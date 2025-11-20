NC Dem Party Chair Agrees the South Has Seen Masked Kidnappers Before

Dem Candidate in Tennessee Says She Hates All the Things That Make Nashville...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo, File

But then, the parties switched! It's time to break out the puppets and crayons again and remind Democrats who made up the Confederacy and the KKK. Anderson Clayton (she/her) is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Chances are, its headquarters is in Charlotte, where Operation: Charlotte's Web has been rounding up hundreds of illegal aliens. As a local television news reporter posted the other day, approximately 20,935 students were absent from school on Monday while the raids were in progress.

But back to Clayton. She thought she'd share a piece from The Living South comparing ICE agents to the KKK.

Billy Ball writes for The Living South:

Most of the people arrested this year by Border Patrol and ICE—two sides of the same coin—do not have criminal records. The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, published a report this summer that found 95% of the people arrested have no history of violent crime.

The distinction probably doesn't matter to the president's most ardent supporters. But to the rest of Americans, most of whom know, are related to, or work with undocumented people, it will. Because the image of masked, mostly white men terrorizing non-white people is going to ring a lot of bells in the South. Here's why. Keep reading.

Nah, we're good.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the other day that the Trump administration just can't accept that the North won the Civil War.

There's even an app for that, CBP Home, that will help you make all the arrangements, as well as buy your plane ticket and give you $1,000 spending money.

And give us a pass on the "only so-and-so percent" had criminal records. Democrats don't want any illegals deported, even those with criminal records. That's why they declare themselves sanctuary cities and refuse to honor ICE detainers. Look how hard they fought to get Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the States. 

***

