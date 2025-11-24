Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious Six' Video

Can we respect and appreciate Sen. Mark Kelly's service, and also agree that his video with the "Seditious Six" was a catastrophically dumb move? Why is he trying to sow doubt in the ranks that the orders they're being given might be illegal? Those in the video have been all over the media, but have yet to name an illegal order that has been passed down by President Donald Trump. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jason Crow is just making up implausible scenarios, like sending troops into polling stations.

Kelly's TDS has led him to try to make members of the military question their commands.

As we reported earlier, the Department of War has launched an investigation, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted that "Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately."

Kelly hasn't stopped posting to X ever since the first video. This editor published a VIP piece the other day on how many times Kelly's reminded us that he's been shot at. Again, we appreciate your bravery, but why put out this video if not to undermine the Commander-in-Chief?

After Hegseth weighed in, Kelly posted yet again, reminding us yet again that he'd been shot at.

When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space… pic.twitter.com/jMAlYEozQ6 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 24, 2025

The post continues:

… shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents. In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets. At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much. Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death. If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.

What was the meaning of the video, then? To intimidate the troops that they'll be prosecuted for following Trump's orders under a Democratic administration?

A good argument against trying to incite insurrections and military coups. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 24, 2025

I think you should review Article 94 UCMJ. It applies to all of us no matter our ribbon rack or rank sir. pic.twitter.com/Eb2CqRBSos — Kelly☘️ (@Asecretary) November 24, 2025

I also proudly served this country and you are STAIN on what it means to be a man of service.



Thousands of Veterans nationwide are ASHAMED to be associated with you! — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 24, 2025

Then you should understand sedition. pic.twitter.com/kBzJeZP4Ug — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) November 24, 2025

And now you’re just a sleazy politician attempting to undermine the President of the United States.



At this point your military history deserves no more credit than Timothy McVey’s was given to him.



Shame on you. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) November 24, 2025

Your service is not a question for debate.



However, your recent actions ARE. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) November 24, 2025

"I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death."



Please copy and paste the posts which stated these things.



Otherwise, GTFO.... — ProofOrGTFO (@Proof0rGtfo) November 24, 2025

Hanged AND put to death … Trump is serious.

No one is calling out your service record, they are calling out your stupid decision to incite Service Members to ignore the chain of command. You lost my respect. — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) November 24, 2025

That's it … no one's calling out his record, just his recent judgment, which seems to be tained by a case of TDS.

***

