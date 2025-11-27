Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination

It wasn't that long ago that former First Lady Michelle Obama was complaining about how difficult it was to have hair and makeup people. She was promoting her new book about her "style journey" and was doing so with her usual straightened hair. In 2022, Obama revealed that she kept her hair straight as first lady because Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural hair. She did all that for us.

Back in 2023, this editor wrote about the ACLU's complaints about discrimination against blacks because of their hair.

"Hair for many Black women is our freedom, it gives us agency to show up as we are and is an expression of our humanity in a world that does not always value our personhood."



Discriminating against Black hair is discriminating against Black people. https://t.co/1YzP7EYRh5 — ACLU (@ACLU) May 4, 2023

President Joe Biden was a big supporter of the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2022, otherwise known as the CROWN Act.

The bill “would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles that are commonly associated with a particular race or national origin, including locs, cornrows, braids, twists, Bantu knots, and Afros.”

The CROWN Act may not have passed nationally, but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro just signed it into law.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and supporters of the CROWN ACT gathered in Philadelphia to sign the bill into law on Tuesday. The law is designed to prevent hair discrimination in the workplace, schools, and places of business in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/e1J7ksfm9k pic.twitter.com/oOjlUqQqAY — ABC News (@ABC) November 25, 2025

Are we the only ones who think it's funny that the "supporters" include two bald white guys?

Those who have hair are privileged. They are oppressors, and stuff.



Am I doing this right? — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) November 26, 2025

A pandering legislative “solution” looking for a problem. — OC (@OwyheeCanyon) November 26, 2025

Josh prepping to wear his weave in public. — Yurassis Dragon (@koehl3452) November 26, 2025

Weave is now a protected class. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) November 26, 2025

Well that's a needed fix to a stunning problem. — Nickskadudeau (@nickskadudeau) November 26, 2025

So if you're not hired now, it's because of your hair? — Radze (@Radze11) November 25, 2025

We are not a serious country anymore — MamaBird (@NamasteMamaBird) November 26, 2025

Pennsylvania Democrats and Governor Shapiro refuse to protect girls and women (in sports, lockerooms, restrooms), but hair? NO PROBLEM. — Alexis Pasternak (@luce_lexi) November 26, 2025

Now the world can sleep better at night. — aDistraction (@Skipbo1776) November 26, 2025

This is real? — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) November 25, 2025

They've been pushing this for years now.

Two ways to take this:

1) "hair discrimination" is more important than any other "systemic racism" claim and was tackled first



or

2) Every other form of "systemic racism" has already been tackled, and "hair discrimination" is the last — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) November 26, 2025

This is so funny. Are you kidding me, “hair discrimination”? ABC is as fake as this bill — Rick (@Shockvalues) November 26, 2025

No, it's real.

