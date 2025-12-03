Coup Spew: Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell Are Hoping the U.S. Military Will...
Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpower'

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 03, 2025
Twitchy

This is really disturbing, but if your local elementary school doesn't carry this book about abortion in its library, then they'll market it by saying it's been censored. We've already seen books aimed at first-graders that teach them that doctors "make a guess" at a baby's gender when it's born, and sometimes they get it wrong. Now this book, "Abortion Is Everything," aims to teach five- to eight-year-olds that abortion is a superpower. At least they were honest in titling it "Abortion Is Everything," considering that to pro-choice activists, abortion really is everything.

According to Google Books:

Abortion is Everything speaks directly to five to eight-year-olds about what abortion is, how it might feel, and why people have abortions. With accessible, inclusive language, Abortion is Everything frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision. Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us. Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue.

We're guessing the book doesn't go into detail about how exactly abortions are performed.

The post continues:

… morality always starts with shaping the minds of the youngest.

The post continues:

… in His image. Not eliminating the most vulnerable because of how we “feel.”

Philippians 2 calls us to “consider others more significant than ourselves,” not redefine others out of existence.

"… in bright colors."

The post continues:

… empathy, and the value of every human person — especially the smallest and most defenseless.

They deserve to hear that they were created on purpose, with purpose, in God’s image. Not that children are disposable obstacles adults can erase.

"… crayons."

"… God is everything and He created and values every life."

Sadly, all of the Bible references will fall on deaf ears. That book established the patriarchy that's infused in American society and inspires women to dress up as handmaids.

This reminds us of CNN's Dana Bash saying that she's never talked to a Democrat who supports abortion through the third trimester. Or MS NOW's Jen Psaki claiming that "no one supports abortion up until birth." We'll bet the creators of this book do.

***

