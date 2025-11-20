Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition Talk

As our own Aaron Walker reported on Tuesday, a handful of veteran senators and members of Congress released a video directed toward members of the military, reminding them that it is their duty to refuse illegal orders from their commander-in-chief. "Don't give up," they urged our service members. Fox News' Martha MacCallum asked Rep. Jason Crow, who appears in the video, about which illegal orders he was talking about, and he came up empty. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked Thursday about President Donald Trump posting that what the Congress members were up to was sedition, punishable by hanging. She scorched the press for focusing on Trump's response while ignoring the content of the original video, noting that the courts had found every order by Trump legal.

While the Democrats clutch their pearls over Trump's "call for their execution," Cynical Publius was putting together a lengthy post explaining just what's going on and why Americans shouldn't fall for it.

RE: Seditious Democrats in Congress



OK, let me break this issue down for you because Democrats are engaged in their usual evil chicanery and obfuscation and some people are falling for it.



Those Congresscritters and their lackey apologists are all saying:



“But we’re simply… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 20, 2025

The post continues:

… telling the military to not follow unlawful orders. What’s wrong with that?” NO. What they are REALLY doing is telling US service members to treat LAWFUL orders as being “unlawful.” Which means they are telling service members to not follow lawful orders. Which means they are telling service members to disobey the lawful orders of their Commander-in-Chief. Which means they are telling service members to break their oath to the Constitution and their oath of enlistment. Which means they are telling service members to engage in a sort of military coup. Which means those evil Democrat filth in Congress are engaged in sedition. How do I know all this? Because President Trump has never once issued an unlawful order to our military. Sedition. Explained.

Exactly. They're trying to convince service members that the orders they are being given aren't legal in the hopes they'll defy those orders. "We've got your back," they promise, when they really don't.

As a lawyer, didn't they seem to word things carefully enough to not have it technically rise to sedition? Dirty as all hell but I feel like that is the case here. — Suskepticality (@DontBelievU) November 20, 2025

And Trump did the same. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 20, 2025

Don’t sugar coat this. Just write “Sedition for Dummies.” — Kathleen Mace (@MaceKathle1693) November 20, 2025

The mental gymnastics here would qualify for Olympic gold.



“W-we’re just telling the military to ignore unlawful orders!”



Right. And I’m just telling the bartender to “accidentally” pour me three extra shots because hydration is important.



We all know exactly what this game… — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) November 20, 2025

The post continues:

… is: Step 1: Call lawful orders “unlawful.” Step 2: Tell the military to ignore them. Step 3: Pretend you’re the hero saving the republic. Step 4: Hope nobody notices the tiny detail that this is, uh… sedition. These are the same people who fainted into their soy lattes because Trump tweeted “covfefe,” yet they’re perfectly comfortable nudging soldiers to break their oath. Even better, they still swear Trump “ordered an insurrection” on J6 despite the man literally saying “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” But now they’re encouraging the military to ignore lawful commands because their feelings got ruffled. So “peaceful protest” was magically “treason”… but telling the armed forces to disregard the Commander-in-Chief is “saving democracy.” The mental gymnastics here aren’t even gymnastics anymore. They’re synchronized delusion.

The fact that they cannot provide one example of an illegal order which they are imploring the military to refuse is a tacit admission that all of them issued by POTUS are in fact, legal. — Edward Cope (@TElcope177989) November 20, 2025

I would add to this, they are also subtly threatening service members that if they obey Trump's lawful orders, they will come after them in the future. — Matthew P. Gilbert (@MatthewPGilbert) November 20, 2025

Here’s what they’re NOT telling soldiers:

Even if a soldier truly BELIEVES an order is unlawful and disobeys, if the order WAS lawful, the service member WILL be subject to disciplinary action.

Throwing our service members under a snowplow for their own political gain. Scum. — Texas Granny (@KimberlyWe1960) November 20, 2025

If these lawmakers are aware of Trump issuing unlawful orders, it's incumbent on them to say so and file suit, not to goad service members to do their dirty work. They're LAWMAKERS, so they should know what's legal and not. — Greg Platt (@GregPlatt4) November 20, 2025

It's a threat. It's basically saying "disobey orders to further our political ends or we will make sure to hang you for it when we get back in power."



It's no different than a mafia enforcer commenting on what a shame it would be for your nice little business to catch on fire. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 20, 2025

But they say right in the video, "We've got your backs." They must really care.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

