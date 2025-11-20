NC Dem Party Chair Agrees the South Has Seen Masked Kidnappers Before

But then, the parties switched! It's time to break out the puppets and crayons again and remind Democrats who made up the Confederacy and the KKK. Anderson Clayton (she/her) is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Chances are, its headquarters is in Charlotte, where Operation: Charlotte's Web has been rounding up hundreds of illegal aliens. As a local television news reporter posted the other day, approximately 20,935 students were absent from school on Monday while the raids were in progress.

But back to Clayton. She thought she'd share a piece from The Living South comparing ICE agents to the KKK.

Chairwoman of the North Carolina Democratic Party compares the people enforcing immigration law in Charlotte to the KKK.



Completely unhinged... https://t.co/r1QHxHlGSc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2025

Billy Ball writes for The Living South:

Most of the people arrested this year by Border Patrol and ICE—two sides of the same coin—do not have criminal records. The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, published a report this summer that found 95% of the people arrested have no history of violent crime. The distinction probably doesn't matter to the president's most ardent supporters. But to the rest of Americans, most of whom know, are related to, or work with undocumented people, it will. Because the image of masked, mostly white men terrorizing non-white people is going to ring a lot of bells in the South. Here's why. Keep reading.

Nah, we're good.

Well, Southern Democrats would know all about the KKK. — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) November 20, 2025

If the Dems want to see them again, just look in the mirror! — Chris C (@ChivFree) November 20, 2025

She failed to mention that the previous were democrats — Jacquie Foster 🇺🇸 (@JacquieFoster18) November 20, 2025

She is probably too ignorant to understand that KKK was the street militia of the Democrat Party throughout its entire history. Like Antifa today. Same guys different suits. — Dadof7 (@dm6013) November 20, 2025

They are trying to incite more violence. — 🍂Sneedus Feedus Seedus🍁 (@SneedFeedus) November 20, 2025

She's a complete clown 🤡 — Mama MAHA (@caneswnc) November 20, 2025

Enforcing our laws is not what the KKK did.



Amazing that adults can be the unserious. — RealityFirst (@TruthSineQuaNon) November 20, 2025

The South was economically dependent on exploited labor before. — Stone Jack (@StoneJBaller) November 20, 2025

If only Democrats would have won that Civil War, they wouldn’t have resorted to forming the KKK. — Wally Peters (@WallyPetersIV) November 20, 2025

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the other day that the Trump administration just can't accept that the North won the Civil War.

I’m sorry all of your voters are getting kicked out of this country. — segmentum (@segmentum1) November 20, 2025

Sounds like people should self deport — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 20, 2025

There's even an app for that, CBP Home, that will help you make all the arrangements, as well as buy your plane ticket and give you $1,000 spending money.

And give us a pass on the "only so-and-so percent" had criminal records. Democrats don't want any illegals deported, even those with criminal records. That's why they declare themselves sanctuary cities and refuse to honor ICE detainers. Look how hard they fought to get Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the States.

