Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who Want MAGA Dead

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch, in a recent video, called on Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to get on board with the extreme elements of the party who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination and who want to see MAGA dead.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder." Welch: "Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

Here’s the full video. See what you think. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.”



Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk's murder."



Welch:… pic.twitter.com/qJFSZBX8Bb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

This is the ethos of the modern-day leftist movement.



Disturbing people. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 28, 2025

The far-leftists who have taken over the Democrat Party are not afraid to advocate political violence up to and including murder.

Welch is only saying what the far-leftist movement within the Democrat Party believes and wants. Posters see it.

Welch represents the views of the vast majority of leftists. Some are just willing to say it out loud. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

For real. And they are becoming bolder by the minute. This isn’t the exception, this is the norm. And I’m done pretending that it’s not. — Barry J Collins (@I_Am_BJC) October 28, 2025

The evil is distorting their faces. — Jacque (@GailsMiddleName) October 28, 2025

Yes, but that can also be blamed on botched facelifts.

Posters say these radicals feel justified in advocating evil because they see themselves as righteous.

How can these people continually tell themselves they’re morally superior while endorsing this type of stuff 🤦🏾‍♂️ — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) October 28, 2025

Their politics is their God — Mimzy Ray (@MimzyRay) October 28, 2025

Because they don’t see us as people. — ERennie (@Erennie425) October 28, 2025

Charlie Kirk was merely an obstacle to them, not a human being.

Commenters say the mask is fully off.

This isn't hyperbole; this is the mask fully off. Welch spells out the left's totalitarian impulse: get in line with our violent hatred, or you are the enemy too. They celebrate the murder of conservatives and demand that the establishment endorse it. This reveals the core truth: their ideology isn't about progress; it is about power through intimidation and elimination. — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) October 28, 2025

These people really no longer care to keep the quiet part quiet, the masks are well and truly off at this point. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) October 28, 2025

The party of peace, tolerance, and unity…



Now offering loyalty programs for endorsing assassination. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 28, 2025

The Democrats’ reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murder and their full support for Jay Jones in Virginia show that the party condones political violence. If the so-called mainstream Democrats are unwilling to do what’s right, it’s no surprise the more radical elements of the party are willing to kill to get their way, and that even includes members of their own party.

