Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime'...
BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Electi...
VIP
Disgusting: City Is Promoting Fat-Phobia and Diet Culture on Its Parking Meters
WaPo Columnist: Something Is Not Right With This Campaign to Kill Narco-Terrorists
Political Strategist Informs Us No One Gets Preventive MRIs
Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden
Sen. Eric Schmitt Defends Pete Hegseth, Reminds GOP ‘The Liberal Media Will Never...
Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California
Man Who Firebombed Federal Building Says He Was Motivated by Anger Over Family...
Righteous Sen. Ed Markey Quotes the Gospels in Replying to Sec. Kristi Noem's...
Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let...
Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and...
Mark Kelly's 'Illegal Orders' Hoax Falls Apart: Trump, Hegseth Vindicated

British Medical Journal Concerned Far-Right Parties Are Gaining Ground

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 02, 2025
ImgFlip

It was bad enough when American science journals started getting into politics. Science journal Nature broke with long-standing tradition and endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 race, only to regret it later, seeing as it didn't sway people's votes as much as it "caused some to lose confidence in Nature and in U.S. scientists generally." Yeah, no kidding.

Advertisement

It's not as though Nature hasn't delved into politics before. The journal published an editorial in 2018 after President Trump proposed "to establish a legal definition of whether someone is male or female based on the genitals they are born with." Nature added, "This proposal has no foundation in science and should be abandoned."

In 2024, for only the second time in the magazine's 179-year history, Scientific American endorsed Kamala Harris for all of the science she would bring to the Oval Office. Scientific American reasoned that because her mother was a biomedical scientist, Harris would bring science to the forefront of her administration.

Now the British Journal of Medicine, or the BMJ, is expressing its concern that far-right parties are gaining ground in the West.

This is a medical journal, right?

Nicholas S Hopkinson, doctor of respiratory medicine, writes:

Far right parties are gaining ground across the world. The more that governments seem unable or unwilling to improve the material conditions of people’s lives, especially those who are most deprived, the greater the risk that people will look elsewhere for solutions. But nativist and authoritarian policies that entrench hatred and discrimination threaten human freedom and wellbeing. Denial of science, especially around health and the climate crisis, threatens human survival.

Nye Bevan, minister for health in the post-war Labour government and founder of the NHS, described fascism as “the future refusing to be born.” It’s a sentiment that still feels true today, speaking to the danger this political ideology poses, while having a cheering echo of the line attributed to Pablo Neruda, that “you can cut all the flowers, but you can’t stop the spring.” After all, the future will come.

Recommended

BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Hopkinson says that "research in Italy and the United States has also shown a link between poor population health and voting for far-right parties."

Advertisement

All of the "scientific" journals have been captured by the far left, the people with signs in their yards that say, "In this home, we believe science is real."

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election
Warren Squire
Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden
Brett T.
WaPo Columnist: Something Is Not Right With This Campaign to Kill Narco-Terrorists
Brett T.
Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime' in Narco-Terrorist Boat Blast
Warren Squire
Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election Warren Squire
Advertisement