British Medical Journal Concerned Far-Right Parties Are Gaining Ground

It was bad enough when American science journals started getting into politics. Science journal Nature broke with long-standing tradition and endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 race, only to regret it later, seeing as it didn't sway people's votes as much as it "caused some to lose confidence in Nature and in U.S. scientists generally." Yeah, no kidding.

It's not as though Nature hasn't delved into politics before. The journal published an editorial in 2018 after President Trump proposed "to establish a legal definition of whether someone is male or female based on the genitals they are born with." Nature added, "This proposal has no foundation in science and should be abandoned."

In 2024, for only the second time in the magazine's 179-year history, Scientific American endorsed Kamala Harris for all of the science she would bring to the Oval Office. Scientific American reasoned that because her mother was a biomedical scientist, Harris would bring science to the forefront of her administration.

Now the British Journal of Medicine, or the BMJ, is expressing its concern that far-right parties are gaining ground in the West.

Far right parties are gaining ground across the world.



The more that governments seem unable to improve the material conditions of people’s lives, the greater the risk that people will look elsewhere for solutions, says @COPDdochttps://t.co/b5iB1c3dj0 — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) November 30, 2025

This is a medical journal, right?

Medical journal?



Just checking — Bill Stout (@DaddyLoser) December 2, 2025

Nicholas S Hopkinson, doctor of respiratory medicine, writes:

Far right parties are gaining ground across the world. The more that governments seem unable or unwilling to improve the material conditions of people’s lives, especially those who are most deprived, the greater the risk that people will look elsewhere for solutions. But nativist and authoritarian policies that entrench hatred and discrimination threaten human freedom and wellbeing. Denial of science, especially around health and the climate crisis, threatens human survival. Nye Bevan, minister for health in the post-war Labour government and founder of the NHS, described fascism as “the future refusing to be born.” It’s a sentiment that still feels true today, speaking to the danger this political ideology poses, while having a cheering echo of the line attributed to Pablo Neruda, that “you can cut all the flowers, but you can’t stop the spring.” After all, the future will come.

Hopkinson says that "research in Italy and the United States has also shown a link between poor population health and voting for far-right parties."

Is this The British Medical Journal? — Nina Kai (@theninakai) December 1, 2025

"The BMJ is patient centred, evidence based, and independent." pic.twitter.com/9Db1rnVhcY — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) December 2, 2025

A medical society that focuses on politics is the origin of the loss of trust in medicine itself as well as the lack of focus on truth itself of individual robustness. — H Stupak (@hstupak1) December 1, 2025

The right isn’t rising because of material conditions of people’s lives, but top-down imposition of replacement migration, speech restrictions and other hard left positions that first worlders never voted for in meaningful numbers — Zbynek Drab (@ZbynekDrab) December 1, 2025

When you decide to weigh in on politics, even if all your cosmopolitan effete peers sing your praises, you are functionally choosing a side.



Then when half of society considers you biased you'll deride a plague of misinformation



It's you, you're the problem — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) December 2, 2025

Didn’t the BMJ used to be a medical journal? I guess you’ve been infiltrated by far left activists and have become a leftist propaganda magazine. Shame what they’ve become. They used to write really good articles about medicine. — VideoGuy67 (@VideoGuy67) December 1, 2025

Absolutely blatant partisanship from a supposed scientific journal. If you want to know why Britain is in the position it is then the capture of these groups by the far left explains it. — Square Mile Vampire (@SquareMileV) December 1, 2025

All of the "scientific" journals have been captured by the far left, the people with signs in their yards that say, "In this home, we believe science is real."

