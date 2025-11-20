‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’
Rep. Al Green Says We Can't Let Anything Get in the Way of...
Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office...
Karoline Leavitt Torches Media for Not Focusing on the REAL Danger With the...
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines Ab...
Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign...
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About...
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to...
Minnesota Needs a New Governor
'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...
Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller
Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT...
Joe Concha and Others Have Early Presidential Polling Buzzkills for an Emboldened Team...

Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition Talk

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 20, 2025
meme

As our own Aaron Walker reported on Tuesday, a handful of veteran senators and members of Congress released a video directed toward members of the military, reminding them that it is their duty to refuse illegal orders from their commander-in-chief. "Don't give up," they urged our service members. Fox News' Martha MacCallum asked Rep. Jason Crow, who appears in the video, about which illegal orders he was talking about, and he came up empty. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked Thursday about President Donald Trump posting that what the Congress members were up to was sedition, punishable by hanging. She scorched the press for focusing on Trump's response while ignoring the content of the original video, noting that the courts had found every order by Trump legal.

Advertisement

While the Democrats clutch their pearls over Trump's "call for their execution," Cynical Publius was putting together a lengthy post explaining just what's going on and why Americans shouldn't fall for it.

The post continues:

… telling the military to not follow unlawful orders.  What’s wrong with that?”

NO.

What they are REALLY doing is telling US service members to treat LAWFUL orders as being “unlawful.”

Which means they are telling service members to not follow lawful orders.

Which means they are telling service members to disobey the lawful orders of their Commander-in-Chief.

Which means they are telling service members to break their oath to the Constitution and their oath of enlistment.

Which means they are telling service members to engage in a sort of military coup.

Which means those evil Democrat filth in Congress are engaged in sedition.

How do I know all this?  Because President Trump has never once issued an unlawful order to our military.

Sedition.

Explained.

Exactly. They're trying to convince service members that the orders they are being given aren't legal in the hopes they'll defy those orders. "We've got your back," they promise, when they really don't.

Recommended

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… is:

Step 1: Call lawful orders “unlawful.”

Step 2: Tell the military to ignore them.

Step 3: Pretend you’re the hero saving the republic.

Step 4: Hope nobody notices the tiny detail that this is, uh… sedition.

These are the same people who fainted into their soy lattes because Trump tweeted “covfefe,” yet they’re perfectly comfortable nudging soldiers to break their oath.

Even better, they still swear Trump “ordered an insurrection” on J6 despite the man literally saying “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

But now they’re encouraging the military to ignore lawful commands because their feelings got ruffled.

So “peaceful protest” was magically “treason”…

but telling the armed forces to disregard the Commander-in-Chief is “saving democracy.”

The mental gymnastics here aren’t even gymnastics anymore.

They’re synchronized delusion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But they say right in the video, "We've got your backs." They must really care.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office Has Ever Posted'
Doug P.
‘Cancer Sucks:’ An Update on ‘Nate the Lawyer’
Aaron Walker
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Torches Media for Not Focusing on the REAL Danger With the Dems' 'Seditious' Video
Doug P.
Rep. Al Green Says We Can't Let Anything Get in the Way of Impeachment and Removal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION Sam J.
Advertisement