'WRONG'! Homeland Security Corrects CBS News' Dem Narrative-Driving Spin on ICE Arrests

Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious Six' Video

Brett T. | 5:40 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Can we respect and appreciate Sen. Mark Kelly's service, and also agree that his video with the "Seditious Six" was a catastrophically dumb move? Why is he trying to sow doubt in the ranks that the orders they're being given might be illegal? Those in the video have been all over the media, but have yet to name an illegal order that has been passed down by President Donald Trump. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jason Crow is just making up implausible scenarios, like sending troops into polling stations.

Kelly's TDS has led him to try to make members of the military question their commands.

As we reported earlier, the Department of War has launched an investigation, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted that "Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately."

Kelly hasn't stopped posting to X ever since the first video. This editor published a VIP piece the other day on how many times Kelly's reminded us that he's been shot at. Again, we appreciate your bravery, but why put out this video if not to undermine the Commander-in-Chief?

After Hegseth weighed in, Kelly posted yet again, reminding us yet again that he'd been shot at. 

The post continues:

… shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.

In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets. At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much.

Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death.

If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What was the meaning of the video, then? To intimidate the troops that they'll be prosecuted for following Trump's orders under a Democratic administration?

Hanged AND put to death … Trump is serious.

That's it … no one's calling out his record, just his recent judgment, which seems to be tained by a case of TDS.

***

