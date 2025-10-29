CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth...
Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who Want MAGA Dead

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:11 AM on October 29, 2025
imgflip

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch, in a recent video, called on Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to get on board with the extreme elements of the party who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination and who want to see MAGA dead.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.”

Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder."

Welch: "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

Here’s the full video. See what you think. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The far-leftists who have taken over the Democrat Party are not afraid to advocate political violence up to and including murder.

Welch is only saying what the far-leftist movement within the Democrat Party believes and wants. Posters see it.

Yes, but that can also be blamed on botched facelifts.

Posters say these radicals feel justified in advocating evil because they see themselves as righteous.

Charlie Kirk was merely an obstacle to them, not a human being.

Commenters say the mask is fully off.

This isn't hyperbole; this is the mask fully off. Welch spells out the left's totalitarian impulse: get in line with our violent hatred, or you are the enemy too. They celebrate the murder of conservatives and demand that the establishment endorse it. This reveals the core truth: their ideology isn't about progress; it is about power through intimidation and elimination.

— Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) October 28, 2025

The Democrats’ reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murder and their full support for Jay Jones in Virginia show that the party condones political violence. If the so-called mainstream Democrats are unwilling to do what’s right, it’s no surprise the more radical elements of the party are willing to kill to get their way, and that even includes members of their own party.

Tags:

ANTIFA CHARLIE KIRK CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE

