobody likes you and no matter what you will always have been the dumb bitch that tied for 5th place. The only place you can get a job is at bottom-feeder Fox News you insufferable twat. Nobody likes you except for the… pic.twitter.com/PkypbraHMg — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 29, 2025

The post continues:

… other fake Christians that enjoy in their spare time watching children get zip-tied. So f**k you Riley Gaines”

So... leftwingers are REALLY trying to make this insufferable bitch the face of their movement?



Who are they trying to appeal to? https://t.co/jyV5ujH75I — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2025

Here's Townhall's own Katie Pavlich with the truth-bomb:

This deranged woman lecturing anyone about being “an insufferable twat” is quite rich.



Everyone with a brain likes or loves @Riley_Gaines_, the list of reasons for why is very long. https://t.co/EY1WAZfzAX — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 29, 2025

Gaines herself responded:

They say these things about me merely because I said men are not women. That's it.



If you share that belief, they think the same about you.



Such harsh words. Praying for these women. https://t.co/l2YYbjEeEB — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 29, 2025

Jealous women are a nasty breed. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 29, 2025

It’s so crazy they’re still determined to take the 20% on this issue. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 29, 2025

If Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris had a baby, it would be Jennifer Welch. She’s the mean girls white version of Kamala Harris.



She’s not winning over anybody that’s not already on the left, LGBTQIA, old cat ladies, drunk wine moms who hate themselves & sad weak men. pic.twitter.com/EtdLGBJGVj — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 29, 2025

They are demons. Pure evil. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 29, 2025

I'm totally shocked The View can no longer claim to have the most bitter woman in America on its panel - Jennifer is the new winner. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 29, 2025

It's hilarious to see these people criticize @Riley_Gaines_ for receiving a 5th place trophy (in Division One Swimming) when these same "Karens" support a Participation Trophy for all! Keep on rocking Riley - America is behind you. — Glenn Tamir (@glenn_tami59618) October 29, 2025

Jennifer Welch seems nice 😇 — katherine kage (@KageKatherine) October 29, 2025

We apologize for embedding all of the photos and videos of her; the quote-tweets were worth it, though.

