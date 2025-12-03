Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpower'

This is really disturbing, but if your local elementary school doesn't carry this book about abortion in its library, then they'll market it by saying it's been censored. We've already seen books aimed at first-graders that teach them that doctors "make a guess" at a baby's gender when it's born, and sometimes they get it wrong. Now this book, "Abortion Is Everything," aims to teach five- to eight-year-olds that abortion is a superpower. At least they were honest in titling it "Abortion Is Everything," considering that to pro-choice activists, abortion really is everything.

🧵THREAD: A new “children’s book” called Abortion Is Everything is being marketed to 5–8 year olds to “speak directly” to them about abortion.



Yes, you read that correctly.



And the book is downright evil. pic.twitter.com/PRwc36BNbN — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

According to Google Books:

Abortion is Everything speaks directly to five to eight-year-olds about what abortion is, how it might feel, and why people have abortions. With accessible, inclusive language, Abortion is Everything frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision. Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us. Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue.

We're guessing the book doesn't go into detail about how exactly abortions are performed.

The Shout Your Abortion IG post celebrates this book as a way to “normalize” abortion for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade.



But why even introduce such a violent, adult topic to kids who still sleep with stuffed animals and ask for night lights?



Because reshaping… pic.twitter.com/8MZ5WcSM9g — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

The post continues:

… morality always starts with shaping the minds of the youngest.

The book frames abortion as a “superpower” — the ability to imagine a future and “make choices” to create the life we want.



But here’s the truth Scripture teaches: real power is found in loving sacrifice and recognizing the inherent dignity and value in all human beings created… pic.twitter.com/RU2HZByyMs — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

The post continues:

… in His image. Not eliminating the most vulnerable because of how we “feel.” Philippians 2 calls us to “consider others more significant than ourselves,” not redefine others out of existence.

SYA claims abortion is just one of three “normal” pregnancy outcomes, like birth and miscarriage.



But a miscarriage is a tragedy no mother chooses; abortion is the intentional ending of a child’s life.



Equating the two is not “inclusive language” — it’s moral confusion packaged… pic.twitter.com/NStCWRtgHW — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

"… in bright colors."

The book also tells children that “living things reproduce” and “sometimes pregnancy ends” — but it never tells them when human life begins.



Science does: at conception.



And Scripture does: Psalm 139, Jeremiah 1, Luke 1 — God knows, forms, and calls every child in the womb. — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

Behind the soft illustrations and cheerful fonts is a worldview teaching children that freedom means eliminating responsibility, and that the value of another life depends on how it affects mine.



That is the exact opposite of the Gospel.



Children deserve to learn compassion,… — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

The post continues:

… empathy, and the value of every human person — especially the smallest and most defenseless. They deserve to hear that they were created on purpose, with purpose, in God’s image. Not that children are disposable obstacles adults can erase.

Parents: This is your reminder that discipleship is not optional.



If activists are creating abortion propaganda for elementary schoolers, you can be sure they are aiming to catechize your children before you do.

Teach them God’s truth before the world sells them a lie made with… — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

"… crayons."

And to the creators of this book:



Children don’t need help “imagining” a future without their siblings or friends. They need adults who protect life, who honor God, and who refuse to manipulate their innocence for political gain.



Life is a gift. Abortion is not “everything.”… — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

"… God is everything and He created and values every life."

Sadly, all of the Bible references will fall on deaf ears. That book established the patriarchy that's infused in American society and inspires women to dress up as handmaids.

The authors and illustrator of the new abortion book for toddlers look exactly how you expect … https://t.co/rAIijFj0Cw pic.twitter.com/KokcaPC8xU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2025

Marketing a book to little people who were NOT aborted. Clever. 🙄 — All4Him/Carla (@BostederCarla) December 3, 2025

Liberal women are the most vile, hateful, disgusting and toxic species on earth. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 3, 2025

This reminds us of CNN's Dana Bash saying that she's never talked to a Democrat who supports abortion through the third trimester. Or MS NOW's Jen Psaki claiming that "no one supports abortion up until birth." We'll bet the creators of this book do.

