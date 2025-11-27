Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination

‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It wasn't that long ago that former First Lady Michelle Obama was complaining about how difficult it was to have hair and makeup people. She was promoting her new book about her "style journey" and was doing so with her usual straightened hair. In 2022, Obama revealed that she kept her hair straight as first lady because Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural hair. She did all that for us.

Back in 2023, this editor wrote about the ACLU's complaints about discrimination against blacks because of their hair.

President Joe Biden was a big supporter of the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2022, otherwise known as the CROWN Act.

The bill “would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles that are commonly associated with a particular race or national origin, including locs, cornrows, braids, twists, Bantu knots, and Afros.” 

The CROWN Act may not have passed nationally, but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro just signed it into law.

Are we the only ones who think it's funny that the "supporters" include two bald white guys?

They've been pushing this for years now.

No, it's real.

